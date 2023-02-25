Top 10 Best zep high traffic carpet cleaner Reviews

Top 10 Rated zep high traffic carpet cleaner in 2023 Comparison Table
Bestseller No. 1
Chemical Guys CWS20316 Foaming Citrus Fabric Clean Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner (Car Carpets, Seats & Floor Mats), 16 fl oz, Citrus Scent
- RESTORE FABRIC, CARPET & UPHOLSTERY LIKE NEW - Fabric Clean dissolves and removes dirt, odors, and stains from automotive carpets, fabrics, and upholstery with hi-sudsing, deep penetrating foaming bubbles for professional detailing results.
- INTENSE FOAMING CLEANING POWER - Foaming action floats the particles directly to the surface of the material for easy cleanup with a microfiber towel or hot water extractor.
- PROFESSIONAL GRADE FORMULA - While low-grade cleaners leave carpets feeling wet, promote mildew growth, and finish with a stiff crusty feeling, Fabric Clean is detergent free, low-moisture, and finishes with the soft feel of clean fabric.
- DESTROY ODOR-CAUSING MICROBES - Fabric Clean comes blended with the company’s patented odor elimination enzymes; the product actively destroys odor-causing microbes, eliminating foul odors at their source.
- THE GO TO BRAND IN CAR CARE - Beginners & professionals alike choose Chemical Guys, for the finest car care products, world class customer support and vast detailing knowledge; Chemical Guys is more than a brand it's a lifestyle with a worldwide following
SaleBestseller No. 2
Carpet Miracle - Carpet Cleaner Shampoo Solution for Machine Use, Deep Stain Remover and Odor Deodorizing Formula, Use On Rug Car Upholstery and Carpets (32FL OZ)
- LIKE NEW AGAIN - Carpet Miracle performs miracles on dirty carpets by making them look brand new, smell incredible, and feel soft once again! Your home deserves it!
- NATURAL CLEANING POWER - Carpet Miracle was created with your kids and pets in mind! This shampoo formula is biodegradable, non-toxic, and is scented with essential oils. This product is also Leaping Bunny Certified. We love animals and nature - let’s protect them together.
- INCREDIBLE VALUE - Carpet Miracle comes in a small bottle because it is extremely highly concentrated. We did not want to send you a large bottle full of water and a tiny bit of soap - as some of our competitors like to do. Instead, we are sending you a full bottle of highly potent carpet cleaning solution - because as a hardworking family-run small business, we wholeheartedly believe in providing you with the absolute best products and value.
- FOR ALL CARPET CLEANING MACHINES - Carpet Miracle works incredible with the following machine brands: Bissell, Hoover, McCulloch, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, Carpet Express. It works just as great in rented machines from Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, ACE and many other stores! In addition, this solution can be used in Steam Cleaners as well.
- OUR PROMISE - If you are not 100% in LOVE with Carpet Miracle, send it back for a full refund. You have absolutely nothing to lose (except a stain or two) . Click “Add To Cart” Right Now!
Bestseller No. 3
Resolve Professional Strength Spot and Stain Carpet Cleaner, Red, 32 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
- Carpet stain remover (Based on Nielsen data).
- Lifts out stains and neutralizes odors, leaving carpet soft and smelling fresh.
- Penetrates deep to help keep stains from reappearing.
- Breaks down a wide variety of tough, everyday stains.
- Great for: tomato sauce, salad dressing, dirty motor oil, vegetable oil, make-up, red wine, food grease, pet stains, coffee, mud, dirt, cola, tea, grass, fruit juice and more. Permanently removes the toughest and set in stains.
Bestseller No. 4
Zep All-Purpose Carpet Shampoo Concentrate 128 ounce ZUCEC128 (formerly Carpet Extractor) , Blue
- Cleans carpets and upholstery with industrial-strength detergents
- For use in an extractor/steam carpet-cleaning machine
- Removes dirt and stains
- Concentrated, low-foaming formula makes up to 25 gallons
SaleBestseller No. 5
Zep Heavy-Duty Citrus Degreaser Refill - 128 Oz (1-Pack) ZUCIT128 - Professional Strength Cleaner and Degreaser
- Made in United States
- Package length : 6.0"
- Package width : 6.0"
- Package height :12.5"
SaleBestseller No. 6
Zep Neutral pH Floor Cleaner Concentrate 1 Gallon ZUNEUT128 - Pro Trusted All-Purpose Floor Cleaner with No Residue,Blue (packaging may vary)
- Maintains polish without stripping protective coating
- Cleans and restores shine - no rinsing needed
- Great on marble, granite, vinyl and stone floors
- Concentrated formula makes up to 128 gallons of finished product
- Neutral pH formula
Bestseller No. 7
Stuart Pet Supply Co. Professional Strength Deep Clean (Gal.) 3X Carpet Cleaner Solution & Deodorizer, Concentrated Encapsulating Carpet Shampoo, Pet Odor & Dirty Carpet Cleaning Solution
- Permanently Removes Dirt :Our Encapsulating Chemistry Surrounds Dirt so it Cannot Reattach to Carpet.
- For All Machines - Hoover, Bissell, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, Carpet Express (Sears, Home Depot, Walmart)
- Carpet Cleaning Solution - works on all water safe surfaces: Carpets, Rugs & Furniture.
- Fresh Linen Scent - No nasty Chemical Scented smells. Our Carpet Cleaning Solution removes odors.
- Made In The U.S.A. - If you are not 100% happy with Deep Clean, send it back for a full refund!
Bestseller No. 8
Zep Industrial Hardwood and Laminate Floor Cleaner - 1 Gallon (Pack of 2) ECZUHLF1282 - Removes Spots, Stains and Scuffs. Cleans and Restores Shine
- CLEANS & RESTORES SHINE: Pro formula removes stains & scuffs while maintaining a shine
- FAST DRYING: Formula is fast drying and does NOT require rinsing. Spray and wipe surface with dry mop or towel
- For use on: varnish, acrylic and polyurethane-finished wood and laminate floors, baseboards, cabinet doors and crown molding
- Not for use on: tile or floors with grout, oil finished wood floors and floors that require waxing
- FORMULA CAN BE USED WITH MOST REFILLABLE SPRAY MOPS
SaleBestseller No. 9
OdoBan Professional Series Cleaning 3-in-1 Carpet Cleaner Concentrate, 1 Gallon
- Multi-Purpose Solution: Our 3-in-1 Carpet Cleaner Concentrate is a concentrated carpet cleaner specifically formulated to be 3 products in 1: a traffic lane prespray, a spot cleaner, and an extraction cleaner.
- Multi-Use Formula: While our concentrate formula is primarily used on carpeting, it can also be used on upholstery as well.
- Preparation: This low foaming, fast drying formula can be used with all different types of carpet cleaning machines for liquid extraction. Use on all carpet fiber types, residential and commercial carpets, area rugs, stain resistant carpets.
- How to Use: Use as directed on label. As a traffic lane prespray, dilute 8 ounces of the concentrate per gallon of water when applying with industrial sprayer; spray directly on soiled area and wait 5 minutes, then continue with extraction cleaning.
- Solution: Each gallon of 3-in-1 Carpet Cleaner Concentrate makes up to 64 gallons of cleaning solution.
SaleBestseller No. 10
Zep, ZPEZUNRS128, No Rinse Floor Disinfectant, Blue,1Each
- Commercial-grade
- Cleans, deodorizes and disinfects in one easy step
- Requires no rinsing
- Also a virucide
Our Best Choice: Zep Premium Carpet Shampoo 128 ounce ZUPXC128 (Case of 4) Concentrated Formula
Our rating: (4.3 / 5)
[ad_1]
Products Description
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Item Weight:8 Pounds
Merchandise design number:ZUPXC128
Date Very first Available:June 10, 2014
Manufacturer:Zep Inc.
ASIN:B07LDX1H81
Would make 25 GALLONS: Pros know that a carpet cleansing machine is only as great as the concentrate made use of
FOR USE IN BISSELL, HOOVER, RUG Medical professional AND OTHER Professional/Professional Devices: Rental, house & industrial carpet cleaning equipment
NOT FOR USE ON: Wool, S-rated fibers or other delicate purely natural fibers