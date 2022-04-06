Top 10 Best window kit for window air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

ANTFEES Portable Air Conditioner Window Kit with Coupler Adjustable Window Seals for AC Unit, Universal Sliding AC Vent Kit



Specification:



Product Name:Portable Air Conditioner Vent KitColor: Off WhiteMaterial: PVCFeatures: Durable, Adjustable, Well-sealed, Easy InstallationFit for exhausted hose of 13cm/5.1″Adjustment length: 43~160cm (17″~63″)Recommended length: 43~157.5cm (17″~62″)

Features:



Prevents entry of hot air thereby increasing the efficiency of the air conditioner.unique desisn for effective and easy use.Suitable for various models of portable air conditioner units. Easy To Install and remove, no damage to the window.Made of durable PVC material, fits sliding window and doors.Convenient and Practical; simply assembly it and put it in place between the window and window frame.It can regulate the air exchange efficiently and keep out dust and rain.Effectively prevent small animals from entering your home.Stable window sealing set made from PVC for installation of mobile air conditioners.Suitable for horizontal or vertical installation in sliding windows.

Applicable model:

All portable air conditioners with an air outlet of 13cm/5.1″ in diameter.

For LG / For Shinco / For Gree / For Aux / For Haier / For Hisense,etc.

NOTE:

Please Check Your Window Or Slide Door Height Before Buying.

Please Check Hoses’ Outer Diameter/Adapters’ Internal Diameter Before Buying

Please Allow Slight Dimension Difference Due To Different Manual Measurement.

Package Includes:

2 x 43cm/17″ Kit Plate

1 x 43cm/17″ Adjustable Plate

1 x Exhaust Hose Adaptor

1 x 2M Sealing Tape

4 x Screws

