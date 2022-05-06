Top 10 Best wood safety gate Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Retractable Baby Gate



Do you remember the days when your baby slept in your arms or in their crib? Maybe they were content enough on a play mat or in a bouncer, and you could get on with other things.Suddenly, they begin crawling. Next comes pulling themselves up on furniture. Before you know it, they’re toddling around on unsteady little legs. This is when things get interesting.There are so many hazards around the home, particularly when you consider today’s trend for open plan living. That’s why a baby gate is so important, and here is the best and newest baby gate of our favorites.

You Will Get From Babepai:

1x Retractable Baby Gate Black in 54 Inches

2 Set x Hardware Accessories including screws, anchors and wall sapcers

1x Installation Instructions with drilling guide papers inside, which show the most accurate distance between the wall brackets during the installation

Banister Baby Gate, Ideal for babies and pets



Tips:

1. Please install the safety baby/dogs gate according to the instruction.

2. Mesh Maximum width is up to 54 inches (130 cm)

3. This baby gate is hardware mounted which needs drill holes to screw the brackets in your wall or banister

4. If you don’t want screws go into your post, we recommend you to put a Wood Strip on the banister fixed with security straps,

then you make a magic to change babepai retractable baby gate into no hole Stairway Baby Gate!

5. Please don’t install the stair gates at the upper of the stairs.

6. This wide stair gate is suitable for the children from the age of 6 to 24 months and pets from 10 lbs to 40 lbs (4.5kg to 18kg).

Width and Height of Gate

0-55″ W / 34″ H

Color of Gate

White

Black

Grey

Installation Type of Gate

Hardware mounted, Need drill holes for screws

Safety Tested

✓

Safety Tested

✓

INDOOR & OUTDOOR

Adjust to any doors and stairs, perfect for bottom of stairways, doorways, patios, hallways, deck, banisters, indoors and outdoors use

Best uses

Baby Gates,Retractable Baby Gate,Safety Gate,Toddler Gates,Dog Gates,Pet Gates,Stair Gate, Gates for The House

Safety warning

A. If the safety barrier is used at stairs, it should be positioned at the front of the lowest tread possible. B. Safety barrier is suitable for use with children from 6 months up to 24 months of age.

Material Type

White Mesh, White Plastic Parts

Black Mesh, Black Plastic Parts

Grey Mesh, Grey Plastic Parts

MESH RETRACTABLE BABY GATE: Built with high quality partially see-through woven mesh which is lightweight, durable and scratch resistant, and the mesh panel compliments any home décor. High safety performance thanks to the Double Locking Mechanism – twist clockwise to lock and counterclockwise to release the mechanism. Easy to use that can be operated with one hand. If not needed roll it up in a second. Save time and space!

RETRACTABLE GATE FOR KIDS: When your little one born, all you think about is to keep them safe. Once they learn to crawl and walk, the Babepai retractable child gate will keep them away from hazardous stairs and off-limits areas. A versatile home safety solution for babes, your child’s fingers cannot be jammed or pinched.

RETRACTABLE GATE FOR PETS: The staircase baby gate also can be used for pet blocking off their way out or in. The dog gate has a maximum adjustable length of 59 inch, can be adjusted to fit your stairways according to your needs. Mesh can be completely retracted away when not in use.

INDOOR & OUTDOOR SAFETY GATE: This wide baby gate is designed to adjust to any doors and stairs, perfect for bottom of stairways, doorways, patios, hallways, deck, banisters, indoors and outdoors use. No more tripping on metal bars of a traditional walk-through metal gate. Comes with 2 sets of Installation hardware for backup allowing the alternate usage at two different locations and angle.

