Whatʼs the difference between RAM crew cab and quad cab?

RAM is a popular choice among truck enthusiasts, and one of the decisions buyers have to make when choosing a RAM truck is selecting the cab style. Two common options are the RAM crew cab and the RAM quad cab. While these terms might sound similar, there are important differences between the two. In this article, we will explore the distinction between a RAM crew cab and a RAM quad cab to help you make an informed decision when shopping for your next truck.
The Difference Between RAM Crew Cab and Quad Cab
The key difference between a RAM crew cab and a RAM quad cab lies in the amount of space available for passengers. **A RAM crew cab offers a larger rear seating area and additional legroom, making it ideal for those who regularly transport passengers or have a need for extra interior storage. On the other hand, a RAM quad cab sacrifices some of the rear seating room in favor of a longer truck bed, making it more suitable for those who frequently haul cargo.**
FAQs about RAM Crew Cab and Quad Cab:
1. Can both the RAM crew cab and quad cab seat five passengers?
Yes, both cab styles can accommodate up to five passengers. However, the rear seating area is more spacious in a crew cab.
2. Is the truck bed length affected by the choice between crew cab and quad cab?
Yes, opting for a crew cab typically results in a shorter truck bed compared to a quad cab.
3. Which cab style provides a smoother ride for rear-seat passengers?
The crew cab offers a more comfortable ride for rear-seat passengers due to additional legroom.
4. Can I still haul cargo with a crew cab?
Absolutely! While a crew cab sacrifices some bed length, it still provides ample space for cargo in the truck bed.
5. Is there a difference in price between crew cab and quad cab models?
Both cab styles are available at different price points, but any price difference is typically determined by other factors, such as trim level and optional features.
6. Are there any differences in exterior design between crew cab and quad cab models?
From the outside, both cab styles look quite similar. The main differences are related to the length of the truck bed.
7. Which cab style is more fuel-efficient?
Generally, there is no significant difference in fuel efficiency between the two cab styles. However, other factors like engine choice and truck specifications can impact fuel economy.
8. Do both cab styles come with four doors?
Yes, both the crew cab and quad cab feature four doors for easy access to the rear seats.
9. Are there any advantages to having a longer truck bed?
A longer truck bed, as found in the quad cab, provides greater cargo-carrying capacity and is beneficial for transporting items like lumber, furniture, or other large items.
10. Can I tow a trailer with both cab styles?
Yes, both the crew cab and quad cab models are capable of towing trailers, but the maximum towing capacity may vary depending on the truck’s configuration and engine choice.
11. Which cab style is more suitable for families?
For families or those who frequently transport passengers, the additional rear seating space and legroom in a crew cab make it the better choice.
12. Can I customize the interior of both cab styles?
Absolutely! RAM offers various interior customization options for both the crew cab and quad cab, allowing you to personalize your truck to your liking.
Now that you know the key differences between a RAM crew cab and a RAM quad cab, you can confidently choose the option that best suits your needs. Whether you prioritize passenger comfort or cargo capacity, RAM has a truck that will meet your expectations.