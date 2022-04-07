Home » Air Conditioners » Top 10 Best window air conditioner foam rubber Reviews

Frost King Available R930H Sponge Rubber Foam Tape 9/16-Inch, Black, 1/2" W,9/16" T
Frost King Available R930H Sponge Rubber Foam Tape 9/16-Inch, Black, 1/2" W,9/16" T
  • Black Foam Weather-Strip Tape
  • Can Also Be Used As A Seal Around Air Conditioners
  • Compressible To Fill Gaps On Windows & Doors
  • Minimum Compression
  • Superior Shock Absorbing
MAGZO Foam Weather Stripping 1 Inch Thick X 1 Inch Wide, Thick Window Air Conditioner Sealer 13 Feet (6.5ft x 2 Rolls)
MAGZO Foam Weather Stripping 1 Inch Thick X 1 Inch Wide, Thick Window Air Conditioner Sealer 13 Feet (6.5ft x 2 Rolls)
  • SIZE OF THIS FOAM WEATHER STRIPPING - 1 inch width * 1 inch thickness * 6.5 feet length * 2 rolls, total length 13 feet. After you receive this adhesive open cell foam tape, you can use scissors or a blade to cut it into the length or shape you need
  • WIDE APPLICATIONS- This open cell foam weather stripping can be used as air conditioners weather-strip, door weather stripping and window weather stripping to refrain heat loss and block out creatures, wind and dust. It can also be applied for cars, trucks, boats, construction, electronics industry, etc
  • MULTI-FUNCTIONAL OPEN CELL FOAM - This open cell foam weather stripping can be used for insulated, anti-collision, shock-absorbing, buffering, insulating, sound-absorbing, weatherproof, and insect-proofing usages
  • HIGH-RESILIENT WEATHER STRIPPING - The durable foam weatherstrip can return to former shape quickly after being compressed, which guarantees long-term shock protection of the parts
  • SAFE FOAM MATERIAL - This no harmful adhesive air conditioner foam seal is made of CR foam and neoprene, which is toxic-free and provides long-term protection
2 Rolls 1.18 Inch X 1 Inch Open Cell Foam Tape for Window Air Conditioner Insulation,High Resilience Weatherstrip Window Seal,Block The Draft and Cool Air Loss,Total 10FT
2 Rolls 1.18 Inch X 1 Inch Open Cell Foam Tape for Window Air Conditioner Insulation,High Resilience Weatherstrip Window Seal,Block The Draft and Cool Air Loss,Total 10FT
  • 【SAFE MATERIAL FOAM TAPE】- Environmental Protection Materials,High Resilience,Flexible Enough,Non-Toxic.This Foam Seal Tape Not Only Reduces Heat Loss in the Winter, But Also Keeps Cool Air Indoors in the Summer.
  • 【HIGH RESILIENCE WINDOW SEAL STRIP】-Open Cell Foam,Moisture Proof,Weather Proof,Corrosion Resistance,Shock-Absorbing,Sound Insulation,Anti-Skidding,Flame Retardant.The Weather Stripping Soft Enough,Good Resilience Can Effectively Sound Absorption, But Also to Protect the Equipment From Injury, Extend the Service Life.
  • 【STRONGER BACKING GLUE】-This Self Adhesive Foam Ac Insulation Weather Stripping Use Strong One Side Adhesive,Non-Degumming,Adhesive to Various Materials.
  • 【WIDELY USED】-The Open Cell Foam Strip is Widely Used in Various Door Seal and Window Insulation,Furniture,Electrical Cabinets,Cars,Speakers,Toy,Handicraft,DIY,Sports Equipment,Door Frame Seal,Ac Insulation,or Use As Hat Size Reducer Foam Tape.
  • 【EASY TO INSTALL】-The Foam Seal Tape Strip is Easy to Customize and Cut to Size with Scissors or Blade,and Bend Easily Into Any Shape.(Single:30mm*25.4mm*1.5m)
Duck Brand Premium Window Air Conditioner Insulating Foam Seal, 1.3-Inch x 0.5-Inch x 42-Inch, 1-Pack, 282088
Duck Brand Premium Window Air Conditioner Insulating Foam Seal, 1.3-Inch x 0.5-Inch x 42-Inch, 1-Pack, 282088
  • Duck Brand premium air conditioner insulating seal fits around a window air conditioning unit to seal in climate controlled air, seal out drafts, dust and insects
  • Place seal on top of the unit and lower window to compress seal for best insulation
  • High density foam creates a weather-tight seal around the unit to keep out winter drafts and summer humidity
  • Each foam seal is 0.5-Inch thick by 1-3/8-Inch-by-42-Inch wide
  • Insulates 1 air conditioning window unit
AnyAir AMIP Window Air Conditioner Season Protection-Pack of 2 Foam Insulating Panels, Black
AnyAir AMIP Window Air Conditioner Season Protection-Pack of 2 Foam Insulating Panels, Black
  • VERSATILE DESIGN - Insulates or replaces existing side panels. Easy and quick installation.
  • PROTECTION - All season protection against drafts, moisture, dust & insects.
  • UNIVERSAL - Fits most window air conditioner units. Customize to size by trimming with scissors.
  • 2 PACK - Includes 2 panels per package.
TORRAMI Window Air Conditioner Foam Seal Insulation 2 inch W X 1 inch T,Open Cell Foam Weather Stripping Total 6.5 Feet
TORRAMI Window Air Conditioner Foam Seal Insulation 2 inch W X 1 inch T,Open Cell Foam Weather Stripping Total 6.5 Feet
  • HIGH RESILIENCE FOAM SEAL STRIP - Open cell polyurethane foam tape, Moisture Proof, Weather Proof, Corrosion Resistance, Shock-Absorbing, Sound Insulation, Anti-Skidding, and Flame Retardant. The Weather Stripping can quickly return to original shape after press, Good Resilience Can Effectively Sound Absorption, But Also to Protect the Equipment from Injury, Extend the Service Life.
  • ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION MATERIAL – Safe Materials foam tape, Flexible Enough, Non-Toxic. This insulating foam Seals out cold air in winter and hot air in summer, prevents vibration and noise, also provides a barrier to help keep out insects.
  • WIDELY APPLICATION- Widely Used in Various Furniture, Cabinets, Speakers, Toy, Handicraft, DIY, Sports Equipment, On cars, trucks and boats, construction sector, electronics Industry, etc
  • STRONGER BACKING ADHESIVE- This foam strip self Attaches well to plastic metal, glass, and other smooth surfaces, Non-Degumming, can be used from -40℃ to 90℃.
  • EASY TO INSTALL- It is easy to cut and bend into any shape, making it a good foam strip for doors, windows or any place you need. Insulating seal fits around a window air conditioning unit to seal in climate controlled air, seal out drafts and dust.
HQRP Foam Window Air Conditioner Weatherstrip Insulating Strip Seal, 2 1/8-Inch x 2 1/8-Inch x 43-Inch
HQRP Foam Window Air Conditioner Weatherstrip Insulating Strip Seal, 2 1/8-Inch x 2 1/8-Inch x 43-Inch
  • HQRP® Insulating Foam Seal;
  • Use with window A/C units; Easy to install;
  • Seals out cold air in winter and hot air in summer; eliminates vibration and noise;
  • 2 1/8" x 2 1/8" x 43" long;
  • 2 weeks DOA replacement warranty!
Thermwell AC42H 1-1/4 x 1-1/4 x 42-Inch Air Conditioner Foam Weather Seal - Quantity 1 (Dark Gray)
Thermwell AC42H 1-1/4 x 1-1/4 x 42-Inch Air Conditioner Foam Weather Seal - Quantity 1 (Dark Gray)
  • Pack of Rolls – Weather stripping for doors includes Rolls of 1-1/4" x 1-1/4" x 42"thin size foam tape, Total 42 inch length. Soft enough to be customized into different size and shape.
  • WIDE APPLICATION WEATHER STRIPPING - Garage door seals bottom rubber is high density rubber foam is widely used in door seal and window insulation, sliding door, air conditioner, louvers, furniture protects, electrical cabinets, ovens, speakers, sports equipment, vents, auto, marine and etc., work well from -50°C to 159°C.
  • SERVICE & WARRANTY – Thermwell always dedicating in providing quality products and service. Any problem with the products, please contact us for a FREE Replacement or FULL Refund.
  • STRONG SUPPORT ADHESIVE - Door weather stripping is Waterproof, non-degumming, high density backing and stick firmly. Please note that clean the surface before applying for better performance.
  • EASY TO INSTALL -The Foam seal tape strip is easy to customize and cut to size with Scissors or Blade, and bend easily into any shape. A resilient, compressible strip for sealing out air, insects and dust.
Frost King AC43H Air Conditioner Weatherseal Tape, 2-1/4 by 42-Inch, 2-1/4" W, 2-1/4" T, L, Dark Gray
Frost King AC43H Air Conditioner Weatherseal Tape, 2-1/4 by 42-Inch, 2-1/4" W, 2-1/4" T, L, Dark Gray
  • For Weather-Stripping Around Window Air Conditioners
  • Resilient, Compressible Strip For Sealing Out Air, Insects & Dust
  • Open Cell Foam Tape
Chemical Guys SPI22216 InnerClean Interior Quick Detailer & Protectant, Baby Powder Scent, 16 oz
Chemical Guys SPI22216 InnerClean Interior Quick Detailer & Protectant, Baby Powder Scent, 16 oz
  • Chemical Guys interior quick detailer spray cleans, conditions, and protects interiors, and only leaves behind a gentle baby powder scent. It's safe on plastic, vinyl, leather, glass, and more making it perfect for LCD navigation screens, steering wheels, and seats. Bye bye, finger smudges
  • The snow foam premium foaming car wash can be diluted in a bucket and used as a traditional soap, or used with a foam gun. Either way, it eliminates dirt, grime and environmental contaminants yet gentle enough on paint as well as on all waxed and sealed surfaces. This formula is a hyper-concentrate and dilutes to one cap full with five gallons of water. Dilute according to your desired needs.
  • Laughably goofy looking, the microfiber wash mitt is extra plush and fluffy to hold tons of suds. Microfiber is great for car washing because it's extra soft, extra absorbent, and helps protect against swirls and scratches. Also good for impromptu puppet shows.
  • The high-gloss detailing spray protects your paint and makes it look straight-off-the-lot shiny. Plus, it can also be used to clean wheels, glass, headlights, even textured plastic
  • 16-oz. InnerClean interior quick detailer and protectant, in Baby Powder scent
Product Description

How long have you been fighting with cracks and gaps around windows and doors?

Try Fowong foam tape, say goodbye to uninvited drafts sneaking into your house.

Try Fowong foam tape, be energy efficient, no more high heating and cooling costs.

Try Fowong foam tape, an easy and affordable product which can be used all year round.

This weatherproof strip is of high density and not very easy to be compressed under high pressure.

Quality Assured, a longer service life than normal foam tape.

Fowong is committed to providing you with the best sealing solution for your windows and doors, bring you quiet, tidy and energy-saving home environment, protect you from noise, pest and extreme weather. Shop fowong for home sweet home.

Comfort Your Home

Direct Energy Saver

Quality and Affordable

Sponge Rubber Foam Tape

It is made from CR foam and Neoprene which is harmless to people and environment. Strong adhesive backing, stick firmly, non-degumming, heavy-duty and bend easily to conform to shape. Purchase Reminder: Differ from fowong low density foam tape which has large air holes and very easily to be compressed, this kind of high density foam tape is more stiff. Please choose according to your purpose.

Specifications:

2 pieces with total 32 feet Long

Each piece: 1 inch Wide x 1/8 inch Thick x 16 feet Long

Easy to Use:

Clean the surface and keep it dry before applying

Mark the same height as the place you need, then cut the excess tape

Peel off the backing film

Apply the seal tape to the place you need

Keep Temperature & Save Energy

– Cold wind sneaks out from the crack and gap of the door leading to higher energy billing in summer. fowong rubber tape will make your home more energy efficient.

Seal Out Noise & Have a Sound Sleep

– Continuing noise makes you crazy and you always want to kill off such annoying outdoor noise but be at a loss? Try fowong foam weather stripping. You will love it.

Keep Dust & Unwanted Things Out

– You must be tired of cleaning your home everyday even you close the doors and windows. fowong foam tape will give you a good sealing result, no more endless dust in sand and dust weather.

Sealing up

– Functions well when being used to sealing up. Waterproof material will help you block the creak and gap, stopper any crumbs coming in. You can use this foam tape on your kitchen washing basin, joints of the pipes and etc.

Anti-collision

– Functions well when you need to transfer some breakable items, such as fruit, eggs and etc. You can use it on your car, truck or motorbike. Also the foam tape can be used in sports equipment for shock resistance and cushioning purpose.

Furniture protection

– Apply it on furniture not only for shock-absorbing and skid proof, but also protect it from wearing out easily. Also prevent your baby getting hurt by the edge of the furniture.

Anti-slip

– This high density foam tape works well for anti-skidding use. You can use it for almost everything that need to fix on somewhere,such as furniture,steps,toys, not only help them anti skidding, but also protect them from wearing up.

fowong always dedicates to providing you with quality products but favorable. Thanks to support and witness us keep improving and updating fowong Sealing Serial.

Length

26 Feet

13 Feet

48 Feet

26 Feet

16 Feet

Size

1/2” W X 1/4 ” T

1″ W X 3/4″ T

1/4″ W X 1/8″ T

1/2″ W X 1/4″ T

11/32″ W X 11/32″ T

Material

CR foam & Neoprene

CR foam & Neoprene

CR foam & Neoprene

CR foam & Neoprene

Polyster yarn

Quantity

2 Rolls X 13 Ft

2 Rolls X 6.5ft

3 Rolls X 16ft

2 Rolls X 13ft

1 Roll X 16ft

Color

White

White

Black

Black

Gray

2 ROLLS VALUE PACK – The insulation kit includes 2 Rolls of 1″ W X 1/8″ T X 16′ L foam tape, Total 32 Feet Length. Soft enough to be customized into different size and shape. A smart choice to your tool box.
GOOD MATERIAL FOAM TAPE – Fowong Closed Cell Foam Strip, made from CR foam and Neoprene, no harm material, weather proof, oil resistance, corrosion resistance, dust proof, shock-absorbing, buffering, sealing, flame retardant, sound dampening, heat insulation, anti-skidding and insulating.
STRONG ADHESIVE INSULATION TAPE – Waterproof, non-degumming, high density grid backing and stick firmly. Please note to clean the surface before applying for better performance.
WIDE APPLICATION WEATHER STRIPPING – Fowong High Density rubber foam tape is widely used in door and window insulation, sliding door, garage door, rv , louvers, air conditioner, furniture protects, electrical cabinets, ovens, speakers, equipment, vents, auto, marine and etc., work well from -50°C to 159°C.
SERVICE & WARRANTY – Fowong always dedicates to providing you with quality products and service. Any problem with the products, please contact us for a FREE Replacement or FULL Refund.

