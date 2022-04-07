Top 10 Best yard solar lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Specification:

Light color: Warm White

Material: Stainless Steel

Finish Color: Silver

Battery: 1.2V AA Ni-MH rechargeable battery (Pre-installed)

Size: 5.5 inches x 16.5 inches

Tips for usage:



1.Twist open the cap to turn it ON before use.

2.Make sure the solar panel baths in sufficient sunlight for 8 hours.

3.The solar light usually illuminates for up to 8 hours with a full charge. However, it depends on the geographical location, weather conditions and seasonal light availability.

4.If the soil in your garden is quite solid, we recommended that you should make a hole on the ground before inserting the spike.

Exquisite materials:

The design of glass and stainless steel allows you to rest assured of product quality.

Weather-Resistant:

IP44 waterproof, the lights are suitable for outdoor. No worries about raining, small snowing and small frosting.

Install easily:

Pull out the tab and turn the switch in ”ON” position, then put the lights on somewhere without shade.

Color of Light

Warm White

Warm White

Warm White

Warm White

Warm White

Warm White

Color

Silver

Black

Brown

Brown

Brown

Brown

Material

Stainless Steel & Glass

Metal & Glass

Metal & Glass

Metal & Glass

Metal & Glass

Metal & Glass

Size

5.5 * 16.5 ”

5.51 * 16.92 ”

5.9 * 17.7 ”

5.5 * 18.9 ‘’

6.7 * 16.5 ‘’

5.1 * 18.1 ”

Battery

1.2V AA rechargeable battery

3.2V AAA rechargeable battery

1.2V AA rechargeable battery

1.2V AA rechargeable battery

1.2V AA rechargeable battery

1.2V AA rechargeable battery

【Energy Saving】The solar path lights outdoor are delicate glowing decorations to your garden or pathway, which display an attractive lighting pattern. They are charged by sunlight and automatically turn on at night and turn off at dawn!

【IP44 Waterproof】The waterproof grade of solar yard lights are IP44. This solar walkway light is able to adapt to rain and snow. The metal surface also has an anti-rust coating to prevent regenerative erosion.

【Easy Installation】Wireless setup and operation via garden solar lights. Remove the isolation tab under the cap, turn on the switch, install the pole and stake, then insert the solar landscape lights into the soft ground. Pay attention to tear off the protective film on the solar panel.

【Perfect Service】If you have any questions about our solar lights outdoor, please contact us actively, we will give you a satisfactory reply.