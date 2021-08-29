Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

TJUTR NIGHT-VISION GLASSES

TJUTR Glasses are always devoting ourselves to provide products people truly like and need!

TJUTR Night-Vision Glasses are designed to used in low light conditions, yellow lens can brighten your view when you are at night-driving/rainy/foggy/overcast, at the same time, night-driving glasses reduce some glares and eyes fatigue for you, to makes you safer.

We adhere to provide best quality of glasses and service to our beloved customers!

Lens Width

2.05 in.

2.28 in.

2.48 in.

2.56 in.

2.68 in.

2.05 in.

Bridge Width

0.47 in.

0.71 in.

0.47 in.

0.79 in.

0.51 in.

0.47 in.

Temple Length

5.35 in.

5.20 in.

5.67 in.

5.67 in.

5.20 in.

5.35 in.

Polarized Lens

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

100% UV Protection

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Frame Material

PC Frame+Metal Temple

Metal Frame+Composite Temple

Al-Mg

Composite Frame

Al-Mg

PC Frame+Metal Temple

Style

Classic Retro Round

Classic Pilot Style Night-Driving Glasses

Rectangular Al-Mg Night-Vision Glasses for Drivng

Classic Anti Glare for Women

Photochromic Yellow Lens Turns Grey Day Night Dual Use Night-Vision Glasses

Classic Retro Round

TJUTR Night-Vision Glasses Reduce Glares and Fatigue for You to Make Your Drive Safer



With high speed development of the technology, more headlights, streetlights and digital devices come to our life with side effects, TJUTR Night-Vision Glasses use polarized yellow lenses which can block part of blue lights and dazzling lights to reduce the effects, yellow lenses can make view brighter and reduce some fatigue which to ensure drive safer.

Some Applicable Occasions When Wearing TJUTR Night-Vision Glasses



DETAILS:



Temple Length: 136mm(5.35in.)Frame Length: 140 mm(5.51in.)Lens Height: 48 mm(1.89in.)Lens Width: 52 mm(2.05in.)Bridge: 12 mm(0.47in.)Lens Technology：Polarized Anti-reflectiveWeight: 19.5 g

Attetion & Tips:

People have different visual sense and feeling, some people may not sensitive to notice the effect which Night-Vision Glasses bring on.Do Not Use Chemical Liquid to Clean the GlassesFold Left Temple First to Keep Glasses

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Department‏:‎Womens

Date First Available‏:‎January 2, 2019

ASIN‏:‎B07ML3LHHF

Composite TAC(Triacetyl Cellulose) lens

Polarized Anti Glare Lens

UV Protection Coating coating

Lens width: 2.05 inches

Bridge: 12 millimeters

✅NIGHT-VISION DESIGN – The yellow night-driving glasses is designed based on high light transmission and helps of alleviate visual fatigue, brighten up things when driving in low light conditions, ensure safe driving(People have different visual sense and feeling, some people may not sensitive to notice the effect what Night-Vision Glasses brings on)

