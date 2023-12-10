Top 10 Best words on bathroom walls by julia walton Reviews

Supporters of More Happy Than Not and The Benefits of Being a Wallflower will cheer for Adam in this uplifting and astonishingly humorous story of a boy living with schizophrenia.

When you are unable to belief your head, rely on your heart.

Adam is a very typical teenager, besides he is navigating superior school everyday living though dwelling with paranoid schizophrenia. His hallucinations consist of a forged of figures that variety from the good (wonderful Rebecca) to the bad (offended Mob Manager) to the just simple strange (polite bare person).

An experimental drug claims to assist him cover his illness from the environment. When Adam fulfills Maya, a fiercely intelligent woman, he desperately would like to be the ordinary, terrific person that she thinks he is. But as the miracle drug starts to fail, how lengthy can he keep this top secret from the girl of his desires?

“Echoing the premise and framework of Bouquets for Algernon, this [is a] frank and inspiring novel.” –Publishers Weekly, starred overview

