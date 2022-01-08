Top 10 Best white safety vest Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Solution Description

Truth Sheet:

Item: JKSafety 9 Multi-Useful Pockets Reflective Basic safety Vest with Orange Coloration Trimming StripsStyle: Slender Reducing DesignMaterials: HQ Polyester 150g as Vest Overall body MaterialBody Colour: Fluorescent White Out there Dimension: M, L, XL, 2XL Custom made Texts Printing will be printed with Retro-Reflective Ink

Applications:

Municipal Employees, Constructions, Contractors, Renovation Gurus, Engineers, Surveyors, Forestry, Warehouse Staff, Securities, Parking Attendants, Community Basic safety Officers, Security Marshal, Crossing Safety Guard, Airport Floor Crews, Bicycle owner, Wildness Hikers, Joggers, Motorcycle Riders, or Volunteers.

Unique Reminder:

The common dimension reference terms may possibly not be used to JKSafety Reflective Protection Wears due to the Trim Slicing Type, remember to verify the Dimension Chart before inserting the Order.If you have any fears about basic safety specifications, your regional Security Officer could present far more exact facts.

Sort: 100% Polyester Hello-Vis Reflective Materials, Resilient, Breathable, Lightweight and Equipment Washable in chilly h2o | Clients who desire a Unfastened In good shape need to order following 1-2 measurements up | Be sure to check out the sizing chart right before examining out!

Higher VISIBILITY AND 360° REFLECTIVITY: Hello-Vis Neon White Physique Vest | 4 2 inches wide reflective strips with coloration piping | covering your midsection, chest, shoulders, and back with a 360° Retro-Reflective light-weight wave while you are functioning under daylight or very low light ecosystem.

9 MULTI-Functionality POCKETS Intended: The Vest comes with 9 Frontal Pockets with Zipper Velcro clamshell closure for uncomplicated obtain | tons of storage area for cellular phone, flashlight, markers, laser pointer, and other daily lightweight necessities.

CERTIFICATIONS: Fulfill ANSI/ISEA 107 Course 1 Kind O. Any generation defect is a ensure for Exchange or Refund

