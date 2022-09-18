Top 10 Best window air conditioner 6000 btu Reviews

Top 10 Rated window air conditioner 6000 btu in 2022 Comparison Table
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 215+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
- 12,000 BTU One-Sec Coolness: VAGKRI high power air conditioner adopts compact and multi-functional humanized design, the maximum airflow of 350 m³/hour makes it capable of cooling down your room up to 400 square feet in an instant, stable and efficient way to make you feel cool all the time in the hot summer.
- 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner & Eco Mode: Meet your needs of coolness, dehumidification and ventilation with 3 personalized functions: Cool, Dehumidifier and Fan Mode; With built-in internal temp-sensor, Smart Eco Mode and Auto Mode both are money-saving and let you have a suitable temperature for relaxation and all night sleep in the wonderful summer.
- Auto-swing & 3 Fan Speeds: The 80-degree wide-angle airflow with auto-swing function cools down your room in all directions, angle can be freely adjusted and the air is flowing evenly in the whole room to ease you and your families; Personalize your dream cool temp with 3 fan speeds and a wide temperature range from 59 to 88°F in 1°F increments.
- LED Panel & Full-Function Remote: Our portable ac unit is fully equipped with an easy-to-read LED panel, full-function remote control and 24h timer switch for you to change the modes or temp in your room simply; additional temperature display on the front of the ac allows you to see the temperature from a distance or in the dark from afar; water-full/water draining reminder helps you to keep the living space dry and cool.
- Movable & All Packed: The combination of 4 universal wheels and integrated side handles enable this air conditioner to slide from door to door for cooling the entire house; Well-prepared accessories ensure rapid installation and quicker usage; Compact size of 13.7 * 14 * 27.6 inches allows this ac unit to save place and easily stored when summer ends, suitable for placing in the closets of living room, bed room, dorm, apartment and basement etc.
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- GE 5000 BTU MECHANICAL WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER - Designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 150 sq ft; easy install kit included so you can start cooling right away
- BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS: This AC unit is the right size for delivering 5000 BTU cooling capacity to smaller areas like bedrooms, studio apartments, guest rooms, and home offices
- LOW-NOISE OPERATION - Keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption; ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms
- MAXIMUM COMFORT: Efficient with 2 cooling modes and 2 fan speeds to provide flexible and optimal room temperature; controls with 10 temperature settings make it easy to adjust cooling to your comfort
- EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window (size: W 21.875 - 36 x H 13.375") with included EZ Mount installation kit; slide-out filter makes cleaning a breeze to keeps your unit running its best when cleaned every 30 days"
- Energy efficient air conditioning unit cools rooms up to 150 square feet with standard 9 foot ceilings
- Ideal for small spaces such as dorm rooms and RVs
- Features include: 7 temperature settings, dual cooling and fan settings as well as adjustable air direction
- Keeps air clean and fresh with inbuilt filter, which can be easily removed, washed, and reused
- Includes a window-mounting kit with adjustable side panels that expand to fit standard windows
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
- UNIVERSAL DESIGN - Adapts to most window units (check description below for window requirements).
- INDOOR INSTALLATION - Easy breezy install, without exterior work, just drilling into window sill.
- RELIEVES STRESS ON THE WINDOW - Transfers the stress and weight from the window sill and sash to the support and window frame for safety.
- FITS WALL THICKNESS from 2" to 11", exclusive built-in bubble level to correct mounting slope position.
- ALL NECESSARY HARDWARE INCLUDED and all weather construction.US Patent Pending. All Rights Reserved.
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 5,000 BTU SACC/CEC (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (17.32 x 13.2 x 27.2 inches and 51.1 lbs) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed, with up and down auto air swing, cools the air to 61 degrees Fahrenheit at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest, 52dB on highest setting.
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms.
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just roll this portable air conditioner with 4 wheels into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11” long) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet using the 70.8 inch long power cord. When not in use, just unhook & store. Window kit includes foam seal, slider bracket, 5.9 inch diameter air exhaust hose, hose inlet and outlet, 2 locking screws and drain hose.
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The LCD full function remote control & top-mounted muted white LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back.
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying (50 pints per 24 hours) modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry. Contains 6.7 oz. of R32 refrigerant, which has zero impact on the ozone layer and improves energy efficiency.
Our Best Choice: hOmelabs 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Smart Control – Low Noise AC Unit with Eco Mode, LED Control Panel, Remote Control, and 24 hr Timer
Product Description
Washable Air Filter
This air conditioning unit comes with a reusable, washable air filter. Cleaning the air filter is easy. Just use warm water and a liquid dish soap to remove dust and other trapped particles. Doing this helps keep your unit running efficiently. You can also press the Filter button to activate the filter cleaning reminder feature. The filter indicator will light up after 250 hours of AC usage to let you know that it’s time to clean the air filter.
Cooling Delivered
Window Kit
Any room or space up to 250 sq ft becomes comfortably cool through this 6,000 BTU window air conditioner from hOmeLabs. With a flexible window mount, moving it from one window to another is easy, so cooling different rooms depending on your preference becomes effortless.
Filler Panels
Screws
Locks
Other Mounting Accessories
Cooling Flexibility
Set this AC unit to your desired temperature from 62 °F to 89 °F. Multiple cooling settings such as COOL, DRY, FAN, ECO, and FOLLOW ME help you make the most of this unit. As this appliance is feature-packed, it works for different types of users!
Just One Click
We made it easier for you to operate this air conditioner. You can either use the remote or pair it with your smartphone and control it through the hOmeLabs app. It’s compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, too! Smart, convenient control with just a click.
Save Energy. Save Money.
Stay cool without worrying too much about those power bills. We got you! This window AC has an ECO mode you can switch on for the system to use up less energy. In addition, it is Energy Star certified.
Temperature Range
62°F-86°F
62°F-86°F
62°F-86°F
62°F-86°F
62°F-86°F
Applicable Cooling Area
250 Sq. Ft.
350 Sq. Ft.
450 Sq. Ft.
550 Sq. Ft.
650 Sq. Ft.
Dimensions (L*W*H)
18.54 x 15.55 x 13.40 inches
18.54 x 15.55 x 13.40 inches
19.88 x 20.86 x 16.14 inches
19.88 x 20.86 x 16.14 inches
19.88 x 20.86 x 16.14 inches
Indoor Noise Level (Hi/Med/Lo)
56 dB / 53 dB / 52 dB
57.7 dB / 55 dB / 53.3 dB
61 dB / 58 dB / 56 dB
60.5 dB / 59.3 dB / 57.5 dB
61 dB / 58.5 dB / 56 dB
24-Hour Timer
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Remote Control
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Energy Star Certified
✓
✓
✓
✓
Smart Control Air Conditioner – This WiFi enabled 6,000 BTU window air conditioner allows you to conveniently control cooling. It’s easy! Just press the SMART button to pair it with your mobile phone and start taking control via the hOmelabs app.It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, too! With dimensions of L 18.54 × D 15.55 × H 13.40 in, this 500 W AC unit can cool any room or space up to 250 sq ft.
Energy Star Efficiency – Higher energy efficiency offers more value than non-Energy Star units, so you can’t go wrong with this Energy Star certified air conditioner. This AC is also CEC, DOE, and CSA certified
Multifunctional Window AC – Whether it’s efficiently cooling a room through the COOL mode, reducing humidity for your comfort through the DRY mode, or getting rid of stale air through the FAN mode, this unit has it all and more! Easily create the perfect environment and take advantage of other features such as the 24 hr timer, Eco, Sleep, and Follow Me.
Easy To Install – This does not require a professional for successful installation. In as fast as 15 min, you can install it yourself and start enjoying a cooler, more comfortable home, though having a second person to help with the installation is recommended. See the manual for your complete, easy to follow installation instructions.
Low Noise Operation – This air conditioner has a low noise level of 52 to 56 dB, so there won’t be any disturbance while it’s running in the background cooling your space. Whether you’re watching your favorite series, reading a good book, or catching up on sleep, this unit promotes better relaxation!