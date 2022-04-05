Top 10 Best window air conditioner foam Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Cracks and gaps around windows and doors can cause drafts to come into your home, leading to high heating and cooling costs. Also the insects, dust and noise will be a huge problem by the gaps. Properly sealing and insulating your home can be an easy way to increase comfort, save money on energy costs and increase home energy efficiency.

Fowong Sponge Rubber Foam Tape is a tough reliable self-adhesive tape with dozens of uses, such as a weather-strip, a seal around air conditioners, a gasket and to cushion and stabilize major appliances. Also it has a wide application on cars, trucks and boats, to prevent rattles, vibrations and squeaks.

Fowong is committed to providing you with the best sealing solution for your windows and doors, bring you quiet, tidy and energy-saving home environment, protect you from noise, pest and extreme weather, equates your home with safety, comfort, shelter and protection.

Comfort Your Home

Direct Energy Saver

24 – hour Support

Sponge Rubber Foam Tape

Foam Tape Size & Packaging

1/2 in (width) x 1/4 in (thickness) x 26 ft (length)One package includes 13 FT * 2 pieces

Easy to Install

Clean the surface, make sure there is no dirty.Measure the correct size you need, then cut the excess tape.Peel off the backing film.Apply the seal tape to the place you need.

Environmental protection material, foam, non-toxic, non absorbent;

Chloroprene rubber foam shear forming, its shockproof performance is great, and in line with environmental protection requirements

This Sound Proof Insulation Foam Weather Stripping will Help You



Endless Dust – Endless dust and animals’ fur all over the surface. You must be tired of cleaning your home everyday even you close the doors and windows.

Cold Wind – Cold wind from the crack and gap of the door in winter leading to lower interior temperature and higher energy billing.

Noise Pollution – Continuing noise makes you crazy and you always want to kill off such various outdoor noise to get a quiet zone but be at a loss what to do to stop it?

Key Features



Sealing Up – Functions well when being used to sealing up. Waterproof material will help you block the creak and gap, stopper any crumbs coming in. You can use this foam tape on your kitchen washing basin, joints of the pipes and etc.

Anti-collision – Functions well when you need to transfer some breakable items, such as fruit, eggs and etc. You can use it on your car, truck or motorbike. Also the foam tape can be used in electronic products for shock resistance purpose.

Anti-slip -This high density foam tape works well for anti-skidding use. You can use it for almost everything that need to fix on somewhere,such as furniture,steps,toys, not only help them anti skidding, but also protect them from wearing up.

Furniture Protection – Apply it on furniture not only for shock- absorbing and skid proof, but also protect it from wearing out easily. Also prevent your baby from getting hurt by the edge of the furniture.

Lenght

26feet

48 Feet

26 Feet

16 Feet

19Feet

Color

White

Black

Blakc

Gray

White

Material

CR foam & Neoprene

CR foam & Neoprene

CR foam & Neoprene

Polyster yarn

PU Foam & PE Cover

2 ROLLS VALUE PACK – The insulation kit includes 2 Rolls of 1/2″ W X 1/4″ T X 13′ L foam tape, Total 26Ft Length. Soft enough to be customized into different size and shape. A smart choice to your tool box.

GOOD MATERIAL FOAM TAPE – Fowong Closed Cell Foam Strip, made from CR foam and Neoprene, no harm material, weather proof, oil resistance, corrosion resistance, dust proof, shock-absorbing, buffering, sealing, flame retardant, soundproof, heat insulation, anti-skidding and insulating.

STRONG ADHESIVE INSULATION TAPE – Waterproof, non-degumming, high density grid backing and stick firmly. Please note to clean the surface before applying for better performance.

WIDE APPLICATION WEATHER STRIPPING – Fowong High Density rubber foam tape is widely used in door seal and window insulation, sliding door, garage door, air conditioner, furniture protects, electrical cabinets, ovens, speakers, sports equipment, vents, auto, marine and etc., work well from -50°C to 159°C.

SERVICE & WARRANTY – Fowong always dedicates to providing you with quality products and service. Any problem with the products, please contact us for a FREE Replacement or FULL Refund.