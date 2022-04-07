Top 10 Best window air conditioner support lg Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Rated window air conditioner support lg in 2022 Comparison Table
- UNIVERSAL ADJUSTABLE BRACKET – Easily Expands from 24” to 38” to Fit in Most Single or Double Hung Windows; Adapts to Exterior Wall Thickness of 4” to 11”
- HEAVY-DUTY STEEL CONSTRUCTION – Durable, Premium Steel Plate Coated with Epoxy Ensures Long Lasting Support for Window Units Weighing Up to 200 lbs.
- QUICK, CONVENIENT INSTALLATION – Installs in Minutes from Inside Your Home; No Tools, Drilling, Ladders or Hardware Needed to Secure Bracket in Window Frame
- ENHANCED SAFETY FEATURES – Support Legs & Extension Beams Provide Extra Support Inside & Outside; Integrated Rubberized Feet Add Stability
- EASY, TOOL-FREE ASSEMBLY – Parts Easily Lock into Each Other Without the Need for Tools; User Guide Provides Clear Instructions for Frustration-Free Assembly
- ULTRA QUIET OPERATION - Revolutionary DUAL Inverter technology gives powerful yet silent performance, operating at sound levels as low as 44dB in sleep mode.
- 15% MORE ENERGY EFFICIENT - DUAL Inverter technology is up to 15% more energy efficient than the ENERGY STAR certification requirement, saving you energy and money.
- CONTROL YOUR COOL FROM ANYWHERE - LG ThinQ Technology lets you control your LG air conditioner from anywhere. You can start or stop cooling, change the mode, or set the temperature while on the go. It also works with Amazon Alexa and Hey Google so you can change settings with simple voice commands.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS - 4 cooling and fan speeds with Auto Cool allow you to customize your cooling.
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 450 SQ. FT. - LW1019IVSM is ideal for cooling medium rooms (15 'X 30'). Dry Air Flow (CFM)-215
- Universal Design - Fits wall thickness from 3" to 15.2", Support up to 180 lbs, adapts to most window units (check description below for window requirements
- Double Support - Dual AC brackets relieves stress on the window sill, eliminates exterior work
- Indoor Installation - Easy breezy install, Adjustable Cross bar, only Drilling at window sill
- High density durable material - made of heavy-gauge, epoxy-coated steel,warranty a lifetime of use
- Exclusive built-in bubble level to correct mounting slope position. All necessary hardware included and all weather construction. Note: Please unlock the feet pad of the bracket leg and turn it over then fix it in the leg again if you found it cannot justly face the wall. US Patent Pending. All Rights Reserved.
- The window AC bracket adapts to any window style, with a wall thickness from 3" to 12" and fits window openings 16" or larger. Drilling Is required.
- All Weather Steel Construction & Easy Indoor Installation - Our bracket support eliminates exterior work with no drilling of outside wall or siding, but DRILLING into the window sill is still required.
- Safe, Durable & Convenient - Dual AC brackets relieves stress on the window and allows for maximum sturdiness and weight allowance (200lbs)
- All necessary Air Conditioner mounting bracket hardware included & Works With All Brand Name Air Conditioners Including: Aros, Casement, Fridgidare, Frost King, SPT, Koldfront, Arctic King, GE, Kenmore, LG and many more.
- LOW NOISE PERFORMANCE: Operates at sound levels as low as 52dB (in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS: 3 cooling and fan speeds allow you to customize your cooling.
- MAXIMUM USABILITY: Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- AUTO RESTART: After a power failure, auto restart will automatically turn the unit back on when power is restored
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 260 Square Fee: LW6017R is ideal for cooling medium rooms (10' X 25')
- ULTRA QUIET OPERATION - Revolutionary DUAL Inverter technology gives powerful yet silent performance, operating at sound levels as low as 44dB in sleep mode.
- 25% MORE ENERGY EFFICIENT - DUAL Inverter technology is up to 25% more energy efficient than the ENERGY STAR certification requirement, saving you energy and money.
- CONTROL YOUR COOL FROM ANYWHERE - LG ThinQ Technology lets you control your LG air conditioner from anywhere. You can start or stop cooling, change the mode, or set the temperature while on the go. It also works with Amazon Alexa and Hey Google so you can change settings with simple voice commands.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS - 4 cooling and fan speeds with Auto Cool allow you to customize your cooling.
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 800 SQ. FT.- LW1517IVSM is ideal for cooling large rooms (20' X 40').
- SMART PHONE CONTROL - LG ThinQ App lets you control your air conditioner from anywhere using your smartphone, Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.
- LOW NOISE PERFORMANCE - LG window air conditioners operate at sound levels as low as 52dB (in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise.
- ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED - This air conditioner has met the high standards of the ENERGY STAR Program using energy-efficient technologies that translate into electricity savings.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS - 3 cooling and fan speeds with Auto Cool allow you to customize your cooling.
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 1300 SQ. FT- LW2217IVSM is ideal for cooling medium rooms.
- CONTROL YOUR COOL FROM ANYWHERE - LG ThinQ Technology lets you control your LG air conditioner from anywhere. You can start or stop cooling, change the mode, or set the temperature while on the go. It also works with Amazon Alexa and Hey Google so you can change settings with simple voice commands.
- LOW NOISE PERFORMANCE - LG window air conditioners operate at sound levels as low as 53dB (in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise.
- ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED - This air conditioner has met the high standards of the ENERGY STAR Program using energy-efficient technologies that translate into electricity savings.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS - 3 cooling and fan speeds with Auto Cool allow you to customize your cooling.
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 550 SQ. FT- LW1217ERSM is ideal for cooling medium rooms (22' X 25')
- LOW NOISE PERFORMANCE: Operates at sound levels as low as 53dB (in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise
- ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED: This air conditioner has met the high standards of the energy star program using energy-efficient technologies that translate into electricity savings.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS: 3 cooling and fan speeds with auto cool allow you to customize your cooling.
- MAXIMUM USABILITY: Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 350 Square Feet: LW8016ER is ideal for cooling medium rooms (14' X 25')
- ULTRA QUIET OPERATION - Revolutionary DUAL Inverter technology gives powerful yet silent performance, operating at sound levels as low as 44dB in sleep mode.
- 25% MORE ENERGY EFFICIENT - DUAL Inverter technology is up to 25% more energy efficient than the ENERGY STAR certification requirement, saving you energy and money.
- CONTROL YOUR COOL FROM ANYWHERE - LG ThinQ Technology lets you control your LG air conditioner from anywhere. You can start or stop cooling, change the mode, or set the temperature while on the go. It also works with Amazon Alexa and Hey Google so you can change settings with simple voice commands.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS - 4 cooling and fan speeds with Auto Cool allow you to customize your cooling.
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 1,000 SQ. FT. - LW1817IVSM is ideal for cooling large rooms (25' X 40')
Our Best Choice: Daisypower Window Air Conditioner Bracket Supports Up to 200lbs, Fits 5000 to 22000 BTU AC Units, Heavy Duty 2 Arms Structure
Product Description
Features
Easy installation without outdoor work, safety and quick to install indoor.Built-in bubble level indicator for quick adjustment, anti-skidding rubber foot pad which make the bracket stable and sturdy.Heavy gauge steel structure and epoxy-coated surface treatment, which prevent the window air conditioners units from dropping out of the window and durable using.
Window Requirement
This bracket will work on hung window with sill, which needs space on window sill to put anchors for mounting. The sill should provide 2” to 15” spaceFor Aluminum window, guide holes need to be drilled through the aluminum sill, and drill into the wall (wooden or cement ) for screw anchorsIf your aluminum window frame is in hollow structure, please consult with an expert before placing an orderThis window AC bracket is not for casement window
How to Install
Assemble the two support body parts with cross bar,place the assembly on window and make marks for drillingMount concave block to the holes as anchor, add spacers and mount the supporting bracket on itCheck if the A/C support will clear all obstacles on sill, add flat spacers to provide enough high if necessaryInstall the leg under the support body, adjust and place the footpad of the leg against exterior wallAdjust the position of leg, unit should be self-supporting against the exterior wall with slight downward tilt ( condensate draining)Then install air conditioner following manufacturer’s instructions
If your unit’s bottom is not flat, use foam strip to seal possible gap. (foam strip no included)[ EASY INDOOR INSTALLATION ] – No exterior work needed, the whole installation can be done indoor, just drilling 6 holes into window sill, less harm for windows ; safety and convenient installation.
[ UNIVERSAL DESIGN ] – Supports any window ac unit of up to 200 lbs, adapts to window sill thickness 2” to 15’’ space, fits to common single / double hung window with window sill, Usually fits for brick, cement and wood sills, not suitable for hollow aluminum sills.
[ DURABLE MATERIAL ] – Made of heavy-gauge steel with epoxy-coated surface treatment for long lasting outdoor service, which prevent the AC unit from dropping out of the window.
[ STURDY STRUCTURE ] – Built-in Bubble Level to indicate mounting angle, easy adjustment. This bracket which design to hold your AC unit and transfer the pressure from the window to your wall.
[ IN THE BOX ] -All necessary hardware included, anti-slippery Rubber mounts design which fits different walls, no damage to outside wall.