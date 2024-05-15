Whatʼs the difference between the magic keyboard and smart keyboard?

Apple has long been known for its innovative and high-quality accessories, and the magic keyboard and smart keyboard are no exception. Both keyboards offer unique features and are designed to enhance the user experience. However, it is essential to understand the key differences between the magic keyboard and smart keyboard to make an informed decision. So, let’s dive in and explore the disparities between these two remarkable Apple keyboards!
The magic keyboard and smart keyboard differ in terms of compatibility, design, connectivity, and functionality.
1. Compatibility:
The magic keyboard is compatible with various Apple devices, including the Mac computers and iPads, while the smart keyboard is specifically designed for iPads only.
2. Design:
The magic keyboard features a sleek, low-profile design, reminiscent of traditional keyboards. On the other hand, the smart keyboard is a thin and lightweight cover that also serves as a kickstand.
3. Connectivity:
The magic keyboard uses Bluetooth to connect wirelessly to devices, while the smart keyboard connects to the iPad using a Smart Connector.
4. Backlight:
The magic keyboard incorporates a backlit feature, which allows users to type in low light conditions. Unfortunately, the smart keyboard lacks backlighting.
5. Power Source:
Unlike the smart keyboard, the magic keyboard is rechargeable via a Lightning cable. It has an internal battery that lasts for an extended period, which eliminates the need for frequent battery replacements.
6. Full-size keyboard:
The magic keyboard boasts a full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad, providing users with a more familiar typing experience. Conversely, the smart keyboard features a compact design without a numeric keypad.
7. Protection:
While the smart keyboard acts as a screen cover when closed, offering some level of protection to the iPad, the magic keyboard does not provide any protection to the device when not in use.
8. Typing Experience:
The magic keyboard incorporates a scissor mechanism, resulting in a more responsive and comfortable typing experience. Whereas the smart keyboard utilizes a fabric dome switch, which some users may find less tactile.
9. Adjustable Viewing Angle:
The smart keyboard allows users to adjust the viewing angle of the iPad by folding the cover, providing greater versatility for various tasks. The magic keyboard, however, does not offer adjustable viewing angles.
10. Multi-device Connectivity:
The magic keyboard allows users to connect to multiple devices and switch between them seamlessly, making it more versatile for those who use different Apple products. The smart keyboard only connects to one iPad at a time.
11. Price:
The magic keyboard is generally more expensive than the smart keyboard due to its additional features, such as backlighting and multi-device connectivity.
12. Availability:
As the magic keyboard can be used with various Apple devices, it is more widely available than the smart keyboard, which is limited to iPad compatibility.
In conclusion, while both the magic keyboard and smart keyboard offer excellent typing experiences and are designed to enhance productivity, they have distinct differences that cater to specific user preferences and needs. The magic keyboard provides greater compatibility, a full-size backlit keyboard, and adjustable viewing angles, whereas the smart keyboard offers portability and acts as a protective cover. Ultimately, selecting the right keyboard depends on individual requirements and the devices you own!