Top 10 Best window air conditioner foam Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Best window air conditioner foam in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: fowong Adhesive Door Weather Stripping – 2 Rolls, 1/2 Inch Wide X 1/4 Inch Thick, Window Insulation High Density Foam Tape Neoprene Rubber Seal Strip, 2 X 13 Ft, Total 26 Feet
Top 10 Best window air conditioner foam in 2022 Comparison Table
- For Weather-Stripping Around Window Air Conditioners
- Resilient, Compressible Strip For Sealing Out Air, Insects & Dust
- Open Cell Foam Tape
- Energy Efficiency- This window ac side panel kit is perfect for insulating the gap between A/C unit and window, stop the cold draft and block the light, keep your room stay warm and comfortable
- Universal Fit- The size of foam panels is 17'' x 9'' x 7/8'', fit most window air conditioner units. NOTE, please kindly measure the gap around window A/C unit before purchasing
- Premium Foam- The great and durable material of foam is helpful to insulate, absorb shock and reduce noice,can be used year round
- Easy For Installation- The considerate design with self-adhesive channels for easy installation, can be freely cut to fit your window unit
- In The Package- Set of 2 foam panels with self-adhesive channel per package. For any questions, please feel free to contact us
- High-quality Materials-Made of a layer of heat-resistant insulating foam and PVC Surface with leather pattern.Has good sealing performance.Durable and long lasting.
- Universal Design-Suitable for 5,000 to 12,000 BTU units and Fits window up to 39" width or smaller.Provides a nice and easy-to-clean surface.
- Energy Save-Seal the gaps between AC units and window frames,keep out cold air into your house during winter and hot air in the summer,reduce heating and cooling costs.
- Keep Comfortable-Seal out pollen,insects,dust,heat and drafts,have good insulation and looks great.Keep your house more comfortable.
- Easy Installation-The foam insulation panels can easy to cut with regular scissors,double-sided nano tape provided for simple installation.
- [✔Universal Design]：Air Conditioner Side Insulating Panels design to cover your broken original panel or work as replacement,these Panels fit most of window units, 5000 - 22000 btu
- [✔Keep House Comfortable]:Work like a window seal,seal out dust, pollen ,insects,heat and drafts.Foam material help reduces noise and vibrations,Keep your house comfortable
- [✔Energy Save]：Help Insulates gap between AC units and window frames,keep out cold air into your house during winter and hot air in the summer,so you will reduce heating and cooling costs
- [✔Durable Material]:The foam,anti-vibration,noise absorbing;self-stick side channels,no residue,strong adhesive
- [✔In The Package]:Includes 1 pair self-stick side channels,2 foam panel.The size is 17''H X 9''W X 7/8'' D
- Energy Saver: The window ac side panel kit is for insulates the gap between air conditioner and window, keep cool air in during summer and keep hot air in during winter, improve comfort and energy efficiency
- Superior Material: Made of durable foam, helps to reduce noise and vibration. Self-adhesive hard plastic channels with high adhesive strength but remove without residue
- Adjustable Size: 17'' Height X 9'' Width X 7/8'' Thickness, fits most window air conditioner unit of 5000-22000 BTU
- Easy for Installation: The foam panel can be a cover to the original side panel, or replaces existing side panels. Besides, it can be cut freely to meet your size requirement, easy for installation
- Package Includes: Pack of 2 window ac insulation panels with self-adhesive channel. For any question, please feel free to contact us
- PREMIUM OPEN CELL FOAM TAPE - Made from NBR+PVC foam material, the ac foam insulation is environment friendly, soft and toxic free, having superior weather resistance, great flame retardant, resistance to high/low temperature, good heat insulation, good sound absorption, can be used from -40℃ to 90℃
- EASY TO USE - The air conditioner insulation foam can be placed on top of unit and lower window to compress seal for best insulation, which provides all season protection to seal in climate controlled air, seal out drafts and dust, reduces noise and vibration from the outside
- ADJUSTABLE & FLEXIBLE - This package includes 2 pcs of 1 in x 1 in x 6.5 ft foam tape, total 13 feet long. The two rolls are packed together in one package. The air conditioner window foam is easy enough to customize and cut to size with scissors or blade, and bend easily and conform to any shape
- HIGH RESILIENCE - Excellent resistance to compression and deformation, having strong elasticity and durability, the air conditioner sealer can quickly return to original shape after compressing, having good buffer or cushion performance, which guarantees long-term shock protection of your equipment
- 100% SATISFACTION - We take pride in our air conditioner weatherstrip and we are confident that you will love the quality and convenience! Contact us if any problem, we provide timely response and perfect solution
- MULTI FUNCTIONAL DESIGN：The Insulating Panel is composed of a layer of heat-resistant insulating foam and PVC Surface with leather pattern,excellent sealing performance and looks great!
- ENERGY SAVER:Help seal out heat and cold,dust,pollen.keep out hot air into your house during summer and cold air in winter,improve comfort and energy efficiency
- UNIVERSAL FIT:Fits most 5000-12000 BTU window air conditioner units.Suitable for window frame width upto 39'' ,easy to cut with regular scissors, double-sided nano tape provided for flexible and easy installation.
- EASY INSTALL:Measure the area you want to seal,cut the panel to shape,apply nano double side tape, then install the panel and done.Package comes with instruction sheet.
- All SEASON PROTECTION:Protect against drafts,dust,insects into your house.gives the window AC a tidy look,Keep your house comfortable.patent pending
- HIGH RESILIENCE FOAM SEAL STRIP - Open cell polyurethane foam tape, Moisture Proof, Weather Proof, Corrosion Resistance, Shock-Absorbing, Sound Insulation, Anti-Skidding, and Flame Retardant. The Weather Stripping can quickly return to original shape after press, Good Resilience Can Effectively Sound Absorption, But Also to Protect the Equipment from Injury, Extend the Service Life.
- ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION MATERIAL – Safe Materials foam tape, Flexible Enough, Non-Toxic. This insulating foam Seals out cold air in winter and hot air in summer, prevents vibration and noise, also provides a barrier to help keep out insects.
- WIDELY APPLICATION- Widely Used in Various Furniture, Cabinets, Speakers, Toy, Handicraft, DIY, Sports Equipment, On cars, trucks and boats, construction sector, electronics Industry, etc
- STRONGER BACKING ADHESIVE- This foam strip self Attaches well to plastic metal, glass, and other smooth surfaces, Non-Degumming, can be used from -40℃ to 90℃.
- EASY TO INSTALL- It is easy to cut and bend into any shape, making it a good foam strip for doors, windows or any place you need. Insulating seal fits around a window air conditioning unit to seal in climate controlled air, seal out drafts and dust.
- PREMIUM OPEN CELL FOAM TAPE - Made from NBR+PVC foam material, the ac foam is environment friendly, soft and toxic free, having superior weather resistance, great flame retardant, resistance to high/low temperature, good heat insulation, resistance to oil and chemicals, good sound absorption, can be used from -40℃ to 90℃
- HIGH RESILIENCE - Excellent resistance to compression and deformation, having strong elasticity and durability, the air conditioner seal can quickly return to original shape after compressing, having good buffer or cushion performance, which ensures long-term shock protection of your equipment
- WIDELY USED - The air conditioner insulation foam is widely used in various door seal and window insulation, as sound absorbing materials, sealing and insulating material for air conditioners or refrigerators, shock absorption materials used in automotive, electronics, audio devices, construction, roads, bridges, marine, etc
- STRONG ADHESIVE - The air conditioner weatherstrip has strong adhesive backing, waterproof and non-degumming, stick firmly, great necessities for your life, making your home more comfortable and energy efficient all year long
- ADJUSTABLE & FLEXIBLE - This package includes 2 pcs of 1 in x 1 in x 6.5 ft foam tape, total 13 feet long. The two rolls are packed together in one package. The air conditioner window foam is easy enough to customize and cut to size with scissors or blade, and bend easily and conform to any shape
- 【2 Rolls Open Cell Foam Strip】The insulating foam kit includes 2 Rolls of 1" W X 1" T X 6.5' L foam tape, (6.5ft x 2 Rolls) Total 13 Feet Length. Soft enough to be customized into different size and shape.
- 【PU Compression Sponge】PU compression sponge is soft, high resilience, thermal insulation, sound absorption, shock absorption, flame retardant, antistatic, good air permeability, etc
- 【High Resilience Foam Tape】Excellent resistance to compression and deformation, having strong elasticity and durability, the foam seal can quickly return to original shape after compressing, having good buffer or cushion performance, which ensures long-term shock protection of your equipment.
- 【Widely Used Foam Weather Stripping】The foam weatherstrip tape is widely used in various door seal and window insulation, as sound absorbing materials, sealing and insulating material for air conditioners or refrigerators, shock absorption materials used in automotive, electronics, audio devices, ski goggles, foam headband for face shield, etc
- 【Strong Adhesive Insulation Foam】Compared with most other white adhesive foam seal strip, this tape has upgraded strong traceless adhesive backing, non-degumming and waterproof, stick firmly. Due to strong adhesive backing, it will not easily peel off.
Our Best Choice: fowong Adhesive Door Weather Stripping – 2 Rolls, 1/2 Inch Wide X 1/4 Inch Thick, Window Insulation High Density Foam Tape Neoprene Rubber Seal Strip, 2 X 13 Ft, Total 26 Feet
Product Description
Cracks and gaps around windows and doors can cause drafts to come into your home, leading to high heating and cooling costs. Also the insects, dust and noise will be a huge problem by the gaps. Properly sealing and insulating your home can be an easy way to increase comfort, save money on energy costs and increase home energy efficiency.
Fowong Sponge Rubber Foam Tape is a tough reliable self-adhesive tape with dozens of uses, such as a weather-strip, a seal around air conditioners, a gasket and to cushion and stabilize major appliances. Also it has a wide application on cars, trucks and boats, to prevent rattles, vibrations and squeaks.
Fowong is committed to providing you with the best sealing solution for your windows and doors, bring you quiet, tidy and energy-saving home environment, protect you from noise, pest and extreme weather, equates your home with safety, comfort, shelter and protection.
Comfort Your Home
Direct Energy Saver
24 – hour Support
Sponge Rubber Foam Tape
Foam Tape Size & Packaging
1/2 in (width) x 1/4 in (thickness) x 26 ft (length)One package includes 13 FT * 2 pieces
Easy to Install
Clean the surface, make sure there is no dirty.Measure the correct size you need, then cut the excess tape.Peel off the backing film.Apply the seal tape to the place you need.
Environmental protection material, foam, non-toxic, non absorbent;
Chloroprene rubber foam shear forming, its shockproof performance is great, and in line with environmental protection requirements
This Sound Proof Insulation Foam Weather Stripping will Help You
Endless Dust – Endless dust and animals’ fur all over the surface. You must be tired of cleaning your home everyday even you close the doors and windows.
Cold Wind – Cold wind from the crack and gap of the door in winter leading to lower interior temperature and higher energy billing.
Noise Pollution – Continuing noise makes you crazy and you always want to kill off such various outdoor noise to get a quiet zone but be at a loss what to do to stop it?
Key Features
Sealing Up – Functions well when being used to sealing up. Waterproof material will help you block the creak and gap, stopper any crumbs coming in. You can use this foam tape on your kitchen washing basin, joints of the pipes and etc.
Anti-collision – Functions well when you need to transfer some breakable items, such as fruit, eggs and etc. You can use it on your car, truck or motorbike. Also the foam tape can be used in electronic products for shock resistance purpose.
Anti-slip -This high density foam tape works well for anti-skidding use. You can use it for almost everything that need to fix on somewhere,such as furniture,steps,toys, not only help them anti skidding, but also protect them from wearing up.
Furniture Protection – Apply it on furniture not only for shock- absorbing and skid proof, but also protect it from wearing out easily. Also prevent your baby from getting hurt by the edge of the furniture.
Lenght
26feet
48 Feet
26 Feet
16 Feet
19Feet
Color
White
Black
Blakc
Gray
White
Material
CR foam & Neoprene
CR foam & Neoprene
CR foam & Neoprene
Polyster yarn
PU Foam & PE Cover
2 ROLLS VALUE PACK – The insulation kit includes 2 Rolls of 1/2″ W X 1/4″ T X 13′ L foam tape, Total 26Ft Length. Soft enough to be customized into different size and shape. A smart choice to your tool box.
GOOD MATERIAL FOAM TAPE – Fowong Closed Cell Foam Strip, made from CR foam and Neoprene, no harm material, weather proof, oil resistance, corrosion resistance, dust proof, shock-absorbing, buffering, sealing, flame retardant, soundproof, heat insulation, anti-skidding and insulating.
STRONG ADHESIVE INSULATION TAPE – Waterproof, non-degumming, high density grid backing and stick firmly. Please note to clean the surface before applying for better performance.
WIDE APPLICATION WEATHER STRIPPING – Fowong High Density rubber foam tape is widely used in door seal and window insulation, sliding door, garage door, air conditioner, furniture protects, electrical cabinets, ovens, speakers, sports equipment, vents, auto, marine and etc., work well from -50°C to 159°C.
SERVICE & WARRANTY – Fowong always dedicates to providing you with quality products and service. Any problem with the products, please contact us for a FREE Replacement or FULL Refund.