Top 10 Best youth safety harness Reviews

Top 10 Rated youth safety harness in 2022 Comparison Table
Hunter Safety System Lil Treestalker Youth Harness Mossy Oak Bottomland
- Lightweight - Weighs in at only 2 pounds; Patented design eliminates dangerous dangling straps and weave-through buckles
- ElimiShield Hunt Scent Control Technology - Heat fused into the fabric and good for the life of the harness
- Two pockets for access to essential gear when on stand; Silent Leg Buckles are stronger and lighter then previous models
- Trim Fit for less bulk and better mobility; Quiet fabrics remain stealthy-quiet even when the temperature drops
- Sport type: Hunting
X XBEN Full Body Harness, Youth Safety Comfort Zip line Climbing Harness Belts for Outdoor Expanding Training
- Harnesses are widely used for climbing, Rock Climbing, Outdoor Sports, Extension Training, Escape, Downhilling etc.
- 2 connection ring on the chest help for distribute the force to waist and legs when climbing , protect men body from press defect and makes men feel comfortable.
- High strength carbon steel , durable polyester ribbon and Xben unique sewing makes climbing harness more safe and strong.
- Easy to wear, remove and adjust, lightweight portable but strong, never bring heavy load to mens when climbing.
- Weight limited:200KG ,waist size: 50-70 cm (19.7 inch-27.6 inch), Leg Loop size: Maximum 70 cm ( 27.6 inch )
Muddy 1004622 Safeguard Harness - Youth , Black
- Made of highest quality material
- Manufacturer: Muddy
- Muddy safeguard harness - Youth
- Package Weight: 1.905 kilograms
Muddy Safeguard Harness, Small/Medium, Pink
- Light weight padded nylon
- Cam leg buckles
- Weight of 1.9 lbs
- Weight rating of 300 lbs, youth weight rating of 150 lbs
YXGOOD Treestand Harness, Tree Working Safety Belt, Climbing Harness for Garden Art Clip, Tree Clip, Firefighting On Tree (Full Body Harness)
- Waist size: 70-136cm(27.5-53.5inch), Leg size:52-72cm (20.47-28.34inch), Weight limited: 150kg(330 pound)
- Frame construction guarantees excellent weight distribution for optimal comfort: waistbelt and leg loops with doubled straps. Waist belt wider on the back and legs.
- Traditional buckle, harness construction distributes pressure to keep you comfortable while climbing;waist belt and leg loop are lineed with breathable mesh to ensure comfort in warm temperatures.
- Perfecting for mountaineering and rock climbing,outward band,fire rescue,working on the higher level,caving.
- Package included:1*Full Body Safety Harness,1*Climbing Harness Bag
Hunter Safety System Pro-Series Harness with Elimishield Scent Control Technology, Small/Medium, Camouflage
- Every fiber of the harness treated with new scent-destroying elimishield technology that is heat-fused into the fabric and will control scent for the life of the harness
- Includes new charging USB port that allows you to connect a compatible USB battery pack (not included) to charge your devices anywhere
- Keep yourself organized in the stand with dual binocular/accessory straps plus eight convenient pockets to store all your gear
- Comfortable and 40% lighter weight thanks to new, lightweight fabrics and ventilating mesh
- Comes with all the necessary accessories including an adjustable tree strap, suspension relief strap/Deer drag, instructional DVD and Safe-Use instructions
Hunter Safety System Treestalker Tree-Stand Safety Harness Deer Hunting Vest, Realtree, Small/Medium
- Every fiber of the harness treated with new scent-destroying elimishield technology that is heat-fused into the fabric and will control scent for the life of the harness
- Versatile enough for all-season use with Smart Fabrics to keep you cool and dry all season long
- Right Fit zones are designed to keep the harness snug and eliminate unnecessary bulk while the patented HSS design eliminates dangerous dangling straps and weave-through buckles
- Incredible comfort meets time-tested safety with a thin 1.25-inch tether that absorbs more shock than before and saddle-style leg straps that adjust to fit over bulky clothing
- Comes with all the necessary accessories including an Adjustable Tree Strap, Suspension Relief/Deer Drag, Instructional DVD and Safe-Use Instructions; Features a 5-year warranty, strongest in the industry
Hunter Safety System Ultra-Lite Tree Stand Padded Lightweight Shock Absorbing Fall Protection Flex Safety Harness, Small/Medium
- The lightest, most flexible safety harness to hit the market; It's so lightweight and non-obstructive that you'll forget it's there
- 1.25-inch upper-body webbing, shock absorbing tether and waist buckle reduce weight and bulk; Individual padded hexagons provide maximum comfort and flexibility
- Patented HSS design eliminates dangerous dangling straps and weave-through buckles; Includes a secure mesh cell phone pocket
- Comes with all necessary accessories including an Adjustable Tree Strap, Suspension Relief/Deer Drag, Instructional DVD and safe-Use Instructions
- Features a 5-year warranty, strongest in the industry
Fusion Climb Centaur Kiddo Half Body Children's Climbing Harness Ultra Light, Blue/Orange, 8 x 18 x 10 inches
- Space saving: Thin yet strong webbing allows the Fusion Session harness to be pack and stored tightly
- Safe point: The singular tie-in/ clipping point doubles as a handle when you need to carry several of the fusion sessions in one trip
- Adjustable: with 3 adjustable buckle points: the leg loops and waist loops size fit “Small”
- Keep ups: The session harness leg loops are held up by two bungy straps making it easy to put on the harness
- Durable stitching: The Kiddo harness stitchings have 4 lines with a reinforced double cross pattern to reinforce the stitching
Muddy MSH120 Magnum Elite Safety Harness Black, One Size
- Lightweight padded nylon construction
- Quick release buckles
- Rugged tether
- Black
Our Best Choice: Fusion Kids Centaur Harness, Orange, Youth Universal (12 and Under)
Our rating: (4.5 / 5)
[ad_1] Specially made for youths from ages 7-12. Simple go via buckles for speedy off and on. Super light weight. Front middle belay loop with reinforced webbing to minimize fraying of the belay loop in excess of time. 1-3/4″ polyester webbing with 5000lbs tensile power. Our adjuster buckles also meets the ANSI Z359.1 breaking toughness of 5000lbs. Good for use as a rental or as a school climbing wall harness.
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Solution Dimensions:12 x 1 x 8 inches 14.46 Ounces
Product design number:KH-103
Department:Unisex-adult
Day First Available:December 16, 2014
Manufacturer:Fusion Climbing
ASIN:B00R3W9N06
Region of Origin:USA
Domestic Delivery:Item can be delivered within just U.S.Global Delivery:This item can be delivered to select nations exterior of the U.S. Master Much more
Straightforward move as a result of buckles
Intended for little ones 7-12 many years old
5000 lb. rated webbing
Front and center strengthened belay loop