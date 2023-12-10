Top 10 Best window air conditioner covers for winter Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Foozet Durable Window Air Conditioner Cover Heavy Duty Bottom Covered.



Don’t Forget To Get The Air Conditioner Covers For Window Units In The Winter.

Reduce heating costs.Easy Assembly, Durable, and Convenient.Keep debris and other unwanted items out.Cover all outside of the window A/C units, especially the bottom.Stop cold air from drafting through air conditioners during cold months. Prolong A/C life.High quality lightweight material that are both water proof and winter weather-resistant.Fits most standard window mounted AC unit. Support A/C BTU ratings of 3,000 – 15,000 BTU.

Kindly Measure Your Machine To Confirm The Size.

Width – Measure from edge to edge the entire width.Height – Measure from top to bottom the entire height.Depth – Measure the depth only the part that sticks outside from front to back the entire depth.

* Availble in 4 sizes, which means they will fit most standard air conditioners.

* Recommended select a cober that is slightly larger on length, depth and width than your AC unit.

Size 1

17 x 12 x 13 inches

17 x 13 x 3.5 inches

24 x 24 x 30 inches

24 x 24 x 30 inches

28 x 28 inches

28 x 28 inches

Size 2

21 x 16 x 15 inches

21 x 15 x 3.5 inches

26 x 26 x 32 inches

26 x 26 x 32 inches

32 x 32 inches

32 x 32 inches

Size 3

25 x 20 x 17 inches

25 x 18 x 3.5 inches

30 x 30 x 32 inches

32 x 32 x 36 inches

36 x 36 inches

36 x 36 inches

Size 4

27 x 23 x 18 inches

28 x 20 x 3.5 inches

32 x 32 x 36 inches

34 x 34 x 30 inches

Size 5

36 x 36 x 39 inches

36 x 36 x 39 inches

Color

Black

Cream

Navy Blue + Beige

Black

Brown

Navy Blue

Applicable

Outdoor-Window

Indoor

Outdoor

Outdoor

Outdoor

Outdoor

Appropriate Dimensions – 27″width x 23″deep x 18″high. Fits Most 12,000 – 15,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner Units, please measure your window ac unit and choose the proper size cover.

Adjustable Strap Included – 2 plastic buckle straps included with this window AC cover to firmly install the cover and help to securely fit the unit during windy conditions.

Stop Cold Air Drafts – This window AC cover securely fits the back of window-mounted AC units, helping conserve energy in the winter months by blocking cold drafts from entering the home.

Full Coverage Protection – This waterproof Window Unit Defender is made of heavy-duty, waterproof polyester fabric, prevents the accumulation of rain and snow, protecting your AC window unit from rust and corrosion.

Lowers heating cost – Lowers heating costs eliminate the need to remove and reinstall A/C unit and reduce energy cost. Secure with two sturdy adjustable straps, durable, and Convenient.