When it comes to buying a good toilet, a highly priced product does not always count as the best in performance and quality.

There are other considerations that will lead you to a perfect choice. These are for instance the toilet’s flushing ability, its water-saving technology, the size and design of the toilet and other features.

TOTO Ultramax II Toilet is among the best toilet options on the market today. It is a one-piece toilet, with a smooth curve and a lever operated flush among its other features. If you are shopping for a toilet, here is a complete TOTO Ultramax II Toilet review for your consideration.

TOTO Ultramax II Toilet Review

Construction and design

This is among the best constructed toilets on the market, having been made from vitreous china. The enamel coating makes the toilet tough, dense and shinier.

In addition to that, the toilet has been given a Toto SanaGloss finish. The finish protects it against any kinds of stains and buildups from microbes and bacteria. You can enjoy a strong and stain free toilet or years.

It also has a great design that complies with ADA specifications to make it useable even by people with disabilities.

The flushing system

The Ultramax II uses a single flush system. It has Toto’s double cyclone flushing system that is able to pull and flush water at a good pressure, then cause it to exit with even greater pressure.

This way, you get a complete clearance of waste in just a single flush. Besides, a single flush system is very easy to use.

Cleaning

Keeping this toilet clean is very easy, thanks to its double cyclone flush design and SanaGloss finish.

With just a single flush, your toilet is completely cleaned. The pressure with which the water flushes is able to clear out all waste.

The SanaGloss finish takes care of reducing any kind of buildup and stains that might make the toilet appear dirty. The finish is also able to reduce the growth of microbes and bacterial, which are great health hazards. This guarantees the user of a fresh and clean toilet even when little cleaning has been done on it. Keeping it clean is absolutely easy that way; therefore you do not have to keep cleaning it.

Ease of installation

Toto Ultramax II is a very easy to use and install toilet.

Installation guidelines are available on purchase; therefore this is something that you can comfortably do on your own.

The toilet uses a standard rough of 12 inches into the waste pipe. The rough is measured from the wall to the centre of the pipe. It is a little heavier though, since it is a one piece toilet.

You might need help with the initial installation if you are not strong enough. Top tightening mounting bolts are also provided for easy installation of the seat.

Water consumption

The toilet is able to flush a total of 1.28 gallons of water in one flush. This is a very low consumption of water.

The fact that it only requires a single flush to clean the bowl completely makes it even better at conserving water. The toilet complies with the EPA WaterSense specifications.

Such toilets are usually eligible for rebates in many locations. If this applies in your location, your toilet will save you a lot of money in water bills every year.

Pros

The toilet comes complete with a softclose seat and a lid. The softclose seat provided is one of the latest innovations by the company that is highly comfortable and features an ergonomic design. The toilet also features single-piece design that is great looking and easy to use by all types and sizes of people. It is ADA certified.

It comes with a 1 year limited warranty to cover any losses you might incur immediately after installation.

Cons

Its footprint is a little bigger than that of other toilets

Conclusion

If you are looking for a toilet that can deliver in both performance and efficiency, Toto Ultramax II is your best bet. It is ADA compliant, great in design and strength, highly efficient and meets the WaterSense certification. A single flush of the toilet will only consume 1.28 gallons of water and this is able to leave your bowl absolutely clean.

You will also love its SanaGloss finish, which doesn’t stain or allow buildup. The finish keeps your toilet clean for long, eliminating the need to keep cleaning it. These and its elegant design make this the best toilet to buy today.