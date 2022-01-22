Top 10 Best yellow safety shirts for men Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Cloth sort: Quality 100% cotton 155gsm

The hello vis shirt is not FR(Fireplace Retardant)

ANSI II Course 3, ANSI/ISEA 107-2017 Compliant.With 3M ScotchliteTM reflective tape.

The Multi Software of hello viz shirt for operating males

Sizing chart, you should permit all around 1-2cm variation

M—-Upper body(46inches)—-Overall body Size(31inches)

L—-Chest(48inches)—-Entire body Length(32inches)

XL—Upper body(50inches)—-Entire body Length(32inches)

2XL–Upper body(52inches)—-Human body Duration(33inches)

3XL–Chest(53inches)—-System Size(33inches)

5XL–Upper body(56inches)–Entire body Size(33.5inches)

Recommendations: If you want to layer a thermal shirt underneath, you should buy a single dimensions up.

higher visibility shirts for men reflective safety shirts for gentlemen hi vis limited sleeve shirts hello viz ANSI Course 3 superior vis design cloth hello-vis do the job shirts hello visibility hiviz use

Products Dimensions‏:‎0.39 x 9.06 x 13.39 inches 11.22 Ounces

Department‏:‎Mens

Day 1st Available‏:‎May 8, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎XMBJ

ASIN‏:‎B07RGSWZFK

Button closure

Hand Wash Only

♡【Security Level】Men’s hi viz security work shirts small sleeve are ANSI II Class 3, ANSI/ISEA 107-2017 Compliant. These security workwear with 2″ 3M reflective stripes.

♡【TOP High quality MATERIAL】These hello vis security operate shirts are manufactured with quality 100% cotton and 3M ScotchliteTM reflective tape ‘hoop’ pattern around body 360 Diploma nighttime reflective. Cotton fabric is washed well and possibly shrink a little,if you exhausted of the artificial fibers HiVis put on, remember to pick the cotton’s. The hi vis shirt is not FR(hearth retardant), Men’s protection reflective higher visibility workwear is a very durable material which is certain to stand up to the take a look at of the time.

♡【SIZE CHARTS】The shorter sleeve higher visibility construction get the job done shirt for gentlemen is true to size and in good shape cozy. If you want to layer a thermal shirt underneath, you should purchase one particular dimensions up.

♡【PREMIUM MEN’S Large VISIBILITY SHIRTS DESIGNED】Whether your career this sort of as a products mechanic, a tow truck driver（towing business）, Electrician, team, safety test, volunteer, cleaner, emergement administration, web site administration, a pipeline inspector ect Or function at a landfill, transfer station, the railroad, warehouse, a general public utility corporation. Lantern Fish Manufacturer Hi Vis Shirts are accurately what you want for premium benefits!

♡【QUALITY GUARANTEE】: 100% Gratification Certain! If you are unhappy with your men’s large visibility shirts, we would be joyful to deliver you with your option of a substitute or refund. Speak to us for any inquiries by using Email messages.

