Top 10 Best window air conditioner 8000 btu Reviews

- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:145 CFM. Moisture removal-1.27 pints/ hr
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:136 CFM
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
- LOW NOISE PERFORMANCE: Operates at sound levels as low as 53dB (in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise
- ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED: This air conditioner has met the high standards of the energy star program using energy-efficient technologies that translate into electricity savings.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS: 3 cooling and fan speeds with auto cool allow you to customize your cooling.
- MAXIMUM USABILITY: Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 350 Square Feet: LW8016ER is ideal for cooling medium rooms (14' X 25')
- Draws in cool air, exhausts hot air, or exchanges air with outside. Displays the current on LED digital display
- Electronic control with LCD screen and remote control; three speeds
- Programmable Thermostat turns fan off/on to maintain selected comfort level
- Fits double-hung, vertical slider, and width 24.25 inch (61.6 cm)
- Extenders permit custom fit; 13 inches high overall, with 8-1/2-inch fans
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.Controller type:Voice Control,android,ios.Air Flow efficiency:202.94 CFM
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest, Casters for easy mobility
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- Portable AC Unit: Our portable room air conditioner keeps your room cool while aligning with better environmental standards and helping reduce your energy consumption
- Multipurpose: Portable AC air conditioner with dehumidifier features a cooling range of 500 square feet and 3 operational modes: air conditioner, fan, or dehumidifier
- Auto-Drain Technology: Our dual-hose portable ac units for rooms use and recycle moisture collected during the cooling process to produce cool air and feature a dehumidifying capacity of 71 pints per day
- Powerful, Efficient, and Quiet: This Energy Star Rated 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner features CFC-free Green R-32 refrigerant and lead-free RoHS-compliant components; Noise is kept to under 56 dBA
- Includes: Portable air conditioner comes with protective cover, window kit, remote control, activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter, and user manual; Exhaust hose extends up to 60 inches; Window kit measures 6.5 inches W by 20-46 inches L
- UNIVERSAL DESIGN - Adapts to most window units (check description below for window requirements).
- INDOOR INSTALLATION - Easy breezy install, without exterior work, just drilling into window sill.
- RELIEVES STRESS ON THE WINDOW - Transfers the stress and weight from the window sill and sash to the support and window frame for safety.
- FITS WALL THICKNESS from 2" to 11", exclusive built-in bubble level to correct mounting slope position.
- ALL NECESSARY HARDWARE INCLUDED and all weather construction.US Patent Pending. All Rights Reserved.
- ALEXA ENABLED: Use voice or app control to control your air conditioner from anywhere. Use routines to adjust temperature settings while you are away and enjoy energy savings of up to 40%.
- 4-IN-1 MINI SPLIT SYSTEM: With air conditioning, built-in heat pump (up to 5F/-15C), dehumidifier, fan and turbo function. DC Inverter, UL Listed, AHRI Certified, Works with Alexa
- DESIGNED FOR HOME & BUSINESS: Powerful performance and dependable durability with high quality design for an attractive appearance. Great for bedrooms, additions, living rooms, and even commercial applications like stores, restaurants and warehouses.
- WHAT’S INCLUDED: Includes indoor air handler, outdoor condensers, remote control and installation kit with 16ft. line set and communication wire. Pre-charged with R410A refrigerant for up to 25 ft. Important note: requires professional installation.
- 5 YEAR WARRANTY: Backed by an industry leading manufacturer’s warranty, with 5 years on parts replacement and 5 years on compressor. Trusted quality and design by Senville, with free technical & installation support included.
- Remote controlled air conditioning unit cools and dehumidifies rooms up to 250 square feet with standard 9 foot ceiling (12.1 CEER)
- Built-in filter keeps air clean; can be removed, washed, and reused
- Includes 24 hour on/off timer, auto restart, auto shutoff, clean filter alert, sleep mode, adjustable air direction, and 3 fan speed settings
- Fits standard windows with a minimum window height/width of 14 x 23 inches and max height/width of 14 x 36 inches
- Includes a window-mounting kit with adjustable side panels that expand to fit standard windows
Product Description
24H TIMER
You can schedule the power on and off according to your requirements, saving energy while keeping your home cool at all times.
Smart reminder: SMART REMINDER
In order to ensure the interior’s cleanliness and more efficient use, the product comes with a cleaning reminder function. When the filter needs cleaning, a reminder light will automatically light up.
SLEEP MODE
Turn on the sleep switch and the air conditioner will intelligently regulate the temperature in a low-noise mode, protecting your health and your sleep quality.
Technical Specifications
Rated Voltage
115V
Rated Frequency
60Hz
Cooling Capacity
8000 BTU
Cooling Power Input
600W
Dimension (W×H×D)
18.58‘’ ×12.75‘’ ×15.74‘’
Net Weight
50.7 lbs
Refrigerant
R32
Fan Type
Centrifugal
Cooling Capacity
8,000 BTU
10,200 BTU
12,100 BTU
10,000 BTU
Air Flow Volume m³/h (H/M/L)
360/340/320
450/420/390
500/450/400
350/320/290
Dimension (inch)
18.58‘’×12.75‘’×15.74‘’
19.016‘’×14.567‘’×21.26‘’
21.339‘’×15.74‘’×21.45‘’
12.402‘’×30.31‘’×15.55‘’
Weight
50.7 lbs
62.83 lbs
72.75 lbs
55.11 lbs
Refrigerant
R32
R32
R32
R410A
FAST COOLING: Gree Electric Appliances is the world’s largest manufacturer of air conditioners. We have the top technology in the air conditioning field. This 8000 BTU model uses the latest compressors and the new R32 refrigerant to provide fast cooling, while being safe and environmentally friendly.
3 IN 1 FUNCTION: The Gree window unit has three functions: cooling, dehumidification, and fan only. The dehumidification capacity is 59.28 Pint/D. It also has two modes, energy-saving and automatic, so it can be used at any time and in any place of use.
SMART TEMPERATURE CONTROL: Gree window air conditioners use the unique “I FEEL” technology, which more accurately senses and adjusts the indoor temperature. If the controller receives an I FEEL command, it will work to the ambient temperature value sent by the remote controller, which is sent every 10 minutes.
EASY INSTALL: This window unit is compact in design and is easy to install without any significant modifications to the existing window frame. All installation accessories are included in the package. You only need to have a screwdriver to complete the entire installation. Please see the included instruction manual for further details.
EASY OPERATION: The Gree window air conditioner with its LED display and remote control makes it intuitive and easy to view and change the room temperature and settings from anywhere in the room.
WARRANTY: Gree provides a 12 months worry-free warranty