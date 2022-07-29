Top 10 Best woodford hot cold outdoor faucet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The Woodford 22CP-6-MH is a design 22 Collection horizontal freeze fewer wall Faucet delivers warm & cold h2o for cleansing needs regardless of Exterior air temperatures, Consists of anti-siphon guards & pressure aid valves with a 1/2″ Male thread or 1/2″ Woman Copper inlet & has a powder coated solid aluminum deal with & consists of integral backflow prevention units, An atmospheric vent & patented checks to deliver anti-siphon defense together with resetting pressure reduction valves. The Woodford 22CP-6-MH is intended for 12 months spherical residential irrigation needs & has a 6″ Rough-in or 7 1/4″ Mounting depth.

Cp Inlets Are 1/2 Inch Male Pipe Thread Or 1/2 Inch Sweat For Use In Maximum 6 Inch Wall Thickness Inlets Are 5″Apart On Heart Total Length Of The Inlet Pipes Is 6 3/4″ From Idea To Wall Flange

The Freeze Considerably less Design 22 Incredibly hot And Chilly Faucet Is Built And Meant For Calendar year-Spherical Hot And Cold Irrigation And Cleaning Needs Regardless Of Outdoors Temperature

No Assembly Necessary

Country Of Origin: United States