The ATX motherboard, short for Advanced Technology Extended, is a standardized form factor of a motherboard for personal computers. It was first introduced by Intel in 1995 to replace the previously used AT (Advanced Technology) motherboard form factor. The ATX motherboard has since become the most common form factor for PC motherboards due to its numerous advantages and compatibility with a wide range of components.
**Whatʼs atx motherboard?**
The ATX motherboard is a standardized form factor of a motherboard that is widely used in personal computers. It provides a common layout and set of specifications, making it easier for manufacturers to design compatible components and for users to upgrade or build their own systems.
Related FAQs:
1. What are the key features of an ATX motherboard?
An ATX motherboard typically features a specific layout with CPU, memory, and expansion slots in specific locations to ensure compatibility.
2. What are the dimensions of an ATX motherboard?
ATX motherboards generally measure 12 × 9.6 inches (305 × 244 mm), although there are also smaller variants such as microATX and mini-ITX.
3. What are the advantages of using an ATX motherboard?
ATX motherboards offer better expandability, more reliable power delivery, and improved cooling capabilities compared to their predecessors.
4. Can an ATX motherboard fit in any computer case?
While most computer cases are designed to accommodate ATX motherboards, it’s essential to check if the specific case supports the ATX form factor before making a purchase.
5. Are all ATX motherboards the same?
No, ATX motherboards vary in features and specifications depending on the manufacturer and intended use. However, they all follow the same basic layout and form factor standards.
6. What types of processors are compatible with ATX motherboards?
ATX motherboards are compatible with a wide range of processors, including Intel Core and AMD Ryzen series chips. The specific compatibility depends on the socket type supported by the motherboard.
7. Can I use old components with an ATX motherboard?
In most cases, older components such as graphics cards, memory modules, and storage devices can be used with an ATX motherboard as long as they are compatible with the form factor and technology supported by the motherboard.
8. How many expansion slots does an ATX motherboard have?
ATX motherboards typically have several expansion slots, including PCI Express slots for graphics cards and other expansion cards like sound cards and network adapters.
9. Can I overclock with an ATX motherboard?
Yes, many ATX motherboards support overclocking, which allows you to increase the performance of your CPU and other components. However, not all ATX motherboards are designed with extensive overclocking capabilities, so it’s essential to choose a model specifically designed for that purpose if overclocking is a priority.
10. Are ATX motherboards more expensive than other form factors?
The cost of an ATX motherboard varies depending on the brand, features, and specifications. Generally, ATX motherboards are priced competitively with other form factors, making them an affordable choice for most users.
11. Are there any disadvantages to using an ATX motherboard?
One potential disadvantage of ATX motherboards is their larger size, which may limit compatibility with smaller computer cases. Additionally, the increased number of expansion slots may be unnecessary for some users, leading to the potential for wasted space.
12. Are there any alternative motherboard form factors I should consider?
Yes, if you have space restrictions or prefer a smaller form factor, you may consider microATX or mini-ITX motherboards. These form factors offer reduced dimensions while still providing compatibility with a range of components, although they may offer fewer expansion slots.