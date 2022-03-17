Top 10 Best xiaomi electric scooter Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Safety is important to us, this is why we designed our 3-wheeled scooters to help teach our young ones balance and coordination. Made with high-density plastic, its lightweight long-lasting design allows your child to feel safe and secure as they ride and is durable enough to handle regular use.

6KU 3 Wheels Kick Scooter for Kids and Toddlers Girls & Boys from 2 to 5 Year-Old.



Fun and Grows with Your Little Ones

The 6KU Kick Scooter, Age 2 – 5 is a smoothest and quietest kids scooter, with its lightweight design, 3 flashing wheels and lean to steer, makes riding a scooter fun and easy for kids to play with. The 6KU Kids Scooter is equipped with 4 adjustable height handlebar so you can child can continue to use their scooter as they grow.

Why own an 6KU Kids Scooter?

LED wheels that light up as you ride (batteries not required)

Adjustable Handlebars fit riders 2-5 years old.

Widened wheels and ABEC bearing design to smoothest and quietest riding.

One button release handlebar minimizes the storage space.

Easy to user rear braking system.

With this design, the color of deck place can be changed optionally through change the deck plate simply!

EASY TO RIDE

LEAN-TO-STEER DESIGN and lightweight offers better control while turning and teaches young ones coordination and balance. children can easily hop on and off. It’s a good learning toy for children!

LED FLASHING WHEELS

FUN AND SHINING, when the three wheels are spinning, the lights flashing up!! Get brighter when the faster go, making their scooter unique and have a lot of fun while playing.

ADJUSTABLE HANDLEBAR

GROWS WITH YOU LITTLE ONES, Equipped with an adjustable height handlebar， adjusting from 23 to 30 inches, designed for children from 2 to 5 years old. You can continue to use their scooter as they grow.

EXTRA-WIDE WHEELS & QUALITY MATERIALS

SAFETY AND DURABLE 3 reinforced PU wheels design allow your child to feel safe and secure as they riding. Made of high-density plastic composites and aluminum alloy material handlebar make this scooter up to 110 lbs, enough to handle regular use and long-lasting.

ONE PRESS-BUTTON RELEASE DESIGN

MINIMIZES STORAGE SPACE: One press-button to release and detach the handlebar, tie with deck together to minimize the storage space.you can put every where you want, it just take up a little space.

EASY TO USER REAR BRAKING SYSTEM.

This braking system Composed of three layers，first is the brake pad which made by Stainless steel,it can reduce wear,we don’t use plastic because it can not be durable，Stainless steel brake pad is durable and it has anti-slip function. The second is Reinforcement layer, the third one is the braking pedal. With this braking system, kids will be safer while they are playing!

6KU PKS-S Kick Scooter is a three wheeled kids scooter great for aged 2 to 5. Features extra-wide PU wheels with LED flashing lights, will enjoy this shining fun of getting brighter with the faster your kids go, adjustable T bar from 23 to 30” accommodates little ones as they grow, lean-to-steer technology developing balance and coordination used in many sports as children steer by using their body weight to lean right or left. 3 wheels with ABEC-7 bearing construction for smoothest and quietest riding, thanks to high quality fiberglass reinforced nylon deck with low-to-ground design and safe steering all contribute to stability that makes this scooter prefect for preschoolers and kindergartners. With simple changeable deckplate design allowing your children to own this scooter with favorite colors at every growing stage! And recommender for the children up to 110 lbs!

You will love the years of fun and exercise it provides your children.

Age

3-8

3-8

8up

8up

3-8

3-8

Wheels

3

3

2

2

3

3

Adjustable handlebar height

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Light up wheels

✓

✓

✓

✓

Max weight capacity

110 lbs.

110 lbs.

220 lbs.

220 lbs.

110 lbs.

110 lbs.

Department‏:‎Baby-girls

Date First Available‏:‎December 18, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎6KU

ASIN‏:‎B08QYQ6D9M

【RSTUDY & DURABLE WITH GREAT QUALITY】A good scooter will accompany you and your children for a long and beautiful family time. Made of high-density plastic composites and an aluminum alloy material handlebar make this scooter can bear a weight of up to 110 lbs, which is enough to handle regular use and can last for long.

【SUPER COOL WIDE FLASHING WHEELS 】 When the sun begins to set, the lights of all the wheels will show themselves that they can provide a super cool light effect. The lights make it easier to find your kid when he/she is riding and warn the passing cars in advance, which is a safety guarantee for riding at night.

【SMOOTH RIDING EXPERIENCE】 The tilt steering makes the turning more stable and the riding stability stronger. The widened wheels can roll smoothly even on uneven roads. This is the perfect choice for children who do not have enough balance to use a two-wheeled scooter.

【ADJUSTABLE HANDLEBAR】 The kick scooter equipped with an adjustable handlebar, T-bar with Secure Lifting and Twisting Lock can be adjusted from 23 to 30 inches from the ground to accommodate children as they grow.

【ONE PRESS-BUTTON RELEASE DESIGN】 MINIMIZES STORAGE SPACE: One press-button to release and detach the handlebar, tie with deck together to minimize the storage space. The scooter can be easily put into the trunk of the car. When your family goes out for a walk or other activities, your kid can ride a scooter on the side and you can have a good time together with your girls & boys.

