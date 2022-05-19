Top 10 Best xxl safety vest Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Neon Yellow Security Vest with Pockets and Zipper – Pack of 5

Design No.: DSV02

General performance Features:

100% polyester breathable neon yellow stable cloth

2” broad large general performance reflective tape

Zipper entrance closure

Mic tabs on both shoulders

Pockets:

Remaining chest cellular phone and crystal clear ID pocket with flap closure

Cellphone pocket is significant adequate for Apple iphone 11 Pro Max, Google Pixel 4 XL, Samsung Galaxy S10+, etc.

Suitable chest 2-tier, 4-division pencil pocket

Two reduce outside the house cargo pockets with flap closures

Compliance:

This reflective vest is completely compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Type R | Class 2 typical

Not FR – This garment is not flame resistant as described by ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Part 10.5

Sizing: S-4XL

The dimension chart is formulated primarily based on the survey of human body measurements to ensure a better accommodate. Please abide by the healthy guidebook and get right size accordingly with self confidence.

*If the basic safety vest is to be worn more than a jacket, please get a single or two measurements more substantial.

Application:

Fantastic for street operate, development, surveyor, engineer, police, traffic control, crossing guard, volunteer, driver, general public protection, security, warehouse, railroad, airport and industrial staff, as properly as leisure routines this sort of as strolling, biking, jogging, managing, pet walking and using bike.

If for any cause you are not contented with our products, make sure you kindly contact us, we will answer and resolve ASAP.

Developed TO Previous – All pockets and zipper are strengthened with bartacks and tight sewing, high quality created for rugged have on and tear. Velcro sewed on pockets stopping things falling off when you bend above

Sizing Created FOR Americans – The size chart is formulated primarily based on the survey of human body measurements to guarantee a better accommodate. Remember to use the in shape guideline to buy the appropriate vest appropriately with self confidence

ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Class 2 COMPLIANT – With ANSI licensed neon yellow cloth for daytime and high quality high-quality reflective tape for nighttime, the vest is fully compliant with ANSI specifications, making certain you are noticed working day and night with 360° improved visibility

MULTI-Operate POCKETS – Remaining chest phone and very clear ID Pocket with flap closure appropriate upper body 2-tier, 4-division pencil pocket two reduce outdoors cargo pockets with flaps. Mobile phone pocket is huge adequate to in shape for Iphone 11 Professional Max, Google Pixel 4 XL, Samsung Galaxy S10+, etc. Mic tabs on each shoulders

PACK OF 5: Great worth of 5 independently packed basic safety vests for our most popular model DSV02. Fantastic for highway perform, construction, stability, airport, police, crossing guard, website traffic handle, warehouse, study, railroad, airport and industrial workers

