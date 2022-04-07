Top 10 Best window air conditioner foam rubber Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

How long have you been fighting with cracks and gaps around windows and doors?

Try Fowong foam tape, say goodbye to uninvited drafts sneaking into your house.

Try Fowong foam tape, be energy efficient, no more high heating and cooling costs.

Try Fowong foam tape, an easy and affordable product which can be used all year round.

This weatherproof strip is of high density and not very easy to be compressed under high pressure.

Quality Assured, a longer service life than normal foam tape.

Fowong is committed to providing you with the best sealing solution for your windows and doors, bring you quiet, tidy and energy-saving home environment, protect you from noise, pest and extreme weather. Shop fowong for home sweet home.

Comfort Your Home

Direct Energy Saver

Quality and Affordable

Sponge Rubber Foam Tape



It is made from CR foam and Neoprene which is harmless to people and environment. Strong adhesive backing, stick firmly, non-degumming, heavy-duty and bend easily to conform to shape. Purchase Reminder: Differ from fowong low density foam tape which has large air holes and very easily to be compressed, this kind of high density foam tape is more stiff. Please choose according to your purpose.

Specifications:

2 pieces with total 32 feet Long

Each piece: 1 inch Wide x 1/8 inch Thick x 16 feet Long

Easy to Use:

Clean the surface and keep it dry before applying

Mark the same height as the place you need, then cut the excess tape

Peel off the backing film

Apply the seal tape to the place you need

Keep Temperature & Save Energy

– Cold wind sneaks out from the crack and gap of the door leading to higher energy billing in summer. fowong rubber tape will make your home more energy efficient.

Seal Out Noise & Have a Sound Sleep

– Continuing noise makes you crazy and you always want to kill off such annoying outdoor noise but be at a loss? Try fowong foam weather stripping. You will love it.

Keep Dust & Unwanted Things Out

– You must be tired of cleaning your home everyday even you close the doors and windows. fowong foam tape will give you a good sealing result, no more endless dust in sand and dust weather.

Sealing up

– Functions well when being used to sealing up. Waterproof material will help you block the creak and gap, stopper any crumbs coming in. You can use this foam tape on your kitchen washing basin, joints of the pipes and etc.

Anti-collision

– Functions well when you need to transfer some breakable items, such as fruit, eggs and etc. You can use it on your car, truck or motorbike. Also the foam tape can be used in sports equipment for shock resistance and cushioning purpose.

Furniture protection

– Apply it on furniture not only for shock-absorbing and skid proof, but also protect it from wearing out easily. Also prevent your baby getting hurt by the edge of the furniture.

Anti-slip

– This high density foam tape works well for anti-skidding use. You can use it for almost everything that need to fix on somewhere,such as furniture,steps,toys, not only help them anti skidding, but also protect them from wearing up.

fowong always dedicates to providing you with quality products but favorable. Thanks to support and witness us keep improving and updating fowong Sealing Serial.

2 ROLLS VALUE PACK – The insulation kit includes 2 Rolls of 1″ W X 1/8″ T X 16′ L foam tape, Total 32 Feet Length. Soft enough to be customized into different size and shape. A smart choice to your tool box.

GOOD MATERIAL FOAM TAPE – Fowong Closed Cell Foam Strip, made from CR foam and Neoprene, no harm material, weather proof, oil resistance, corrosion resistance, dust proof, shock-absorbing, buffering, sealing, flame retardant, sound dampening, heat insulation, anti-skidding and insulating.

STRONG ADHESIVE INSULATION TAPE – Waterproof, non-degumming, high density grid backing and stick firmly. Please note to clean the surface before applying for better performance.

WIDE APPLICATION WEATHER STRIPPING – Fowong High Density rubber foam tape is widely used in door and window insulation, sliding door, garage door, rv , louvers, air conditioner, furniture protects, electrical cabinets, ovens, speakers, equipment, vents, auto, marine and etc., work well from -50°C to 159°C.

SERVICE & WARRANTY – Fowong always dedicates to providing you with quality products and service. Any problem with the products, please contact us for a FREE Replacement or FULL Refund.