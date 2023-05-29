Top 10 Best window air conditioner bracket Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Specifications

Length of body: 13 3/4 inchLength of leg: 8 3/4 inchWidth: 3 1/4 inchColor: White

Holds up to: 85 pounds

Support A/C BTU ratings of: 5,000 BTU, 6,000 BTU, 7,500 BTU, 8,000 BTU, 10,000 BTU

Features

Works with any brands of Window Mounted Air ConditionerTransfers the stress and weight from window sill to bracketMakes air conditioner installation easier, quicker, and saferInstruction sheet and all necessary hardware provided for easy installationSafety indoor installation, just drilling into window sillAdjustable designed

Wall thickness should between 4″ to 13″

Cannot be installed with hollow aluminum sill and casement windows

The bracket should be installed with a slight tilt down for condensate draining

Leveling Bubble

Built in leveling bubble, helps adjust the installation is in the correct angular position.

Anti-Slip Pad

Comes with anti slip rubber foot pad, prevent the leg foot slide from the wall.

Adjustable

Set of block and spacer, help adjust the height and angle to fit window sill.

Sturdy & Durable

Heavy duty steel constructed finish with a nice powder coating surface treatment, designed for long term outdoor service.

Step 1 – Find the center of the window sill and mark itStep 2 – Drilling screwing holes into window sill to secure the concave blockStep 3 – Add round spacer and extra flat spacers to adjust and fit your window in height.Step 3-1 – Put the supporting body and apply screws(not fully fasten). Apply the rubber pad to the bracket leg, then adjust in placeStep 4 – Final mounting, please make sure the bubble is centered, and fasten the screwsStep 5 – Please install your window air conditioner following manufacture’s instruction, perfect done

Universal Design – Designed to support most window air conditioner units on hung window, including some older models a/c unit.

Release Stress On Window – Transfers the stress and weight from window sill to bracket, max loading capacity 85 lbs, for 5000 to 10000 btu units

Sturdy and Durable – Heavy duty steel constructed finish with a nice powder coating surface treatment, light weight bracket with sturdy structure, designed for long term outdoor service.

Easy Installation & Adjustable – Safety indoor installation, just drilling into window sill. Built-in bubble level to adjust mounting angle. All necessary hardware and instruction sheet are included.

Wall Thickeness Requirements – Fits wall thickness from 4” to 13” with cement, wood and brick sills, NOT fits for hollow aluminium sills, casement windows.