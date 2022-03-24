Top 10 Best window air conditioner cover outdoor Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: Rainmae Window Air Conditioner Cover for Outside Units – Premium Outdoor Window AC Unit Cover for Winter, Black Dust-Proof Waterproof AC Cover, Outside Window AC Protection Cover (21.5”Wx16”Dx15”H)
Top 10 Best window air conditioner cover outdoor in 2022 Comparison Table
- Appropriate Dimensions - 25.5"width x 21"deep x 17"high. Fits Most 3,000 - 5,002 B
- PREMIUM QUALITY - Made of heavy-duty, waterproof 420D polyester,prevent the accumulation of rain and snow, protecting your AC window unit from rust and corrosion.
- PREVENTS DRAFTS - AC cover securely fits the back of window-mounted AC units, helping conserve energy in the winter months by blocking cold drafts from entering the home.
- EASY ASSEMBLY - Secure with two sturdy adjustable straps, durable, and Convenient.
- REPELS RAIN AND SNOW -This waterproof Window Unit Defender prevents the accumulation of rain and snow, protecting your AC window unit from rust and corrosion.
- 【420D Waterproof Material】: Window air conditioner cover are made of high quality 420D waterproof oxford cloth, with a silver inner layer, better waterproof effect, washable and durable.
- 【Please Choose the Right Size】: Window AC unit cover size is 21W * 16D* 15H inches (53*40*38cm), suit for most of standard window ac unit 3,000 - 7,000 BTU.
- 【Double Straps Design】: Outdoor window AC protection cover has two adjustable straps with snap buckle, make the cover not easy being falling due to wind, easy to put on and take off.
- 【Isolate Cold Air and Dust】: Black window AC cover not only could protect the ac unit from uv, dust, but also could keep your room warm in winter, prevent the dust, rain, snow enter to indoor.
- 【Please Note】:Please choose our product accoring to your air conditioner size. In order to a long time use, we suggest clean it regularly.
- Widely Application: The inside size of cover is 27.5"width x 19"high x 23"deep, Fits most American standard 12,000 -15,000 BTU window air conditioner Units, Please measure your ac size before.
- Stop Cold Air Drafts - This window AC cover securely fits the back of window-mounted AC units, helping conserve energy in the winter months by blocking cold drafts from entering the home.
- Durable Material: Window air conditioner cover are made of high quality 420D waterproof oxford cloth, with a silver inner layer, better waterproof effect, prevents the accumulation of rain and snow, protecting your AC window unit from rust and corrosion.
- Energy Saving: Stop wind and cold air drafts from entering through air conditioners, full coverage the outside of window air conditioning unit(bottom covered), Keep the room warm without using ac and save your electricity bill.
- Adjustable Strap Included: 2 plastic buckle straps included with this window AC cover to firmly install the cover and help to securely fit the unit during windy conditions.
- Maximum Protection - Featuring top quality heavy duty rip-stop 600D oxford fabric with water-proof inner layer and UV-stabilized to provide excellent protection against rain, snow, UV, dirt and so on. And the cover for the outdoor window air conditioner with double stitched seams for additional durability.
- Full Coverage - Measuring inside Dimensions 21.5W x 15H x 16D, the ac window unit cover which is designed to cover all the A/C outside (bottom included) of window-mounted air conditioning unit(Please kindly measure your machine to confirm the size)inches.
- Flexible Installation - No need to remove the air conditioner, directly cover the outside part. With 2 adjustable strap buckles that adjust to secure the cover attached sturdy to the ac unit, provides better protection .
- Provides Excellent Waterproof - The ac window unit cover with water-proof inner layer keeps your wall air conditioner dry, provides excellent waterproof or snow-proof performance and will keep moisture out the A/C unit.
- Energy Saving - Helping conserve energy in the winter months by blocking cold drafts from entering through air conditioners reduce heating costs prolong A/C life during winter.
- FULL COVERAGE - Measuring 21.26"width x 14.56"high x 15.74"deep. The AC unit cover is designed to cover all the A/C outside(bottom included) of window-mounted air conditioner.
- WIDELY PROTECTION - Prevent cold drafts from entering the home, keeps rain, snow, dust and dirt leaves out of the AC units when not in use. Perfect for home, office or anywhere you have a window AC unit.
- DURABLE & WATERPROOF - Made of waterproof 420D PVC oxford. Resistant to sunlight, rain and extreme temperature, which is allowing long term outdoor service
- ENERGY & COST SAVING - Reduce heating costs during winter, eliminate the need to remove and reinstall AC unit.
- ADJUSTABLE BUCKLE STRAPS - Secure with two adjustable straps for a tight and custom fit and protect the outside cover during windy conditions.
- [THICK WATERPROOF COVER] Our durable window air conditioner cover is made of premium thick and waterproof 600D oxford+PVC coating. Don't worry about the windy, rainy, and snowy winter. Extend the service life of air conditioner.
- [STURDY ADJUSTABLE STRAPS] Our air conditioner covers for window units are equipped with 2 long buckle straps. Upgraded sewing technology keeps the straps from breaking. The adjustable straps make the outdoor AC cover more firmly attached to the window air conditioner.
- [PREVENTS COLD DRAFTS] Our thick window ac cover effectively prevents the wind from blowing in your house through the air conditioner unit. Keep your house warmer and save energy in winter.
- [FULL COVERAGE PROTECTION] The size of the window AC unit cover is 21.6"Wx16"Dx15"H, fits most 5,000 - 8,000 BTU window air conditioner units. It can cover the front, top, sides, and bottom of the unit. Keeps cold air out.
- [EASY TO INSTALL] No need to disassemble the window air conditioner. Just use the air conditioner covers to cover the outside part directly. It only takes a few minutes to complete the installation.
- STURDY DURABLE MATERIAL: The window ac cover be made of heavy-duty, thick 600D polyester with a smooth waterproof inner lining, block cold and water drafts enter home, those window cover for air conditioner works well to keep out cold and helps keep room warm, help conserve energy in the winter months.
- UPGRADED AND REINFORCED STRAPS: The two adjustable straps have been thickened and widened to make it more durable and not easy to ripped, come with well made & sturdy solid clasp that allows window cover for air conditioner tight fit, easy to use and install , No loose spots, looks neat and spiffy.
- Appropriate Dimensions: 21.5"width x 16"deep x 15"high, Fits Most 3,000 - 7,000 BTU Window ac covers for outside, Please measure your window ac unit and choose the window air conditioner covers size.
- FULL COVERAGE AND PREVENT COLD DRAFTS: The portable air conditioner covers for outside window units is designed to fit over the top, bottom, and sides of standard window units, keeps out debris, water, snow, wind and bad weather, ac defender cover makes you have a warm home.
- SAVE MONEY: The a/c covers for winter exterior protect your AC window unit from rust and corrosion, help prolong the lifespan of A/C window units. Welcome to contact us if any question of heavy duty wall unit air conditioner cover outdoor, It is our honor to serve you.
- Blocks Out Water, Ice, Dust & Leaves
- Silver, Window Air Conditioner Cover
- Durable Polyethylene
- PREVENTS DRAFTS: AC cover securely fits the back of window-mounted AC units, helping conserve energy in the winter months by blocking cold drafts from entering the home
- DURABLE DESIGN: Made of heavy-duty, waterproof 600D polyester, these AC covers are built to withstand snow and rain, helping prolong the lifespan of window units
- FULL COVERAGE: Measuring 15L x 21W x 16H inches, this AC unit cover is designed to fit over the top, bottom, and sides of standard window units, preventing the accumulation of moisture and debris from outside
- ADJUSTABLE STRAPS INCLUDED: 2 plastic buckle straps included with this AC winter cover to firmly install the cover and help protect the unit during windy conditions
- GUARANTEED QUALITY: AC Defender air conditioning covers for window units are backed by a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty and a 100% satisfaction guarantee
- Appropriate Inside Dimensions. 17"width x 12"deep x 13"heigth. Fits Most 3,000 - 5,002 BTU. Please choose our AC cover according to your air conditioner size.
- Full Coverage & Maximum Protection. It's shaped like a box, so it covers the front, top, sides, and bottom of the unit. It covers all the A/C outside of window-mounted air conditioning unit, unlike some products that leave the bottom exposed.
- 420D Waterproof Material. The black air conditioner cover is made of heavy-duty, waterproof, high quality 420D oxford cloth. Prevent dust, dirt from collecting in air conditioner. You can use this product for covering your window AC unit in kitchen and don't have to take it out and put it back in every year.
- Easy to Install. Takes seconds to install it. Come with 2 adjustable straps provide a snug fit. So that you can cover the back of the A/ C perfectly and secures with two strong clips. Make the cover not easy being falling due to wind, easy to put on and take off.
- Isolate Cold Air and Dust. Prevent heat loss in winter. This waterproof window unit defender will prevent the accumulation of rain and snow. Protecting your AC window unit from rust and corrosion.
Our Best Choice: Rainmae Window Air Conditioner Cover for Outside Units – Premium Outdoor Window AC Unit Cover for Winter, Black Dust-Proof Waterproof AC Cover, Outside Window AC Protection Cover (21.5”Wx16”Dx15”H)
Product or service Description
Rainmae High quality Window Air Conditioner Deal with for Outside the house Units
Options:
– Dimension suit for most of common window ac device 3,000 – 5,000 BTU
– Isolate chilly air, rain, snow, dust and fallen leaves, lower heating expenditures
Approaches of use:
1, Straight cover the exterior part of the air conditioner. No want to eliminate the air conditioner
2, Tighten the two adjustable straps so that the deal with will not drop off quickly
Warm Ideas:
1, Remember to validate the size is proper prior to you order.
2, In buy to a very long time use, we propose thoroughly clean it frequently.
Are you nervous about your air conditioner’s outdoors unit suffering from accumulation of snow or wind and rain? Our significant-top quality window air conditioner address can not only assist you remedy these troubles, but also can efficiently stop fallen leaves and dust from entering the exterior unit and generating it difficult to clean. Use our outside the house window AC security address to permit you use your air conditioner far more safely in winter season!
420D Waterproof Content – 21.5″width x 16″deep x 15″higher. Matches Most 3,000 – 7,000 B. Produced of weighty-obligation 420D oxford cloth with a silver internal layer, water-resistant, dust-evidence, tough and washable, safeguarding your exterior AC window unit from rust and corrosion.
Uncomplicated ASSEMBLY – Out of doors window AC defense cover has two adjustable straps with snap buckle, make the include not effortless staying slipping owing to wind, simple to set on and get off. Really quick to use.
Remember to Notice – Remember to affirm the measurement is appropriate in advance of you get. In get to a lengthy time use, we propose clean up it routinely.
100% Happy – We supply the best high-quality products and solutions and very best assistance for you. Consumer satisfaction is our leading precedence. If you have any concern with the product or service, remember to make contact with us devoid of hesitation. We will aid you to kind out the problem or refund