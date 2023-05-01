Top 10 Best window air conditioner 8000 btu Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

24H TIMER

You can schedule the power on and off according to your requirements, saving energy while keeping your home cool at all times.

Smart reminder: SMART REMINDER

In order to ensure the interior’s cleanliness and more efficient use, the product comes with a cleaning reminder function. When the filter needs cleaning, a reminder light will automatically light up.

SLEEP MODE

Turn on the sleep switch and the air conditioner will intelligently regulate the temperature in a low-noise mode, protecting your health and your sleep quality.

Technical Specifications



Rated Voltage

115V

Rated Frequency

60Hz

Cooling Capacity

8000 BTU

Cooling Power Input

600W

Dimension (W×H×D)

18.58‘’ ×12.75‘’ ×15.74‘’

Net Weight

50.7 lbs

Refrigerant

R32

Fan Type

Centrifugal

Cooling Capacity

8,000 BTU

10,200 BTU

12,100 BTU

10,000 BTU

Air Flow Volume m³/h (H/M/L)

360/340/320

450/420/390

500/450/400

350/320/290

Dimension (inch)

18.58‘’×12.75‘’×15.74‘’

19.016‘’×14.567‘’×21.26‘’

21.339‘’×15.74‘’×21.45‘’

12.402‘’×30.31‘’×15.55‘’

Weight

50.7 lbs

62.83 lbs

72.75 lbs

55.11 lbs

Refrigerant

R32

R32

R32

R410A

FAST COOLING: Gree Electric Appliances is the world’s largest manufacturer of air conditioners. We have the top technology in the air conditioning field. This 8000 BTU model uses the latest compressors and the new R32 refrigerant to provide fast cooling, while being safe and environmentally friendly.

3 IN 1 FUNCTION: The Gree window unit has three functions: cooling, dehumidification, and fan only. The dehumidification capacity is 59.28 Pint/D. It also has two modes, energy-saving and automatic, so it can be used at any time and in any place of use.

SMART TEMPERATURE CONTROL: Gree window air conditioners use the unique “I FEEL” technology, which more accurately senses and adjusts the indoor temperature. If the controller receives an I FEEL command, it will work to the ambient temperature value sent by the remote controller, which is sent every 10 minutes.

EASY INSTALL: This window unit is compact in design and is easy to install without any significant modifications to the existing window frame. All installation accessories are included in the package. You only need to have a screwdriver to complete the entire installation. Please see the included instruction manual for further details.

EASY OPERATION: The Gree window air conditioner with its LED display and remote control makes it intuitive and easy to view and change the room temperature and settings from anywhere in the room.

WARRANTY: Gree provides a 12 months worry-free warranty