Top 10 Best whynter air conditioner portable Reviews

Top 10 Best whynter air conditioner portable in 2022 Comparison Table
SereneLife SLPAC8 Portable Air Conditioner Compact Home AC Cooling Unit with Built-in Dehumidifier & Fan Modes, Quiet Operation, Includes Window Mount Kit, 8,000 BTU, White
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 215+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
Arctic Air Freedom Personal Air Cooler - Portable 3-Speed Neck Fan, Hands-Free Wearable Design, Lightweight, Cordless And Rechargeable
- Portable Air Cooler & Neck Fan - Arctic Air Freedom is a Cordless, Personal Cooler That Delivers Cool, Crisp & Refreshing Air Instantly. Better Than a hand-held fan, just slip it around your neck, turn it on & the heat is gone
- Compact and Lightweight - With Comfort-Chill Technology, this compact, travel-friendly, and comfortable cooling device pulls in hot air and instantly transforms it into a cool refreshing breeze. It's small and does not feel heavy around the neck at all
- Convenient Hands-Free Operation - This air cooler's wireless and wearable design keeps your hands free, making it ideal to be worn on hot sunny days and is suited for indoor and outdoor use. It's like having a portable air conditioner wherever you go
- USB Rechargeable - It has 3 fan speeds, is USB rechargeable, and the battery runs for up to 6 hours on a single charge, making it the perfect accessory to bring with you wherever you need to cool down
- Take It Anywhere - Great for relaxing at home, walking the dog, working at the office, attending a sporting event or camping, exercising at the gym, hanging out at the beach, and much more. It cools your face and neck, making your whole body feel cooler
Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU (9,500 BTU SACC) Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Fan with Activated Carbon Filter plus Storage bag for Rooms up to 500 sq ft, Platinum And Black
- AWARD-WINNING: Good Housekeeping's 2022 "BEST OVERALL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER Provides powerful cooling over large areas"
- POWERFUL & QUIET: 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity; Noise level (dBA): <56
- ADVANCED SELF-EVAPORATION: Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square foot space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments; Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & ENERGY SAVING: Three operational modes: Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan; Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A; Power supply: 115 V / 60Hz / 1 Phase; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant
- EASY TO SETUP & PORTABLE: Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″) 5.9"" diameter; Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H; Activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter
VAGKRI Portable Air Conditioners 12000 BTU, 3-in-1 AC Unit with Fan & Dehumidifier Cools up to 400 sq. ft, Energy Saving Portable AC with ECO Mode, 3 Fan Speeds, Auto Swing, 24H On/Off Timer, Full-Function LED Remote Control, Side Handles & Wheels
- 12,000 BTU One-Sec Coolness: VAGKRI high power air conditioner adopts compact and multi-functional humanized design, the maximum airflow of 350 m³/hour makes it capable of cooling down your room up to 400 square feet in an instant, stable and efficient way to make you feel cool all the time in the hot summer.
- 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner & Eco Mode: Meet your needs of coolness, dehumidification and ventilation with 3 personalized functions: Cool, Dehumidifier and Fan Mode; With built-in internal temp-sensor, Smart Eco Mode and Auto Mode both are money-saving and let you have a suitable temperature for relaxation and all night sleep in the wonderful summer.
- Auto-swing & 3 Fan Speeds: The 80-degree wide-angle airflow with auto-swing function cools down your room in all directions, angle can be freely adjusted and the air is flowing evenly in the whole room to ease you and your families; Personalize your dream cool temp with 3 fan speeds and a wide temperature range from 59 to 88°F in 1°F increments.
- LED Panel & Full-Function Remote: Our portable ac unit is fully equipped with an easy-to-read LED panel, full-function remote control and 24h timer switch for you to change the modes or temp in your room simply; additional temperature display on the front of the ac allows you to see the temperature from a distance or in the dark from afar; water-full/water draining reminder helps you to keep the living space dry and cool.
- Movable & All Packed: The combination of 4 universal wheels and integrated side handles enable this air conditioner to slide from door to door for cooling the entire house; Well-prepared accessories ensure rapid installation and quicker usage; Compact size of 13.7 * 14 * 27.6 inches allows this ac unit to save place and easily stored when summer ends, suitable for placing in the closets of living room, bed room, dorm, apartment and basement etc.
Plumbcraft 7507100 Dehumidifier Drain Hose 12 feet x 1/2 inch, 12' x 1/2"
- CONVENIENT - This drain hose automatically drains water from your dehumidifier to a drain, unattended
- CUSTOMIZABLE - The hose is customizable to your desired length and fits standard 3/4 inch hose thread outlets
- EASY TO USE - Installation is easy with Plumb Craft's full set of instructions
- DIMENSIONS - 12' x 1/2"
- Note: Do not use to drain hot water tank, hose is not made for use with hot water
Kraftex Portable Air Conditioner Hose - AC Hose with 5.9" Diameter, Anti-Clockwise Thread, Length up to 80" - Exhaust Hose for Portable AC Vent Compatible with Delonghi & LG Air Conditioner Parts
- ANTI-CLOCKWISE PORTABLE HOSE - Our portable ac hose has a anti-clockwise thread direction and a 5.9" diameter so make sure to check this is correct for your air conditioner parts & accessories before purchasing.
- LONG LASTING - Kraftex ac vent hose is made of strong, flexible polypropylene making it the ideal choice to withstand everyday wear and tear and avoid leaking.
- ADJUSTABLE LENGTH - No need for a portable ac exhaust hose extension, either keep our AC vent at its shortest length, 15 inches, or fully extend it to 80 inches. Our flexible, extendable air conditioning hose fits into any space - home or garage.
- FAST FIX - Extend our ac hose for air conditioner to meet up with the vent on the back of your AC unit. Line up the front of the hose and twist on to the unit specific coupler. Turn ANTI-CLOCKWISE until it snaps into place.
- ONE HOSE FOR LIFE - We’ve spent years developing our portable ac replacement hose so they are the best quality possible. We truly believe our portable air conditioner hose is the best on the market and we stand by that - if our AC hose has left you feeling hot and bothered, we’ll FULLY REFUND YOUR PURCHASE. So, click ‘Add to Cart’ now and buy with confidence.
Midea 8,000 BTU U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner–Cools up to 350 Sq. Ft., Ultra Quiet with Open Window Flexibility, Works with Alexa/Google Assistant, 35% Energy Savings, Remote Control
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control, White
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
Our Best Choice: Whynter ARC-12S 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Fan with Activated Carbon Filter Plus Storage Bag for Rooms up to 400 sq ft, Multi
12,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 5,000 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity
12,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 5,000 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity
3 operational modes: air conditioner, enthusiast or dehumidifier Sounds level (dBA): < 52.5
Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F) with digital readout, 24 hour programmable timer. Maximum power consumption: 1080 W / 9.5 A
Remote control, upgraded plastic window kit (46″ max.), carbon air filter and washable pre-filter included, Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-410A refrigerant
Dehumidifying capacity of 91 pints per day, 3 fan speeds. Includes extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″) and window kit: 6.5″ W x 20″ (min)/ 46″ (max) L