Top 10 Best zep commercial acidic 32 fl oz toilet bowl cleaner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Swiftly get rid of rust stains, organic and natural and tough h2o stains and residue. Its clinging gel-centered acid components performs longer and more difficult on vertical surfaces. Leaves a cleanse shine and nice, refreshing fragrance with much less scrubbing. It is risk-free for septic tanks, drain traces and drinking water treatment devices.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Merchandise Dimensions‏:‎3.44 x 3.44 x 10.25 inches 2 Kilos

Day Initially Available‏:‎May 22, 2015

Manufacturer‏:‎ZEP INC.

ASIN‏:‎B01NARGO2N

Rapidly removes rust, organic and natural and hard water stains. Clinging gel-primarily based acid formula will work for a longer time and tougher on vertical surfaces.

For use on toilets bowls and urinals.

Qualified cleaning with a lot less scrubbing.

Deodorizes as it cleans, leaving a clean pine scent.