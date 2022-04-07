Top 10 Best youth safety glasses Reviews

Top 10 Best youth safety glasses in 2022 Comparison Table
SaleBestseller No. 1
Allen Company All-in Youth Shooting Safety Glasses, Clear Lenses, ANSI Z87.1+ & CE Rated, Green and Black
- IMPACT RATING: Made using a clear, high-impact, polycarbonate lens that meets ANSI Z87+ ratings
- YOUTH SIZE: Made for youth sport shooters or youths that need eye protection - COMFORT: Soft padded nose and temple
- U.V. COATED: Lenses have a U.V. coating to help protect your eyes from damaging U.V. rays from the sun
- ANTI-SCRATCH: Lenses have an anti-scratch coating to help protect them from becoming scratched over time
- ANTI-FOG: Lenses are coated with an anti-fog coating to help keep them from fogging up in colder climates or high humid areas
Bestseller No. 2
ANSI Z87.1 EN166 Certified Kids Safety glasses, Kids goggles, Scratch, Impact and Ballistic Resistant Safety Goggles with Clear Lens assorted color frame, Child Youth Size, 6 Pairs
- Just For Kids Special made for Kids/Children/Youth Size safety glasses and safety goggles 6 pairs clear lens with assorted colour frame
- Certified with both EN1661. F. H. K (European) and ANSI Z87. 1-2015 (US) standards
- Offering 99% protection against UV-A, B, and C rays, 100% protection against glares, and resistance against scratches, impacts, and ballistics
- Superior comfort: We know nothing is more annoying than safety glasses that dig into your head while you're working or hunting for an extended period of time
- Stylish looks: our safety glasses were crafted to be sleek. Economical: Our safety eyewear is just as effective as their competitors at a fraction of the cost
SaleBestseller No. 3
Champion Traps and Targets Youth Clear Shooting Glasses (Ballistic)
- Durable "fold smart" frames won't damage lenses
- Included Components: Shooting Glasses Youth, Clear
- Sport Type: Hunting
- Sharp images with no distortion
- Scratch resistant lenses
Bestseller No. 4
BISON LIFE Kids Protective Safety Glasses | Impact and Ballistic Resistant Lens, Clear Polycarbonate Lens Color Temple, Child Youth Size (Box of 12 Colors - Variety Pack)
- SAFE HANDLER Kids Protective Safety Glasses, Variety Pack, Box of 12
- SAFE HANDLER Kids Protective Safety Glasses, Variety Pack, Box of 12
- SAFE HANDLER Kids Protective Safety Glasses, Variety Pack, Box of 12
- BUILT FOR COMFORT: Specially designed to fit children comfortably. Ages 3 - 13
- FULL COVERAGE PROTECTION: Full coverage UV and anti-scratch coating for the best protection. Built for all around visibility and a high level of direct and peripheral eye protection from flying particles or debris. Exceeds ANSI Z87.1 standards.
Bestseller No. 5
Kleenguard V30 38480 Nemesis Small Safety Glasses (3 Pair) (Green/Black Frame with Indoor/Outdoor Mirror Lens)
- Nemesis Safety Glasses feature a sporty, flexible, lightweight design that your employees will be happy to wear
- Meets ANSI Z87.1+ standards for personal eye protection
- Polycarbonate lenses provide 99.9% UVA/ UVB/UVC protection
- Patented FLEX-DRY* designed to be extremely flexible, to channel sweat away from the eyes, and to help prevent slippage down the nose
- Small size
Bestseller No. 6
Pyramex Mini Ztek Safety Eyewear, Clear Lens With Clear Frame
- Designed for smaller facial structures; wrap-around single lens provides full panoramic view
- Soft, non-slip rubber temple tips provide non-binding fit. Contoured fit disposable polyurethane ear plugs
- Lenses are coated for superior scratch resistance
- Lenses provide 99% protection against harmful UV rays
- Exceeds ANSI/ISEA Z87.1 2010 High Impact Requirements
Bestseller No. 7
Kids Safety Glasses (12 Pairs in 6 Colors), Protective Polycarbonate Eyewear for children,Individually Packaged, Anti-Scratch Lens for Landscaping, Shooting, Lab,Sports, Child Youth Size…
- 【KIDS SAFECOOL】SAFECOOL Safety Glasses,Specially Designed to fit Kids comfortably, Clear Lens,6 Colors Temple, Pack of 12 pairs.
- 【Safety Protection】Safety Glasses is made of High quality Polycarbonate Raw Materials from Japan with ANSI Z87.1 Standards, Anti-Scratch and Impact resistant lens providing all-around Eye Protection from Debris and Particles.
- 【FIT AND COMFORTABLE】The Wrap-around Design of Clear Lens provides direct and peripheral visibility and minimizes slippage. Flexible Temples with curved tips eliminate pressure to the back of your Head and Ears.Weight of only 0.8 Ounces makes it Virtually imperceptible when worn for extended periods of time.
- 【WIDE USED】Protective Eyewear for Work,Industry, Laboratory,Architecture,Landscaping,Dental, Painting,Metal Processing and Outdoor Activities such as Shooting, Cycling, Hunting, Fishing, etc. One Size Fits for Most Adults, Teens and Elder Children.
- 【MULTIPACK FOR DAILY PROTECTION】Each Box of 12 pairs of Bulk, Individually Packaged protective safety glasses for your Daily use! Let's protect your eyes from particles visible and invisible to the naked eye with SAFECOOL Protective Glasses.
Bestseller No. 8
amoolo Kids Safety Glasses For Eye Protection, Nerf Goggles for Science/Nurf Party/School, Anti Scratch and Impact, 12 Pack
- 【SPECIAL FOR KIDS】Protective safety goggles specially designed for kids. Pack of 12 pairs per box, Clear lens assorted with 12 colors frames. Perfect gift for children and youth!
- 【PROFESSIONAL PROTECTION】Offering eye protection against UV 400, scratches, impacts and ballistics. Meets ANSI Z87.1 Lens Protection Standard.
- 【SUPERIOR COMFORT】Specially designed to fit children comfortably. The measurement of glasses: Frame Width 5 inch, Temple Length 4.3 inch, Nose Width 1.26 inch, Lens Height 1.46 inch.
- 【VARIOUS ENVIRONMENTS】Ideal for: Lab Work, School Project, Science Project, Nerf Gun/War/Battle/Shooting Play, Sand Box, Wood Working, Painting, Building, Yard Work, or any activity where a kid’s eyes need protection.
- 【90 DAYS WARRANTY】Amoolo offers 90-day Hassle-Free Warranty Policy. If you are not fully satisfied with our product for any reason, please contact us for 100% refund or replacement.
Bestseller No. 9
SooGree kids Basketball Soccer Football Sports Training Glasses Protective Eyewear Goggles Anti Fog Lens for Boys Grils Youth Safety Glasses Age 7-12
- ☃Lens Size:5.1inches (W) x 1.3inches (H)
- ☃Material:Kids basketball goggles take PC lens material, Anti-fog coating,impact resistant and years of rellable use; Football goggles for boys and grils
- ☃Features: Safety glasses conform to ergonomic principles and can be wrapped around the wearer’s face to provide side protection and fit comfortably; the lens is made of polycarbonate material, which has good light transmission and heat resistance, and can be correspondingly Reduce strong light stimulation; Soft gel material nose pads and glasses side temples, comfortable to wear, no shrinkage; The headband can be adjusted for each person to ensure you can wear it comfortably
- ☃Mutil Funtional: Transparent lenses provide protection against impact particles and fog. Different from glass and plastic, polycarbonate lens is lighter in weight, less prone to fogging and will not break when impacted. It is very suitable for basketball, football, volleyball, baseball, tennis, badminton, cycling, hiking, etc
- ☃All-round protection: Silicone anti-wear pads are designed around the nose pads and frame of the glasses, which are easy to disassemble and assemble, and can protect the skin around the glasses from damage during exercise. Protect your eyes from harm and let you participate in sports with peace of mind
Bestseller No. 10
4 Pack Kids Safety Glasses Children Goggles Multicolor Eye Protective Anti Fog Full Eyes Protective Clear Lab Goggles Dustproof Windproof UV Playing Unisex Boys Girls For Outdoor Sport.
- ♥ Safety Goggles：Safety glasses for child Built for all-around visibility and a high level of direct and peripheral eye protection from flying particles or debris. Anti-fog, Prevent Droplets, Anti Spittle, Preventing Infection from Coughing or Sneezing. Provide your kids with full protection.
- ♥ Comfortable：Arc design to make the glasses more in line with the kids’ face profile. With the soft silicone nose cushion, breathable hole and the adjustable headband, the kids could adjust the glasses to a very comfortable wearing situation, No pressure.
- ♥ Material：PC polycarbonate lens, size: 5.90*2.36''(14.5*6cm), weight: 0.11lb/50g. When wearing glasses, it will not feel heavy and easy to carry. Suitable for all years old kids. Please check the size before buying it.
- ♥ Application：Playing the water gun, science lab, blaster gunplay, yard work, Playing sand on the beach, riding a bike, or any outdoor activity where your child’s eyes need good protection.
- ♥ Promise：We guarantee to provide the best service and high-quality products. If you are not satisfied, you will be returned within 15 days. Customer satisfaction is our greatest wish. If you have any questions, please contact the customer at any time, and we will reply in the shortest time.
Our Best Choice: Champion Traps and Targets Youth Clear Shooting Glasses (Ballistic)
Our rating: (4.7 / 5)
[ad_1] Youthful shooters, girls or anybody with a scaled-down face can now get risk-free, dependable eyesight safety. The new Winner smaller-framed, ballistic-grade capturing eyeglasses occur in clear frames and crystal clear lenses. The ballistic rated lenses give 4 times greater effect protection than ANSI Z87.1+, meeting military standard MIL-PRF-31013 3.5.1.1 ballistic resistance. Developed for shooters, these lenses lower glare and enhance concentrate on graphic sharpness. With a molded nose piece and wrap close to design and style these lightweight eyeglasses will come to feel great. Built with cozy slip resistant elements they’ll remain exactly where you place them, even for the duration of the most demanding of things to do.
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Merchandise Dimensions:10 x 4 x 3 inches 1.6 Ounces
Item design number:40620
Department:Unisex-teenager
Day First Available:April 17, 2012
Manufacturer:Vista Outdoor Income LLC
ASIN:B007ZNTKJM
Nation of Origin:Taiwan
Durable “fold good” frames will never problems lenses
Involved Elements: Taking pictures Eyeglasses Youth, Clear
Activity Sort: Searching
Sharp pictures with no distortion
Scratch resistant lenses
Extraordinary comfort and wrap all over safety
Comfy molded nose piece and slip resistant temples