Top 10 Best window kit for portable air conditioner Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Rated window kit for portable air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: gulrear Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner Window kit, Window Seal Plates for Portable AC vent kit Length from 20″ to 55″ for 5.9″ Diameter Exhaust and 5.0″Intake Outlet Dual Hose Portable AC
- ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A DUAL HOSE PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER WINDOW KIT FOR REPLACEMENT ?
- if you have a bigger window
- gulrear Portable air Conditioner Window kit Great Alternative to Factory Default kit Included with Your Dual Hose AC
- Verify Outlet Diameter before buying
- How to Install The Portable AC sliding window Kit?
Top 10 Rated window kit for portable air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
Our Best Choice: gulrear Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner Window kit, Window Seal Plates for Portable AC vent kit Length from 20″ to 55″ for 5.9″ Diameter Exhaust and 5.0″Intake Outlet Dual Hose Portable AC
Product Description
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A DUAL HOSE PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER WINDOW KIT FOR REPLACEMENT ?
When summer strikes with a vengeance, a portable air conditioner can be just the thing you need to make it through the hottest days.
To cool down the room’s temperature with a portable ac, you have to exhaust the hot air with a window kit or sliding door kit for Portable Air Conditioner.
if you have a bigger window
Did you found the window exhausting kit that come with these units seem to never be large enough?DIY is never your first choice !
gulrear Portable air Conditioner Window kit Great Alternative to Factory Default kit Included with Your Dual Hose AC
Designed for Specific Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioners
gulrear window vent kit Includes For Single hose and Dual hose Portable Air Conditioners，now this product is designed Compatible with a Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner Vent Hose with 5.9” Diameter
Great for Vertical and Horizontal Sliding Windows
gulrear plastic window seal can be shortened or lengthened for the desired fit and works with both vertical and horizontal sash windows.
Maximum adjustment length 55 inch
gulrear Portable Ac window vent kit Consists Of 3 Plates, Total 150cm/59Inch Length, Max Adjustable Length 140cm/55Inch,You Don’t Need to Use All 3 Plates if it’s Not Necessary.
Installation couldn’t be easier
gulrear plastic extension kit for portable A/C comes with 2 outer plates and 1 inner plate, and you connect them by using the provided butterfly screws.
Verify Outlet Diameter before buying
5.9 inch Exhaust and 5.0 Intake Hose Cut-Outs will fit this wondow kit
Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner Include a Air Intake Outlet and a Air Exhaust Outlet on the Back of AC.The Exhaust Hose Cut-Outs is 5.9 inch and Intake Hose Cut-Outs 5.0″ in diameter.
gulrear dual hose Protale AC window vent kit Package Includes：
2 x 50cm/19.6 Inch Outer Plates,
1 x 50cm/19.6 Inch Inner Plates,
1 x Exhaust Hose Circle Adaptor(5.9inch/15cm,Internal Edge To Internal Edge)，
1 x Sealing Tape, 3 x Butterfly Screws, 1 x User Manual.
1 x Exhaust Hose Oval Adaptor(5.0 inch/13cm,Internal Edge To Internal Edge)，
How to Install The Portable AC sliding window Kit?
STEP 1: INSTALL EXHAUST
1 .Locate the plastic hose and hose connector (NOTE:plastic hose and hose connector are
not included in this kit,because every brand has different types hose connector. they are included with your air conditioner unit).
2 .Expand each end of the exhaust and intake hoses about 6”.Install the hose connectors onto the exhaust and intake hoses by turning counterclockwise.
3 .Align the tab cut-outs of each of the hose connectors to the tabs on the air exhaust and air intake at the rear of the unit and snap in place.
STEP 2:INSTALL WINDOW PANELS
1 .Remove parts from box.（parts 1 -parts 6 ）
2 .Insert window panel to each end of the inter panel,Adjust to fix the length of window，Tighten screw to hold part and together in place.
3 .Open the window and place window panels into window ,Adjust the extension panels to fit width
or height of window by the screw and nut sets mounted on the main panel.
STEP 3 – ATTACH EXHAUST HOSE TO THE EXHAUST NOZZLE
1 .Insert the other end of the exhaust hose assembly onto the window bracket.
2 .Repeat Steps 2-4 for the installation of the second hose assembly
3 .Expand hose as needed and place assembled window kit into sliding window opening
STEP 4 COMPLETE INSTALLATION
1.Cut the Foam Seal to the window length. Stuff the Foam Seal between the inner window sash and the outer window glass to prevent air and insects from getting into room.
2.there are still thin gaps because the inner plates are slightly narrower than the outer plates. we have a roll of air sealing tape that is 3/8” wide.If necessary please bought a slightly wider foam air seal tape from the local hardware
Dual hose or Single Hose
Dual Hose
Single Hose
Single Hose
Dual Hose
Dual Hose
Single Hose
Hose Outlet Zize
5.9 ” Exhaust and 5.0 ” Intake Outlet
5.0inch Exhaust Outlet
5.9″ Exhaust Outlet
5.9 ” Exhaust and 5.9 ” Intake Outlet
5.9 ” Exhaust and 5.0″ Intake Outlet
5.0″ Exhaust Outlet
Applicable scene
sliding window
sliding window
sliding window
sliding door
sliding door
sliding door
Adjustable range
19.6”-55”
19.6”-55”
19.6”-55”
24″-87″
24″-87″
24″-87″
Adaptor
1*Circle Adaptor+1*Oval Adaptor
1*Oval Adaptor
1*Circle Adaptor
2*Circle Adaptor
1*Circle Adaptor+1*Oval Adaptor
1*Oval Adaptor
【Designed for Specific Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioners】This portable ac window kit Design Compatible with a Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner Vent Hose with 5.9” Diameter Exhaust and 5.0”Intake Outlet – Great Alternative to Factory Default kit Included with Your Dual Hose AC
【Great for Vertical and Horizontal Sliding Windows】Portable Ac window vent kit Consists Of 3 Plates, Total 150cm/59Inch Length, Max Adjustable Length 140cm/55Inch, Be Satisfied With The Needs Of Different Vertical and Horizontal Sliding Windows.Slotting the Plates Together toThe Desired Length of Your Chosen Door – You Don’t Need to Use All 3 Plates if it’s Not Necessary.
【Easy set-up】 This window kit for Dual Hose portable air conditioner kit was easy to extend to your window needs,Easy to install.These panels are easy to adjust with the slider nuts.The Window seal kit can be shortened or lengthened for the desired fit AND works with both vertical and horizontal sash windows. Installation couldn’t be easier – simply slot, slide and lock into place!ac window kit is the perfect solution for efficient use of your Dual Hose portable AC.
【Verify Outlet Diameter】Please Note: Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner Include a Air Intake Outlet and a Air Exhaust Outlet on the Back of AC.The Exhaust Cut-Outs is 5.9 Inch and Intake Hose Cut-Outs is 5.0 inch Diameter.So Make Sure to Check The Diameter of Your AC Outlet and Air Exhaust Outlet is 5.9 inch and Air Intake Outle is 5.0 inch Before Purchasing.(Inner Edge To Inner Edge)
【Package Includes】Plastic Extension Kit for Portable A/C Includes: 1 x 50cm/19.6 Inch Outer Plates, 1x 50cm/19.6 Inch Inner Plates, 1 x Exhaust Hose Circle Adaptor(5.9 inch/15cm,Internal Edge To Internal Edge），1 x Intake Hose Oval Adaptor（5.0 inch Internal Edge To Internal Edge)，1 x Sealing Tape, 5 x Butterfly Screws,1 x User Manual. You Connect Them By Using The Provided Butterfly Screws.