Top 10 Best window air conditioner support lg Reviews

Easy installation without outdoor work, safety and quick to install indoor.Built-in bubble level indicator for quick adjustment, anti-skidding rubber foot pad which make the bracket stable and sturdy.Heavy gauge steel structure and epoxy-coated surface treatment, which prevent the window air conditioners units from dropping out of the window and durable using.

This bracket will work on hung window with sill, which needs space on window sill to put anchors for mounting. The sill should provide 2” to 15” spaceFor Aluminum window, guide holes need to be drilled through the aluminum sill, and drill into the wall (wooden or cement ) for screw anchorsIf your aluminum window frame is in hollow structure, please consult with an expert before placing an orderThis window AC bracket is not for casement window

Assemble the two support body parts with cross bar,place the assembly on window and make marks for drillingMount concave block to the holes as anchor, add spacers and mount the supporting bracket on itCheck if the A/C support will clear all obstacles on sill, add flat spacers to provide enough high if necessaryInstall the leg under the support body, adjust and place the footpad of the leg against exterior wallAdjust the position of leg, unit should be self-supporting against the exterior wall with slight downward tilt ( condensate draining)Then install air conditioner following manufacturer’s instructions

If your unit’s bottom is not flat, use foam strip to seal possible gap. (foam strip no included)

[ EASY INDOOR INSTALLATION ] – No exterior work needed, the whole installation can be done indoor, just drilling 6 holes into window sill, less harm for windows ; safety and convenient installation.[ UNIVERSAL DESIGN ] – Supports any window ac unit of up to 200 lbs, adapts to window sill thickness 2” to 15’’ space, fits to common single / double hung window with window sill, Usually fits for brick, cement and wood sills, not suitable for hollow aluminum sills.[ DURABLE MATERIAL ] – Made of heavy-gauge steel with epoxy-coated surface treatment for long lasting outdoor service, which prevent the AC unit from dropping out of the window.[ STURDY STRUCTURE ] – Built-in Bubble Level to indicate mounting angle, easy adjustment. This bracket which design to hold your AC unit and transfer the pressure from the window to your wall.[ IN THE BOX ] -All necessary hardware included, anti-slippery Rubber mounts design which fits different walls, no damage to outside wall.