Top 10 Best whole house tankless water heater electric Reviews

Our Best Choice: BLACK+DECKER 36 kW Self-Modulating 6.1 GPM Electric Tankless Water Heater, Multi-Application Hot Water Heater Electric
Product Description
Save Water, Energy, and Money
Black+Decker’s Tankless Solution to Hot Water Heating
Enjoy endless hot water only when you need it without the wait or worry of ever running out when you install a Black+Decker Electric Tankless Hot Water Heater.
Ideal for commercial or residential use, this 36 kW Black+Decker electric hot water heater (model BD-36-DWH) is designed to serve the needs of your whole house (up to 5 showers and 2 faucets simultaneously) in warm to hot climates.
Installed close to the point of use, the Black+Decker BD-36-DWH heats water instantaneously and only when the faucet is activated and open. The advanced, digital, self-modulating technology regulates the energy used to heat water to your desired temperature settings.
No water storage tanks, ducting, or insulated piping required.
Key Tech Specifications
Durable stainless steel, non-corrosive internal canisters and piping
Precise digital thermostatic controls
Standard 1/2-inch NPT (straight thread) fittings
Requires 4 x 40 amp single-phase double-pole breakers, 4 x 8/2 AWG wire size
Inlet temps vary by location and seasonality
Benefits of a Black+Decker Tankless Water Heater
A standard tank water heater works constantly 24/7 to keep that water hot for when you are ready to use it, an inefficient and costly water heating solution.
Black+Decker Electric Tankless Water Heaters eliminate the waste and worry of a conventional water heater, saving you both energy and money by heating water only when you need it.
Additionally, the sleek, compact wall-mounting design will have you regain the valuable space your old water heater took up.
Easy Operation
The easy-to-use digital control allows you to make temperature adjustments down to the exact degree (in 1-degree F increments) for the perfect water temperature every time.
The flow sensor will sense the presence of water flow and turn the unit on automatically for instant hot water.
Space Saving
The compact, space-saving design requires no venting or gas line, and it can be installed anywhere inside your home or business — in a cabinet, closet, garage, or basement.
Tankless Benefits
Easy Operation
Space Saving
Calculate maximum hot water demand in total gallons per minute (GPM) based on geographic location, seasonality, and simultaneously used applications (like a sink and shower).
Simultaneous Usage
Two sinks or single shower
Up to 2 applications
Up to 5 applications
Up to 5 applications
Up to 6 applications
Whole house
Gallons Per Minute (GPM) Capacity
1.5 GPM
2.35 GPM
3.7 GPM
4.68 GPM
5.3 GPM
6.1 GPM
Self-Modulating Technology
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Voltage: 240V
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Total Connected Load
27 amps
50 amps
75 amps
100 amps
112.5 amps
150 amps
On demand hotwater heater for ideal for whole house
Electric Water Heater with no hot water tank
WARRANTY: 7-yr leakage free, 5-yr heat exchanger, 2-yr parts
Save up to 50% on your water heating costs