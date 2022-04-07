Top 10 Best youth safety glasses Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Youthful shooters, girls or anybody with a scaled-down face can now get risk-free, dependable eyesight safety. The new Winner smaller-framed, ballistic-grade capturing eyeglasses occur in clear frames and crystal clear lenses. The ballistic rated lenses give 4 times greater effect protection than ANSI Z87.1+, meeting military standard MIL-PRF-31013 3.5.1.1 ballistic resistance. Developed for shooters, these lenses lower glare and enhance concentrate on graphic sharpness. With a molded nose piece and wrap close to design and style these lightweight eyeglasses will come to feel great. Built with cozy slip resistant elements they’ll remain exactly where you place them, even for the duration of the most demanding of things to do.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Merchandise Dimensions‏:‎10 x 4 x 3 inches 1.6 Ounces

Item design number‏:‎40620

Department‏:‎Unisex-teenager

Day First Available‏:‎April 17, 2012

Manufacturer‏:‎Vista Outdoor Income LLC

ASIN‏:‎B007ZNTKJM

Nation of Origin‏:‎Taiwan

Durable “fold good” frames will never problems lenses

Involved Elements: Taking pictures Eyeglasses Youth, Clear

Activity Sort: Searching

Sharp pictures with no distortion

Scratch resistant lenses

Extraordinary comfort and wrap all over safety

Comfy molded nose piece and slip resistant temples