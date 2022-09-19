Top 10 Best winter shower curtains for bathroom Reviews

Top 10 Rated winter shower curtains for bathroom in 2022 Comparison Table
- Standard Size: The size of the lightweight clear shower curtain liner is 72" x 72", ideal for most standard size showers and bathtubs. It works with straight or curved shower rods.
- Premium Materials: We focus on quality of life for many years and use 100% top-quality PEVA material. It is a great choice for you and your family.
- Water Repellant: The shower liner is repellant water to keep your floor dry and clean, playing the role of excellent assistant in your bathroom.
- Weighted Bottom Hem: Three weighted magnets at the bottom stick to the tub's side to keep the shower curtain liners in place and reduce blowing when you are showering.
- Durable and Long-lasting: Reinforced top header with 12 metal grommets can make this plastic shower curtain liner easy to hang and hard to tear.
- ELEGANT DESIGN: 2 panels per package. Each Blackout Curtain Panel measures 42 inches wide x 63 inches long. The NICETOWN drapery is constructed with rod pocket, fitting the curtain rod of your choice up to 2 inches in diameter, making the curtains easy to install and slide.
- LENGTH ADJUSTABLE: Don't worry if this blackout curtains are a few shorter than your windows. You can hang this curtain panels with rings and hooks. That could be adjustable for height max 3 inches. Hooks space distance around 4-6 inches.
- AMAZING MATERIAL: This unique, soft and heavy-duty blackout fabric is woven with three-layer construction. The middle layer of black yarns creates a curtain panel that is excellent for blocking out 85%-99% of light (Dark color works better on blocking light) while providing privacy.
- GOOD CHOICE: Perfect drapery option for anyone seeking to block daylight, take a nap, or keep sun glare off your TV. Besides, you can choose blackout valance and sheer curtains in the NICETOWN store to match. Such curtain sets provide a more permanent harmonious window dressing.
- NICE SERVICE: Decorate your home, high quality. Nice pre-sale and after-sale service. Your 100% satisfaction is our #1 priority. Just contact customer support if you would like to return our products for any reason.
- Spacious Space: The tent is 47.2" L x 47.2" W x 74.8" H providing a spacious interior shelter that comfortably fits a tall man without touching your head, which is much higher and roomier than our old version. (NOTE: Unlike the old tent, we improve the new one, it doesn't have mesh top. )
- UPF 30+ & Good Ventilation: The polyester fibric with taped seams blocks 60% harmful UV rays. Zipper window with large entrance deliver 360-degree ventilation for better dissipation of body heat and odor.
- Multi-function: The shower tent offers a private space for using the toilet and enjoying a quick shower when you go camping outside. It also provides a changing room for models to change clothes when you shoot outdoors, for your kid's dancing competition, or for clothes vending stands.
- Structural Features: The tent is made of anti-tear 190T polyester for long-lasting performance. The frame is made of galvanized steel which is not easy to break and protects against corrosion. The tent is designed without the base to keep it clean. With 1 side bag to store your phone, tablet, or other handy items and 1 clothesline for hanging wet clothes or towels.
- Pop Up Design & Portability: Pops up and folds down in seconds, no assembly required. Ultra-lightweight construction allows for easy transportation with included carrying bag. Weighing just 4.3 pounds; it can be folded into a compact size of 22.8" L x 22.8" W x 1.4" H.
- Package Includes: Sold as 2 panels, measures 42” wide X 63” long each. Total 84” x 63”.
- Grommet Top Design: RUTTERLLOW grommet blackout curtains have 6 shiny grommets, 1.6” inner diameter each, fit standard size curtains rod, look great when you hung on coordinating metal rod.
- Functions: RUTTERLLOW blackout curtains can block out 50%-95% sunlight due to different colors (Dark color works better than light color). As a barrier, our blackout curtains’ quality is heavy enough to insulate your home against outside thermal energy in summer. On the contrary, keeps outside cold away from your warm house. Also, our curtains can reduce the noise from outside to provide you a better environment to work or sleep.
- Easy Care: Machine washable (in cold water) for easy care and maintenance. Do not bleach, tumble dry low and warm iron as needed.
- More Choices: If you want a fully dark environment to ensure a sound sleep, please go check out our newer model（ASIN：B0978JK315）, which are absolutely 100% blackout curtain.
- Premium PEVA: Made of PEVA material and NO lightweight or thin. This extra long shower curtain liner is no chemical odor, PVC-free and BPA-free
- Waterproof: The clear shower curtain 84 inch length is water-repellent and no leaking, keep the water into your tub compared to other fabric liners, can be used an inside shower liner and stand-alone shower curtain
- Lasting Durability: Rustproof metal grommets and reinforced header to prevent top holes from tearing, keep the xl shower curtain durable
- 100% Risk-free Warranty: 90 days "No questions asked" refund if you're not satisfied with this large shower curtain liners. Order Now
- Measures: 72" width x 84" length, the extra long shower liner will fit your bathroom scheme at any home, apartment, condo, hotel, school shower, athletic club, gym and everywhere else
- ❤100% Polyester: Tips①Because the folding has a certain crease, it is better to iron it first.Will be more beautiful.②Because of the difference between browser settings and mobile phone resolution, and it is composed of three different shades colors, the actual color may be slightly different.
- ❤PREMIUM QUALITY: The tight weave of the fabric and superior quality of the polyester yarns provide this curtain with a firm, smooth texture, which promotes water bead formation and is made to withstand damp, moisture-rich bathroom environments; This polyester gray shower curtain with a geometric ogee pattern add a vibrant and crisp test brighten your bathroom up. The fabric shower curtain provides perfect privacy and decorative appeal. Decorating your bathroom, take a surprise to your life.
- ❤REINFORCED BUTTONHOLES: Reinforced button holes work with most types of shower hooks and rings for quick and simple installation; Top hem is reinforced to hold up to long term use; This shower curtain is perfect for anyone wanting to add some fun and whimsy to their shower - use at home, apartment, condo, hotel, camper, RV, dorm room, school shower, athletic club, gym and everywhere else you need a reliable shower curtain or liner.
- ❤SIMPLE INSTALLATION: Each curtain contains 12 reinforced buttonholes that fit most standard shower hooks, and the generous size is sure to fit most bathtubs and shower stalls.
- ❤ QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: Made of 100% durable, woven polyester; Easy Care - machine wash cold with like colors; Tumble dry low; Warm ironing;Use of a liner recommended, will be better waterproof.
- MUST-HAVE FOR WINTER - MAXTID draft stopper are designed to cover the gaps on the bottom of doors to keep outside cold air and drafts coming in. (and save energy bills simultaneously.)
- VERSATILITY DRAFT BLOCKER - Block out cold drafts/breeze, noise, sound, dust, b-ugs, smoke and smell, you don’t have to live that with continued intrusion into your daily life.
- EASY TO INSTALL & ADJUST: Measures 30 to 36 inches long fits door gaps within 1.4-inch. It has VeIcro with good adhesion, which is easy to adjust, thereby following the door effortlessly.
- SUITABLE FOR ALL INTERIOR DOORS/BEDROOM DOORS: MAXTID door draft seal easily moves with the door and glides over carpet, wood, tile, and linoleum.
- YOUR CHOOSE: A new upgrade white door draft guard 36-Inch that matches your lighter colored door. Our worry-free 12-month replace, and friendly customer service.(Please note: If you are looking for a doorstop with high shading effect, it is recommended that you choose other black or brown door draft stopper, which have better shading effect)
- 100% BLACKOUT GUARANTEED: Light-weight fabric; superb insulation performance; keeps room cooler in summer, warmer in winter
- TOP GRADE SUCTION CUPS AND HOOK & LOOP: 16X heavy duty Suction Cups and pairing Loop Tabs; 16X super strong Hook and Loop Tabs – No marks or residues after removing
- SUPER EASY TO USE: Simple set up within a few minutes; put up and take down within seconds; no DIY skills or tools; no marks or residues after removing
- UNIQUE GRID PATTERN FABRIC: Makes cutting to any size and shape so much easier; large enough to fit windows up to 94”x55” (240x140cm)
- INSTANT BLACKOUT HOME AND AWAY: Large enough to cover 2 or 3 windows for any room in your house, apartment, office, even hotel, campervan or caravan
- Available in three different size options (42x63 inch, 42x84 inch, 42x95 inch), these amazing curtains are sold in one panel per package.
- 6 Silver Color Grommets on each Panel. Deconovo blackout curtains can reduce light. The darker the color, the better the light reducing capabilities.
- Our grommet blackout curtains are also energy saving/efficient curtains as they are made of materials with thermal insulation properties. They will prevent from heat escapes and blocks sunlight from entering into the room. Helping you to save on energy bills.
- These thermal insulated blackout window curtains are silky, soft, drapery and very pleasant to touch. Matches perfectly your windows, provides utmost privacy.
- Machine washable, wash below 86F . Imported. Do not bleach or tumble dry. Iron at low temp
- Created Using Half Inch Baltic Birch plywood
- Custom Wood Name For Party or Nurseries
- Sanded and ready for paint
- Choice of paint or unpainted finish
- Measurements are in Width from the left to the right not height.
Our Best Choice: Allenjoy 72×72 inch Winter Theme Merry Christmas Shower Curtain Set with 12 Hooks Nature Forest Snowy Scenery Deer Bathroom Curtain Durable Waterproof Fabric Bathtub Sets Home Decor
[ad_1]
Item Description
Size
72X72in
72X72in
72X72in
72X72in
72X72in
72X72in
Content
Polyester
Polyester
Polyester
Polyester
Polyester
Polyester
Liner Integrated
NO
NO
NO
NO
NO
NO
Equipment Washable
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Hooks Provided
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Allenjoy is a model of uniquely intended,progressive home products and solutions.We pride ourselves by supplying a substantial assortment of types of significant-high quality,beautiful wanting shower curtains that evokes infinite alternatives for your toilet decor.
Created from superior top quality polyester material material, as opposed to PVC-laden vinyl and plastic options.Let h2o glide off easily and dry rapidly, excellent to resist soaking, machine washable can hold it refreshing and clean.Can be applied as a shower curtain with no any other obvious liner inside of.
Water-proof
Drinking water-repellent, swift drying, device washable cloth of medium heavyweight.
Grommets
Rust-evidence metal grommets to be certain durability.
Substance
Vibrant coloration and delicate cloth[Material and Size] :Polyester,72X72inch,Equipment washable
[Package] :Just one cloth shower curtain Established with 12 Hooks
[Original Design] Significant quality resolution digital print with eye-catching information and lifelike hues.
[High-Quality] :Environmental helpful content, no odor, wholesome to your family members.Water-proof Texture,Does not let drinking water ooze by and will help you preserve your rest room tidy, dry, and slip-proof,elegant.
[Occasion]:Not only employed in the tub space, but also as a TAPESTRY, TABLECLOTH, SHEER CURTAIN used in the dwelling home, bedroom, out of doors courtyard, farmhouse.