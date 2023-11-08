Top 10 Best window solar panel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Premium Quality Solar Panel



Premium Quality Material

Monocrystalline silicon solar cells and epoxy resin surface seal.Environmental protection and energy inexhaustible. It provides 20% high photoelectric conversion rate.

Exquisite Outside & Powerful Inside

Frosted panel avoids scratches on surface, making the panel more durable.Standard USB output fit for mobile phone and other portable digital devices.

2mm Ultra Thin But Solid

Slim and light design with only 2mm thickness, but the frame is very protective and solid.Can be fixed on smooth surface by provided suckers, hanged up or bind to bag by string, flexible to arrange.

Designed for Camping/Hiking/Travel



For Camping

Gathering your friends and take the SOLAR PANELS with you and enjoy the fun of camping.

For Hiking

Gathering your friends and take the SOLAR PANELS with you and enjoy the fun of hiking.

For Travel

Gathering your friends and take the SOLAR PANELS with you and enjoy the fun of travel.

Specificaitons:



Power: 10W

Solar output: 6V 1700mAVoltage regulator tube output: 5V 1200mAOutput:USB 5V ,1200mAhItem size：26 * 14cm /10.23 * 5.51in(L * W)Item weight：102g /3.56ozPackage size：29 * 16 * 2cm / 11.41 * 6.29 * 0.78in(L * W * H)Package weight：165g / 5.82oz ​​​​​​​

Power: 7.8W

Solar panel output: 6V 1300mAUSB version: 2.0USB output: 5V 1000mAWater resistance: IP65Solar panel size: 22 * 12.6cm / 8.7 * 5in (L * W)Item size: 26 * 14 * 0.2cm / 10.2 * 5.5 * 0.1in (L * W * H)Item weight: 127g / 4.5 ozPackage size: 28.5 * 16 * 2cm / 11.2 * 6.3 * 0.8in (L * W * H)Total weight: 179g / 6.3oz

Package list:

1 * Solar charger4 * Suckers

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package Dimensions‏:‎11.41 x 6.29 x 0.78 inches; 3.56 Ounces

Department‏:‎Unisex

Date First Available‏:‎May 29, 2018

ASIN‏:‎B07DCTRY32

Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Panel

Imported

☀ NO BATTERY: Without build-in battery，no troubles caused by heat or strong sunshine. Standard USB output fit for mobile phone and other portable digital devices.

☀ EFFICIENT：Solar energy and efficient solar charger circuit. To be nature’s friend, environmental protection and energy inexhaustible. Adopt monocrystalline silicon material, provide 20% high photoelectric conversion rate.

☀ FROSTED SURFACE: Monocrystalline silicon solar cells and epoxy resin surface seal. Frosted panel avoids scratches on surface, making the panel more durable.

☀ HANDLE DESIGN: Easy to be held, can be easily taken to outdoor activity to charge cell phone or camping light via USB interface. Portable and frame design fit for traveling, camping, hiking, riding and any outdoor activities.

☀ MULTIPLE FIXING WAYS: Slim and light design with 2mm thickness. Can be fixed on smooth surface by provided suckers, hanged up or bind to bag by string, flexible to arrange.