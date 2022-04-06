Top 10 Best window kit for window air conditioner Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: ANTFEES Portable Air Conditioner Window Kit with Coupler Adjustable Window Seals for AC Unit, Universal Sliding AC Vent Kit for 13cm/5.1″ Exhaust Hose
- [Product includes] SIKADEER Portable air conditioner window vent kit includes 4 boards, 5 diameter couple, a roll of foam tape10 feet long, and screw attachments. The boards in the seal kit can be freely combined to adjust the length. The using length is between 17 inches and 60 inches, which can meet the requirements of different window heights.
- [Available AC models and Windows] Universal model, Window seal plates kit for portable air conditioner suitable for all brands portable air conditioners with 5-inch diameter hoses. It can be installed vertically and horizontally on all sliding windows which can be used in combination according to the size of the window.
- [Excellent design] This AC Vent Kit made of PVC material, it has the advantages of high temperature resistance, not easy to aging, non-toxic and pollution-free. And it’s easy to install, easily to disassemble and can be used repeatedly. Once the installation is complete, it's very solid.
- [Keep the air fresh&Energy saving] Our ac vent kit can be better embedded in the window rails, it can achieve a tightly sealing effect, effectively isolate the hot air, keep your room air cool, and save electricity bills.
- [After-sale service]The kit has the instruction manual to help the Installation. If you have any questions during use, please contact us in time, and we will reply to you within 24 hours*7 days.
- GE 5000 BTU MECHANICAL WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER - Designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 150 sq ft; easy install kit included so you can start cooling right away
- BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS - This AC unit is the right size for delivering 5000 BTU cooling capacity to smaller areas like bedrooms, studio apartments, guest rooms, and home offices
- LOW-NOISE OPERATION - Keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption; ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms
- MAXIMUM COMFORT - Efficient with 2 cooling modes and 2 fan speeds to provide flexible and optimal room temperature; controls with 10 temperature settings make it easy to adjust cooling to your comfort
- EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING - This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window (size: W 21.875 - 36" x H 13.375") with included EZ Mount installation kit; slide-out filter makes cleaning a breeze to keeps your unit running its best when cleaned every 30 days
- [Product includes] SIKADEER Portable air conditioner window vent kit includes 4 boards, 5.9 diameter couple, a roll of foam tape10 feet long, and screw attachments. The boards in the seal kit can be freely combined to adjust the length. The using length is between 17 inches and 60 inches, which can meet the requirements of different window heights.
- [Available AC models and Windows] Universal model, Window seal plates kit for portable air conditioner suitable for all brands portable air conditioners with 5.9-inch diameter hoses. It can be installed vertically and horizontally on all sliding windows which can be used in combination according to the size of the window.
- [Excellent design] This AC Vent Kit made of PVC material, it has the advantages of high temperature resistance, not easy to aging, non-toxic and pollution-free. And it’s easy to install, easily to disassemble and can be used repeatedly. Once the installation is complete, it's very solid.
- [Keep the air fresh&Energy saving] Our ac vent kit can be better embedded in the window rails, it can achieve a tightly sealing effect, effectively isolate the hot air, keep your room air cool, and save electricity bills.
- [After-sale service] The kit has the instruction manual to help the Installation. If you have any questions during use, please contact us in time, and we will reply to you within 24 hours*7 days.
- MULTI FUNCTIONAL DESIGN：The Insulating Panel is composed of a layer of heat-resistant insulating foam and PVC Surface with leather pattern,excellent sealing performance and looks great!
- ENERGY SAVER:Help seal out heat and cold,dust,pollen.keep out hot air into your house during summer and cold air in winter,improve comfort and energy efficiency
- UNIVERSAL FIT:Fits most 5000-12000 BTU window air conditioner units.Suitable for window frame width upto 39'' ,easy to cut with regular scissors, double-sided nano tape provided for flexible and easy installation.
- EASY INSTALL:Measure the area you want to seal,cut the panel to shape,apply nano double side tape, then install the panel and done.Package comes with instruction sheet.
- All SEASON PROTECTION:Protect against drafts,dust,insects into your house.gives the window AC a tidy look,Keep your house comfortable.patent pending
- ADJUSTABLE LENGTH - A-KARCK window seal plates consists of three plates. Adjustable range is from 17.6 inch to 48 inch, widely used in sliding glass windows or doors. Depending on requirements, all 3 boards may not be used.
- EASY TO INSTALL - Slot each plate together and slide it to the desired length. Lock the screw to complete the installation. Works with both vertical and horizontal sash windows and easy to remove.
- DURABLE MATERIAL - Made of PVC material, light and strong. It’s an excellent kit to work with the air conditioner.
- SLIDE AND LOCK - Unique use of locator screw as a fixing method. Just use a nut to lock, you will get a sturdy AC window seal. Will not slide easily.
- Includes hardware - 2 pc fixing plate and 1 pc adjustable plate. Includes a hose adapter and 4 sets of screws. The hardware required for installation is included in the package.
- ADJUSTABLE TO SIZE - Suitable for all Soleus Air Exclusive Hybrid “Saddle” Air Conditioners. Hybrid air conditioner window seal kit for horizontal sliding windows is adjustable and can be customized to fit most horizontal gliding window sizes. It fits horizontal sliding windows (both single and double hung windows) from a minimum height of 28.5 inches to a max height of 48 inches. Easily lock the strong aluminum frame in place with the tightening of the screws.
- EASY TO INSTALL no drilling or difficult installation process. Just measure the height of your window with the Hybrid AC installed, attach the two panels with the 4 screws to the desired height, install the foam insulation around all four edges, place the panels in the window and enjoy your view outside!
- KEEP THE VIEW – With the Horizontal sliding window kit you can always enjoy the view outside or enjoy the natural light through the high quality plexiglass while still maintaining the high efficiency of the Hybrid AC unit.
- NO TOOLS REQUIRED- Everything needed for the Horizontal Sliding Window Kit comes in the box as the full kit. No need for extra tools or equipment. Ready for immediate installation.
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- The window kit will include high quality insulation that will wrap around the full window kit for a tight seal for enhanced energy efficiency.
- UNIVERSAL: YoleShy window vent kit includes 4 plates, 5 diameter coupler, and screw accessories. Suitable for all air Conditioner exhaust hose with a diameter of 5 inches. Great for L G, whether, Haier, and other air-conditioning accessories.
- SLIDING TRACK: YoleShy ac vent kit has a humanized rail design, which is easy to slide the seal plates, and fast lock. No tools required, length adjustment can be completed in 5 seconds. Adjustable length range: 17 inches-60 inches.
- VERTICAL & HORIZONTAL USE: It is suitable for most vertical and horizontal sliding windows. You can use a 2-plates combination, 3-plates combination, or 4-plates combination according to the size of the window. It is convenient to use in any place.
- GOOD SEALING: Embed the plates into the window track and clamp them to achieve a good sealing effect, which can keep your room cool at all times, without air-conditioning leakage, preventing hot air from entering, and saving power.
- EASY TO INSTALL AND DISASSEMBLE: YoleShy window seal kit is made of high-quality PVC, which anti-extrusion, anti-aging, and can be used year after year. Simple and stable fixing method for install and disassemble easily. Easy to store, and save space
- 【✅UNIVERSAL DESIGN】Patented Double Layers Insulating Panel for window air conditioner, design to insulate the gap between air conditioner and window frame,make indoor air controllable.Fit most of window units, 5000 - 20000 btu.
- 【✅DURABLE MATERIAL】Upgraded double layers design,Provides excellent heat insulation performance.shading 80%,wind-proof and dust-proof,durable and long lasting;self-stick side channels,strong adhesive.
- 【✅SAVE ENERGY】Keep cool air in during summer and keep hot air in during winter,improve comfort and energy efficiency.
- 【✅EASY TO USE】The insulating panel kit can be adjusted and cut according to size.Please kindly measure the size of your window before cutting.Suitable for both "clip-on type" and “flat type” installation.
- 【✅WHAT YOU GET】Includes 1 roll insulating foam tape,1 instruction sheet,1 cutting saw,1 pair side panels.The size is 17in High x 10in Wide.
- NO MORE HOT AIR INCOMES – HOOMEE window seal keeps the warm air coming from the hose of your portable air conditioner away by locking the hose between the window frame and the window itself. Our window seal creates a “closed environment” that keeps your room cool for longer.
- INCREASE COOLING PERFORMANCE – Enjoy a cooler environment in summer thanks to HOOMEE! HOOMEE seals around your open window and then zips around the nozzle of your hose and blocks the return flow of warm air, so that your mobile air conditioning unit can be more efficient and cools your room in less time.
- REDUCE ENERGY CONSUMPTION - HOOMEE loves the Earth! This window seal contributes to reduce energy consumption and to lower carbon dioxide emissions, which is particularly high in summer due to the massive use of air conditioning. Preventing warm air circulating in your room, HOOMEE window seal helps you save money on electrical bills!
- EASY TO INSTALL – NO NEED FOR DRILLING HOLES . You don’t have to buy window kits, adapters for your hose or additional tools. All you need comes with your Hoomee Window Seal! Simply apply the adhesive hook tape to the inside of your window frame and to the window itself. Attach the window seal to the hook tape. Then, open the zip on the window seal and place your air conditioner hose out of the window. At the end, close the zip tightly around the hose. Simple as it is.
- UNIVERSAL - Suitable for all portable air conditioners and tumble dryersregardless of manufacturer. Whether for windows that open to the left or windows that open to the right, bottom hung windows or skylights, HOOMEE Window Seal will do the job. Fits window with a maximum perimeter of 400 CM.
- UNIVERSAL: UNAOIWN AC window vent kit includes 4 plates, 5.9 diameter duck coupler, and 4 screw accessories. It applies to all air conditioning vent hose (whether it is a clockwise or counterclockwise air-conditioning exhaust hose) with a diameter of 5.9 inches. Great for most portable air conditioners in the market.
- DURABLE MATERIALS: UNAOIWN window seal kit is made of high-quality PVC, which anti-extrusion, anti-aging, and can be used year after year. Simple and stable fixing method for install and disassemble easily, suit for using in home or office. Easy to store, and save space.
- VERTICAL & HORIZONTAL USE: It is suitable for most vertical and horizontal sliding windows. You can make any combination according to the size of the window: use a 2-board combination, a 3-board combination or a 4-board combination. It is convenient to use in any place. No tools required, our AC exhaust kit is easy to slide the sealing plate and quickly lock. Adjustable length range: 17 inches to 65 inches.
- EXCELLENT SEALING PERFORMANCE: There is a gap between the fixed plate and the adjustable plate because the adjustable plate needs to be inserted into the fixed plate. Therefore, the SEALING STRIP IS A MUST. Our air conditioner sealing plate set includes a 3.5M sealing strip; The sealing strip is attached to the connection between the sliding window and the plate, which can keep your room cool at all times, effectively isolate the hot air from entering and save power.
- AFTER-SALE SERVICE: We promise to get you covered for any issues that might occur and providing you unconditional return. 24 hours online customer service to get your 100% satisfaction. Please rest assured for purchasing any item from us.
Our Best Choice: ANTFEES Portable Air Conditioner Window Kit with Coupler Adjustable Window Seals for AC Unit, Universal Sliding AC Vent Kit for 13cm/5.1″ Exhaust Hose
Product Description
ANTFEES Portable Air Conditioner Window Kit with Coupler Adjustable Window Seals for AC Unit, Universal Sliding AC Vent Kit
Ingenuity Design: AC Window kit has a slide rail design, easy to slide and the locking speed is fast. Adjustable length range: 17″ to 62″. Be Satisfied With The Needs Of Different Door/Window Heights.Wide Compatibility: AC vent kit suitable for all brands portable air conditioners with 5.1″ diameter exhaust hose. It can be installed vertically and horizontally on sliding windows which can be used in combination according to the size of the window.Strengthen Sealing: It can effectively regulate air exchange, keep out dust and rain, preventing hot air from entering, and saving power. It also can prevent small animals from entering your home.Durable Materials: Slide Door Vent Kit For Portable Air Conditioner Is Made Of Durable PVC Materials, Light Weight Portable Easy To Install And Removal, Suit For Using In Home Or Office.Package Include: 2 x 43cm/17″ Fixing Plate, 2 x 43cm/17″ Adjustable Plate, 1 x Exhaust Hose Adaptor(13cm/5.1″),1 x 2M Sealing Tape,4 x Screws, Please Check Your Window Size Before Buying.
Specification:
Product Name:Portable Air Conditioner Vent KitColor: Off WhiteMaterial: PVCFeatures: Durable, Adjustable, Well-sealed, Easy InstallationFit for exhausted hose of 13cm/5.1″Adjustment length: 43~160cm (17″~63″)Recommended length: 43~157.5cm (17″~62″)
Features:
Prevents entry of hot air thereby increasing the efficiency of the air conditioner.unique desisn for effective and easy use.Suitable for various models of portable air conditioner units. Easy To Install and remove, no damage to the window.Made of durable PVC material, fits sliding window and doors.Convenient and Practical; simply assembly it and put it in place between the window and window frame.It can regulate the air exchange efficiently and keep out dust and rain.Effectively prevent small animals from entering your home.Stable window sealing set made from PVC for installation of mobile air conditioners.Suitable for horizontal or vertical installation in sliding windows.
Applicable model:
All portable air conditioners with an air outlet of 13cm/5.1″ in diameter.
For LG / For Shinco / For Gree / For Aux / For Haier / For Hisense,etc.
NOTE:
Please Check Your Window Or Slide Door Height Before Buying.
Please Check Hoses’ Outer Diameter/Adapters’ Internal Diameter Before Buying
Please Allow Slight Dimension Difference Due To Different Manual Measurement.
Package Includes:
2 x 43cm/17″ Kit Plate
1 x 43cm/17″ Adjustable Plate
1 x Exhaust Hose Adaptor
1 x 2M Sealing Tape
4 x Screws
【Ingenuity Design】AC Window kit has a slide rail design, easy to slide and the locking speed is fast. Adjustable length range: 17″ to 62″. Be Satisfied With The Needs Of Different Door/Window Heights.
【Wide Compatibility】AC vent kit suitable for all brands portable air conditioners with 5.1″ diameter exhaust hose. It can be installed vertically and horizontally on sliding windows which can be used in combination according to the size of the window.
【Strengthen Sealing】It can effectively regulate air exchange, keep out dust and rain, preventing hot air from entering, and saving power. It also can prevent small animals from entering your home.
【Durable Materials】Slide Door Vent Kit For Portable Air Conditioner Is Made Of Durable PVC Materials, Light Weight Portable Easy To Install And Removal, Suit For Using In Home Or Office.
【Package Include】2 x 43cm/17″ Fixing Plate, 2 x 43cm/17″ Adjustable Plate, 1 x Exhaust Hose Adaptor(13cm/5.1″),1 x 2M Sealing Tape,4 x Screws, Please Check Your Window Size Before Buying.