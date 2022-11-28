Top 10 Best window air conditioner cage Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Find all your foodservice supplies in one convenient place. Della offers common necessities like cookware, kitchen appliances, and traditional tableware. Be prepared for family dinners or special events with food service tableware, bar and buffet supplies, warmers, and chillers. Help achieve a pleasant dining experience with the right kitchen appliances and tableware from Della.

Easy Installation



The unit installs easily without significant modification to the existing window frame. Fits windows from 23″ to 36″ wide and minimum height of 14.5″. Complete mounting accessories are included in the package. Pilot Holes are highly recommended for some window frames. Please check the instruction manual for more detail.

Remote Control

App Control

Voice Control

Easy for Clean

Compact Size Measures at only 19.76″W x 22.93″D x 15.04″H and Weight only 61.7 Pounds, features a number of ways to add comfort to any space, from small studio apartments and larger family rooms, to RV and camper units. Washable and reusable air filter can be easily slide out and can be easily washed.

Intelligent Control

A beautifully designed, remote control and user-friendly LED control panel. Wi-Fi enabled, it can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the DELLA app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands with Alexa and enjoy control over every setting from your smartphone while in range.

Dry Mode and 3-Speeds

3 cooling speeds with auto cool keep your cool under control three powerful cooling and fan speeds allow you to control the temperature of your room at your pace. Built-in Dry Mode function reduces the humidity of the air to make the room more comfortable.

BTU Count:

6,000 BTU

8,000 BTU

10,000 BTU

12,000 BTU

Recommended Room Size:

250 sq/ft

350 sq/ft

450 sq/ft

450 sq/ft

Up to 3000 Sq.Ft.

Voltage:

115V/60hz

115V/60hz

115V/60hz

115V/60hz

115V/60hz

Amps:

4.5

6.1

7.3

8.6

Fan Speeds:

Auto Speed, Low, Med, High

Auto Speed, Low, Med, High

Auto Speed, Low, Med, High

Auto Speed, Low, Med, High

Window Range:

23″ to 36″

23″ to 36″

23″ to 36″

23″ to 36″

Timer Setting:

Up to 24 hours

Up to 24 hours

Up to 24 hours

Up to 24 hours

Up to 24 hours

EER Rating:

12.2

12.1

12.1

12.1

Refrigerant:

R32

R32

R32

R32

R410A

Overall Dimensions:

16.02″(W) x 15.94″(D) x 12.05″(H)

18.58″(W) x 17.08″(D) x 13.31″(H)

19.76″(W) x 22.93″(D) x 15.04″(H)

19.76″(W) x 22.93″(L) x 15.04″(H)

14.37″(W) x 9.84″(L) x 19.69″(H)

The 10000 BTU 115V/60Hz window air conditioner is powerful enough to quickly cool rooms up to 450 sq. ft. with dehumidification up to 61 pints per hour. High Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER): 12.1 Energy Saver mode available. Refrigerant: R32, 30% lower GWP

Ultra quiet operation with smooth Air Flow – 380 m3/h (Low), 430 m3/h (Medium), and 480 m3/h (High) Fan Speed with only 54 dB(A) Low 56 dB(A) Medium, and 59 dB(A) High Speed, it’s almost about the sound level of an average conversation between two person in a quiet room. Very Easy to Operate, Simply Set it and Forget it.

