Top 10 Best whynter arc-12sdh air conditioner Reviews

- Portable AC Unit: Our portable room air conditioner keeps your room cool while aligning with better environmental standards and helping reduce your energy consumption
- Multipurpose: Portable AC air conditioner with dehumidifier features a cooling range of 500 square feet and 3 operational modes: air conditioner, fan, or dehumidifier
- Auto-Drain Technology: Our dual-hose portable ac units for rooms use and recycle moisture collected during the cooling process to produce cool air and feature a dehumidifying capacity of 71 pints per day
- Powerful, Efficient, and Quiet: This Energy Star Rated 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner features CFC-free Green R-32 refrigerant and lead-free RoHS-compliant components; Noise is kept to under 56 dBA
- Includes: Portable air conditioner comes with protective cover, window kit, remote control, activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter, and user manual; Exhaust hose extends up to 60 inches; Window kit measures 6.5 inches W by 20-46 inches L
- PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER FILTER: Removes particulates and harmful irritants from the air and purifies it before recirculating it into the room
- IMPROVES AIR QUALITY: Designed to filter through a mesh window by collecting dust particles allergen build-up
- EFFICIENT DESIGN: This washable intake hose pre-filter measures 5” in diameter and its durable construction allows for a seamless process of air purification
- WASHABLE AND REUSABLE: Reusable air filter that can be washed as needed.
- COMPATIBLE AIR CONDITIONERS: This filter is compatible with Whynter portable air conditioner models: ARC-110WD, ARC-122DS, ARC-122DHP, ARC-12SD, ARC-12SDH, ARC-131GD, ARC-14S, ARC-14SH, ARC-141BG, ARC-143MX
- Beverage Fridge: Unlike many budget beverage refrigerators, our drink fridge utilizes premium features like a powerful compressor and internal air-cooling system to create an evenly-cooled space
- 120-Can Capacity: Equipped with 5 slide-out wire shelves, our small fridge-style beverage cooler is capable of storing and cooling up to 120 standard 12-oz. cans
- Advanced Cooling: Our small refrigerator keeps cans at an optimum temperature via a powerful fan-circulated compressor designed to ensure precise temperature distribution
- Mechanical Temperature Control: Freestanding canned beverage and beer fridge features mechanical controls and a temperature range of high 30ºF – mid 60ºF
- Sleek Showcase: Mini fridge with glass door features stainless steel trim and soft LED lighting that allows you to view the interior while maintaining internal temperatures and increasing energy efficiency
- 6.5" W x 20" L (minimum length)/ 46" L (maximum length)
- Compatible Whynter Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner Models: ARC-110WD, ARC-122DS, ARC-122DHP, ARC-12SD, ARC-12SDH, ARC-131GD, ARC-14S, ARC-14SH, ARC-143MX, ARC-141BG
- High-Quality PVC Plastic Construction
- Portable AC Unit: Portable room air conditioner cools 2X quicker, boasts 20% greater cooling capacity and provides 40% more in energy savings thanks to innovative hose-in-hose setup; Wi-Fi compatible with NetHome Plus app, Amazon Alexa or Google Home
- Multipurpose: Portable AC air conditioner with heater and dehumidifier features a cooling range of 600 square feet and 5 operational modes: air conditioner, fan, dehumidifier, heat, and automatic
- Auto-Drain Technology: Our dual-hose portable ac units for rooms automatically fully exhaust all condensation in most environments and feature a dehumidifying capacity of 87 pints per day
- Powerful, Efficient, and Quiet: This 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner features CFC-free Green R-32 refrigerant and lead-free RoHS-compliant components; Noise is kept to under 56.5 dBA
- Includes: Portable air conditioner comes with a hose-in-hose exhaust and window kit, washable air filter, and user manual
- Dimensions: 12x 5
- Made with high quality plastic
- Color: black
- Country of Origin : China
- POWERFUL & QUIET: 13,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 6,346 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity; Noise level (dBA): <56
- ADVANCED SELF-EVAPORATION: Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 420 square foot space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments with optional upper gravity drain port; Dehumidifying capacity: 91 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 320 m3/h / 188 CFM; 4 fan speeds
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & ENERGY SAVING: Four operational modes: Cool, Fan, Dehumidifier, Automatic mode; Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F); Maximum power consumption: 1180 W / 10.8 A; Power supply: 115 V / 60Hz / 1 Phase; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-410A refrigerant
- EASY TO SETUP & PORTABLE: Extendable exhaust hose (up to 59″) Large Exhaust Hose: 5.9″ diameter , Small Intake Hose: 5.0″ diameter; Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 17.3” W x 15.4“ D x 30.5” H
- CLEANER AIR: Activated Carbon Air Filter and Washable Pre-filter
[ad_1] Whynter is likely Eco-friendly! With this new CFC no cost, guide free of charge and substantial electricity efficiency transportable air conditioner, you can stay awesome even though preserving with improved environmental expectations and minimizing energy usage. This Whynter Environmentally friendly ARC-12SDH moveable air conditioner features the CFC absolutely free Inexperienced R-410A refrigerant and guide no cost RoHS compliant components
12,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 7,900 BTU (SACC) cooling potential
AWARD Winning : 1. Excellent Housekeeping’s “Greatest Portable Air Conditioners to Obtain in 2019” 2. Buyer Report’s 2019 Top rated 2 maximum Rating
4 operational modes: air conditioner, heater, fan or dehumidifier. This device can great / warmth up to a 400 sq. toes area (ambient temperature and humidity may perhaps impact the best possible performance)
Total thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F cooling)/ (61°F – 77°F heating) with electronic readout, 24 hour programmable timer Eco-friendly CFC no cost Green R-410A refrigerant Patented automobile drain purpose thoroughly exhausts all condensate immediately in most environments
Whole set up set consists of extendable exhaust and ingestion hose (up to 60″) and window kit (up to 46″) Max. window package size = 46″ , Min. window package duration = 20″.