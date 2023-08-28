Top 10 Best you are my sunshine bathroom Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Characteristics:

1. Exceptional style and design: It adopts state-of-the-art Hd sample printing technologies, No fading and protected. Distinct Image make your lavatory much more elegant and have a new seem.

2. Quality content: made of eco-pleasant polyester, which is waterproof, environmentally welcoming and air pollution-cost-free. The non-slip bathtub mat/U form rug

are manufactured of high-quality sponge, flannel and non-slip base, with tremendous absorption and quick drying.

3. Watertight and strong: It stops h2o splashing outdoors the bathtub region floor and keeps your household cleanse and refreshing. Not only utilised in the bath home,

but also as a tapestry, tablecloth, sheer curtain made use of in the residing space, bed room, out of doors courtyard, farmhouse.

4. Uncomplicated to set up: With 12 solid hooks, you can put in easily and simply just.

5. Wash consideration: Hand clean or device clean with cold water, hang to dry, iron at reduced temperatures, make sure you will not expose to the solar, do not bleach.

Measurement Information:

Shower curtain measurement: 70.8″ L x 70.8″ W

Lavatory rug dimension: 29.5″ L x 17.7″ W

Toilet lid address dimensions: 17.7″ L x 13.8″ W

U shape rug measurement: 17.7″ L x 14.8″ W

Package Included:

1 X Shower Curtain

12 X Plastic Hooks

1X Rest room Mat

1 X Rest room Lid Include

1 X U Form Rug

Observe:

1.The measurement might have 1-3cm (.39-1.18inch) inaccurate glitches.

2.There may be slight color deviation due to unique displays.

Consumer Service:

If you have any inquiries, be sure to do not wait to make contact with us, we will check out our ideal to supply the greatest service to you. Thank you!

