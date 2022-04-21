Top 10 Best women safety Reviews

Top 10 Best women safety in 2022 Comparison Table
- When threatened, activate Birdie's LOUD siren and flashing strobe-light to create a diversion and to help deter an attack. The alarm is as loud as a jet engine 100 feet overhead!
- Birdie’s modern design is easy-to-use. To activate, remove the top pin. To deactivate, replace it. The alarm can be used multiple times. Batteries are replaceable and last 40 continual minutes.
- Safety-First! Carry Birdie from day to night––around town, walking your dog, on the trails, across campus, to your car, in the parking lot, on public transportation, when traveling.
- Birdie empowers women in their everyday lives. It’s the perfect gift to share––with your sisters, daughters, mothers, friends, students, colleagues and elders in your community.
- Each Birdie alarm is hand-tested and built to last. 5% of She’s Birdie’s profits are donated to our partner organizations that passionately support women’s safety, shelter and health.
- PERSONAL PROTECTION YOU CAN TRUST: SABRE is the #1 pepper spray brand trusted by police & consumers & a leader in the personal safety category
- MAXIMUM STOPPING POWER: SABRE's professional-grade OC Spray is backed by our in-house lab testing, guaranteeing maximum heat and stopping power in every burst and eliminating the 30% failure rate of other pepper spray brands (U of Utah study)
- PROTECTION AT A SAFE DISTANCE AGAINST MULTIPLE THREATS: Pepper spray has 25 bursts (5X the competition) for protection against multiple threats and a 10-foot (3 meter) range for protection at a safe distance. Easily carry your pepper spray on keys or a lanyard using the included key ring
- EXTREME STOPPING POWER: Stun gun delivers a painful 1.60 µC (Microcoulombs) charge to maximize your self-protection when faced with an attacker; a safety switch prevents accidental discharge
- STAY SAFE WITH FREE SAFETY TRAINING: Feel secure with every SABRE product; Packaging includes links to free training videos so that, in the face of danger, you are better prepared to use your SABRE Pepper Spray and Stun Gun
- TRUST THE PROFESSIONALS: SABRE is the #1 Pepper Spray brand trusted by police and consumers worldwide, including New York PD, Chicago PD, and U.S. Marshals; Made in the USA
- 2X STRONGER: Our maximum strength Pepper Spray is strong enough to use against a goal oriented attacker under the influence of drugs or alcohol; Backed by our industry exclusive in-house HPLC lab, guaranteeing maximum strength in each canister
- 5X MORE PROTECTION: 42% of crimes are committed by multiple assailants - this pepper spray has 25 bursts and a true 10-foot (3m) range delivered in a powerful stream from nozzle to the target's eyes while decreasing wind blowback
- FASTER & EASIER TO HIT THE TARGET: Easiest to grasp finger grip enhances your aim and helps keep your eye on the threat; Includes Quick Release Key Ring for immediate access to spray when seconds count; Secure and easy to use twist lock safety
- TRAINING VIDEOS TO MAXIMIZE YOUR SAFETY: In addition to your pepper spray, packaging includes links to free SABRE Pepper Spray training videos and safety tips to help maximize your personal safety
- STAY PREPARED - Tempered Window Glass Breaker with Carbide-tipped, Steel Point Hammer
- STEEL BLADE - Knife-sharp Blade Quickly Cuts Seatbelt Straps
- ALWAYS WITHIN REACH - The Only Escape Hammer That Comes With an Essential adjustable Car Visor Strap
- RESPOND QUICKLY - In emergencies, Grab Your Glass Breaker, Seat Belt Cutter, Car Escape Hammer
- FEATURED BRAND BY - The Today Show, Cosmopolitan, Bloomberg, The New York Times and more. Fashionable and cute, extremely easy and portable – Blingsting Glammer Hammer is a part of the fastest growing personal safety brand on the market today.
- ［130 dB Safety Emergency Alarm］The Personal Security Alarm is a compact and easy way to keep yourself or your loved ones protected. An alarm emitting 130 decibels of noise can significantly disorient anyone around it, especially when people are not expecting it. Disorienting an attacker with a personal alarm will make them stop and brace themselves from the noise, giving you an opportunity to escape. The noise will also alert other people of your location so you can get help.
- ［SAFETY LED LIGHTS］In addition to using when out alone, this emergency alarm comes with LED lights for those not-so-well-lit areas. You can use it to find keys in your handbag or the lock on the front door. LED Light illuminates dark surroundings and reduce your sense of fear. Suitable for night running, walking dog, traveling, hiking, camping and other outdoor activities.
- ［EASY TO USE］The SafeSound Personal Alarm requires no training or skill to operate, and can be used by anyone regardless of age or physical ability. Simply pull the hand strap Pin, and the ear-piercing alarm will activate for up to a hour of continuous sound. If you need to stop the alarm plug the pin back into the Safe Sound Personal alarm. It can be re-used over and over again.
- ［COMPACT & PORTABLE DESIGN］The Safe Sound Personal Alarm keychain is small, portable and perfectly designed to clip onto a variety of places, whether on your belt, purses, bags, backpack straps, and any other place you can think of. It is suitable for people at all ages such as elderly persons, late shift workers, security personnel, apartment dwellers, commuters, travellers, students and joggers.
- ［PRACTICAL GIFT CHOICE］This safe sound personal alarm comes with 3 pieces and offers multiple color options, so you can share with friends and multiple family members or meet the needs of different preferences. Elegant Packaging, it's an ideal gift for birthday, thanksgiving day, Christmas, Valentine's Day and other occasions.
- Safety glasses with side shields: SQIMZAR safety clear glasses with side shield design, are used to anti -scratch/anti -saliva/anti -dust/anti -pollen/anti -particles/anti -blue light.
- Suitable for many occasions: It is suitable for woodworkers, metal and construction producers, laboratory technicians and dentists, shooters, or in any industry you need to wear glasses for safety.
- Lightweight & Comfortable Goggles: SQIMZAR anti fog safety glasses are suitable for men and women, giving you a perfect fit without slipping, and fitting for different kinds of face types. The anti-scratch design maintains long-lasting clarity. It is comfortable to wear, shatterproof, impact resistant.
- Anti blue light goggles: SQIMZAR safety glasses anti fog anti scratch specially designed to fit your eyes comfortably，anti-blue light glasses, and UV protection glasses. They are suitable for Playing Computer, Watching TV, Playing on cell phones, Working, and Other Occasion.
- Provide Clear Vision: The lens has an anti-fog coating to reduce fogging of the lens,providing better visibility,and you can always see a clear image.
- 140db Safe Sound Personal Alarm: The emergency alarm can make a loud sound to draw attention to protect you from having an emergency even at distances as far as 606.9 ft. In addition, the sounds could last 50 minutes continuous ear-piercing alarm.
- High Powered: This Personal Alarm equips with 3 AG13/LR44 batteries for extended life! The AG13/LR44 batteries are the secret to this alarm's painful loudness. They'll last up to 365 days before you need to consider replacing them.
- Multi-Function: With LED lights, the emergency alarms can be applied for night lighting, suitable for people at all ages such as students, elderly, children, women, night workers and so on; You can also use them for traveling, hiking, camping and dog walking at night.
- Compact And Convenient: The safety alarm keychain has a portable size for easy storage and carrying; It can be attached to women's bags, backpacks, school bags, belt loops, suitcases, keys, dog belts and so on; And you can take it even you are on the plane.
- Ultra Durable & High Quality: The Portable Personal Alarm uses superior environmental and durable ABS plasticn, resistance to fall, crush and voltage, and high temperature, and the copper plug, not rusty, beautiful and durable, won't break in your most adverse conditions.
- Security and Privacy - This pink portable door lock provides you with extra security and privacy, greatly improving your security and preventing unauthorized entry, so the door can't be opened from the outside, not even with a key; which is a great helper for you when you are on business and trips, or live alone. It is also a personal safety device for women.
- Easy to Use - Easy to install or remove, this door lock can be installed in seconds without any tools, even in emergency situations and in the dark. Just insert the metal piece into the slot of the door lock, close the door, and then put the red handle groove to the stud on the metal sheet, then no one can open the door from outside.
- High Quality Material - The door security device is made of strong stainless steel. Rugged ABS plastic cover to prevent damage to doors under pressure. Steel surfaces with electroplating and polishing technology ensure a smooth touch and minimize any injury to your skin. A strong door lock with high quality may guarantee prolonged service life. This is a device that provides personal safety for women.
- Widely Used - The security door stopper contains two holes of different sizes to ensure that all types of door locks are matched. Perfect for hotels, dormitories, apartments, short-term rentals, Airbnbs, bathrooms, bedrooms, or private rooms. It may also be applied to avoid pets going out, and also to prevent children from opening their doors to strangers.
- Compact Design and Tailored Customer Service - Size 4.3 x 1.26 x 0.4 inches with 0.78inch (2 cm) and 1.2inch (3 cm) holes, lightweight and small, you can put it in a pocket or handbag. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us by email immediately.
- Slip-resistant outsole properties are tested according to ASTM F2913-17 to provide superior traction under various surface conditions
- Meets ASTM F2413-17 I/75 and C/75 impact and compression safety standards
Our Best Choice: Safety Keychain Set for Women, Self-defense-keychain Set for Women, Safety Key Chain Kit with Alarm, Pom Pom, Window Breaker, Wristlet(Blue)
[ad_1] Our basic safety keychain established is very purposeful and classy, consists of 9 items: 1.Own alarm 2.Window breaker 3.Pom pom 4.Bottle opener 5.Lipstick holder 6.Hand clean up holder 7.30ml empty bottle 8.Lanyard 9.Whistle
Personal Alarm: The crisis alarm can make a loud sound to attract awareness to protect you from getting an crisis.The alarm will be activated when you pulled the speak to pin out, To silence, just insert the contact pin in, pretty effortless to use.
Window breaker: It can crack your vehicle’s window and swiftly escape in circumstance of an unexpected emergency.
Software: The safety important chain established can be used for night time lights, acceptable for people at all ages these kinds of as learners, aged, small children, ladies, night staff and so on You can also use them for traveling, mountaineering, tenting and dog going for walks at night time.
Useful and trendy items: It is a shock existing for your spouse, girlfriend, sister, daughter or ideal good friend with these handy vital chain accessories to make them feel extra safe although they are absent from residence, it is also a excellent present for your self.
Immediately after-sales company: Any question, experience cost-free to make contact with us.