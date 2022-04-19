Top 10 Best whynter – 14 000 btu portable air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated whynter – 14 000 btu portable air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
Whynter ARC-148MHP 14,000 BTU and Heater, Dehumidifier, Fan with Activated Carbon and SilverShield Filter Plus Auto Pump for Rooms up to 450 sq ft
- Self-Evaporative System – exhausts most or all condensate under average ambient conditions in cooling and dehumidifying modes
- Drain Methods: Continuous, Manual, and Auto Pump (heating mode only)
- Upper and lower direct drain option for continuous operation without excess condensate accumulation (cooling and dehumidifying modes)
- Heat Mode AutoPump for continuous operation (required in heating mode)
- Adjustable digital thermostat control range from 62° – 88°F (ambient conditions above 45° F in heating mode
Whynter ARC-110WD 11,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Fan with Activated Carbon Filter and Storage Bag for Rooms up to 350 sq ft
- 11,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 6390 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity
- Four operational modes: Air conditioner, Fan, Dehumidifier, Automatic mode
- Digital and remote control with full thermostatic control (61°F - 89°F), 24 hour programmable timer and 4 fan speeds
- Extendable exhaust hose (up to 47") and upgraded plastic window kit included. Max. window kit length = 47" , Min. window kit length = 20"
- Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-410A refrigerant; Air Flow (at high speed): 300 m3/h / 177 CFM
Whynter ARC-126MD 12,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Fan with 3M and SilverShield Filter Plus Storage Bag for Rooms up to 450 sq ft
- 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,000 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity
- Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-410A refrigerant;
- Remote control, upgraded plastic window kit (46" max.), carbon air filter and washable pre-filter included, Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-410A refrigerant
- Max. window kit length = 47" , Min. window kit length = 20"
Whynter ARC-148MS 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Fan with Activated Carbon SilverShield Filter for Rooms up to 450 sq ft
- 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 10,300 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity
- Four Operational Modes: Auto, Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan. Fan settings include 3 speeds with directional air discharge louvers
- Adjustable temp (62 -88 degrees F), 24 hour programmable timer, 71 pints/day dehumidifying capacity with continuous and manual drain methods, Extendable exhaust hose up to 59 inches
- Noise level: 57.5 high/ 54.5 med/ 53 low, air flow (at high speed): 497m3/h / 292 CFM, maximum power consumption: 1580W / 11.9A, power supply: 115 V / 60Hz
- UL listed, LCDI plug, R-32 refrigerant, single hose, Activated Carbon Filter and Silver shield washable pre-filter
Whynter ARC-14SH 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Fan & Heater with Activated Carbon Filter in Platinum and Black plus Storage bag for Rooms up to 500 sq ft
- Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments in cooling and dehumidifying modes
- Heating thermostatic control in ambient conditions above 45° F (61°F – 77°F)
Whynter ARC-101CW Cool Size 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Fan with Activated Carbon Filter and Storage Bag for Rooms up to 300 sq ft
- 10,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 5,200 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity
- Three operational modes: cool, Dehumidify, and fan
- Includes window Kit length (46Maximum) and exhaust hose (up to 59)
- Digital operation with remote control
- Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-410A refrigerant; Air Flow (at high speed): 264m3/h / 145 CFM
Whynter ARC-12SD 12,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Fan with Activated Carbon Filter Plus Storage Bag for Rooms up to 400 sq ft, White
- 12,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 7,850 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity
- Three operational modes: air conditioner, fan or dehumidifier. This unit can cool up to a 400 square feet space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance)
- Full thermostatic control (61°F - 89°F cooling) with digital readout, 24 hour programmable timer; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-410A refrigerant; Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments
- Full installation set includes extendable exhaust and intake hose (up to 60") and window kit (up to 46") Max. window kit length = 46" , Min. window kit length = 20".
Whynter ARC-148MS 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Fan with 3M and SilverShield Filter for Rooms up to 450 sq ft (Renewed)
- Four Operational Modes: Auto, Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan. Fan settings include 3 speeds with directional air discharge louvers
- Adjustable temp (62 -88 degrees F), 24 hour programmable timer, 71 pints/day dehumidifying capacity with continuous and manual drain methods
- Noise level: <55 dBA , air flow (at high speed): 497m3/h / 292 CFM, maximum power consumption: 1580W / 11.9A, power supply: 115 V / 60Hz
- UL listed, LCDI plug, R-410A refrigerant, single hose, 3M Filter and Silver shield washable pre-filter;Drain Methods: Continuous and Manual. Great option for keeping rooms up to 450 square feet cool and comfortable
- Remote control, extendable exhaust hose (up to 59"), and upgraded plastic window kit (up to 48") included. Max. window kit length = 48" , Min. window kit length = 26.5"
Whynter Elite ARC-122DS 12,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Fan with Activated Carbon Filter Plus Storage Bag for Rooms up to 400 sq ft, Multi
- 12,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 7,000 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity
- Three operational modes: air conditioner, fan or dehumidifier. This unit can cool up to a 400 square feet space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance)
- Full installation set includes extendable exhaust and intake hose (up to 60") and window kit: 6.5" W x 20" (min)/ 46" (max) L
- Full thermostatic control (61°F - 89°F) with digital readout, 24 hour programmable timer; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant; Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments
Whynter ARC-102CS Compact Size 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Fan with Carbon and SilverShield Filter for Rooms, 215 sq ft, White
- 10,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 5,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity. Filter Type: 2 in 1 silver-ion coated washable pre-filter and carbon filter
- Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments
- Cool, Dehumidify, and fan modes; equipped with Activated Carbon & SilverShield Filter
- Digital and remote control; 2 fan speeds
- Air Flow (at high speed): 350m3/h / 206 CFM
Our Best Choice: Whynter Mini Split Inverter System & Heat Full Set SEER 17 9000 BTU 115V Ductless Air Conditioner and Heat Pump
[ad_1] This single-zone mini break up inverter air conditioner & heat pump programs by Whynter are duct-cost-free split units that permit you to neat or warmth a specified space without the will need for substantial ducting or floor space. Whynter mini break up methods come finish with regular components for basic set up. We do recommend that a experienced qualified undertakes the set up system, which in most cases, can be concluded in a day. Using the most current know-how, Whynter inverter variable-speed program enables the compressor to enhance performance and electric power Use collectively, when retaining the specified output. This permits for much quieter procedure and lessened electrical power Consumption.
Cooling capacity: 9, 000 BTU/heating potential: 9, 500 BTU
Innovative Inverter engineering for quieter operation and diminished power intake
Entire Set up Kit Included, AHRI accredited
Infra-red distant management with abide by-me function, sleep mode & auto restart operate
Geared up with two 3M Filters and two high density filters
Air Circulation (at substantial pace): 247 CFM