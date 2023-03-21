Top 10 Best womens seiko solar watch Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

OLEVS Ladies Elegant Watches



OLEVS has been involved in the watch industry for many years, with its own complete production chain, experienced sales team and after-sales team.

We put the quality of our watches and service first, only produce the best quality watches, and provide the most satisfactory service.

If you are looking for a cost-effective Watch,or want to give your female or male friend, this watch will be your best choice, please believe that we will make you satisfied!

Exqusite Diamond ladies watches



Committed to fashion, OLEVS has designed a variety of watches to match each of your styles.

Whether you are into retro, classic, luxury, casual or just like wearing special designed watches. OLEVS has got the point in something for you.

Imorted Japanese movement: 80 hour kinetic energy reserve; Equipped with 21 synthetic ruby bearings; Frequency 21600 times per hour; Better performance and more precise time.

Curved sapphire crystal: Mohs 9 hardness, upgraded scratch resistant coating, mirror anti-corrosion, bright and clean.

100ft waterproof: High-precision case manufactured craftship, seamless ring process. Waterproof depth up to 100ft, easily deal with various life scenarios.

Durable luminous: The pointer of the watch is filled with Swiss high-bright luminous powder, powerful luminous display, fearless of darkness, illuminate your night.

Time is what you make of it – You mean the word to me



Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package Dimensions‏:‎4.53 x 4.41 x 2.91 inches; 12.31 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎TY-L6602-B

Department‏:‎Womens

Date First Available‏:‎December 4, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎OLEVS

ASIN‏:‎B08PP6M2LQ

Women watch mechanical movement: Japanese high quality automatic movement, support self-winding. Built-in 21 synthetic ruby bearings to improve winding efficiency and power reservhours, 21600 vibrations per hour to improve travel time stabity, energy reserve of 45 hours, and life expectancy of more than 10 years.

Luxury watches for womens, Fashion luminous: High hardness coated glass mirror, wear resistant and scratchproof, with HD luminous 2-hand analog display. Compact dial, 28 mm case diameter, roman diamante scale Dual calendar display. Humanized design, toffee pointer with CD pattern dial. Elegant color matching, simple lines, meet your daily collocationLike your leisure and fun, fashion petite.

Stainless steel waterproof ladies bracelet wrist watch: The delicate match between the bracelet watch and the bracelet. Stainless steel watches band, hidden butterfly pushed buttons, comfortable wear. 50 meters(165ft) strong pressure waterproof. Mechanical women’s watch, elegant and compassionate temperament, full of women’s gentleness and elegantintellectual temperament.

Women’s dress watches with day date, Simple elegant gift: Unique design with exquisite craftsmanship, exquisite gift box, free adjustment tools. A decent gift choice. Suitable for your wife, girlfriend etc..

Lady automatic wristwatch: We provide 30 days free return, 2 years product high-quality assurance for the mechanical watch. If you have problems during the use of the wristwatch, please feel free to contact us. We will offer you a professional service!

