Top 10 Best welding safety equipment Reviews

Product Description

Safety

Latest version welding helmet, meets the safety and technical standard of ANSI Z87.1 / EN379 CE / CSA Z94.3

LYG-L500A-A



The True Color Technology upgrade to YESWELDER welding helmets – improves visibility and reduces eye strain by minimizing the traditional lime green coloring in the helmet view screen.

Great For TIG MIG MMA

Viewing Size 3.64″X1.67″ with 2 Premium Sensors

Better clarity, True color view – 1/1/1/2 Optical Clarity

Increased battery life

Superior comfort with the pivot style headgear

Wide Shade Range DIN4 /DIN9~13

Response time≤1/10000 S

Product Highlights



Better Clarity, Real Color View

Now you can make a good view even better. Upgrading the welding helmet with True Color technology preserves the existing 1-1-1-2 optical clarity rating, ,improves visibility and reduces eye strain by minimizing the traditional lime green coloring in the helmet view screen.

Lightweight and Comfortable

Whole hood is design with light weight,has luxury and unique headgear,so you will wear it more comfortably

Updated Headgear

Headgear with oversized comfort cushion provides extensive adjustability,

settings, and improved support for better fit and comfort.

View Area

3.64 X1.67 inch

3.93 x 3.66 inch

3.94 x 3.23 inch

4.00 X3.70 inch

Side View Area

4.3/1.96 x 4 inch

Optical Class

1/1/1/2

1/1/1/1

Light States

DIN4

DIN4

Dark States

DIN9~13

DIN 5~9/9~13

DIN 5~9/9~13

DIN 5~9/9~13

Response time(bright to dark)

1/10000 Seconds

1/30000 Seconds

UV/IR protecion

DIN 16

DIN 16

Meet Standards

ANSI Z87.1 / EN379 CE / CSA Z94.3

ANSI Z87.1 / EN379 CE / CSA Z94.3

Materials

PP/PA

PA

Battery Type

Solar Cell+non-replaceable CR2450 battery

Solar Cell+replaceable CR2450 battery

Great For TIG MIG MMA Plasma.

Viewing Size 3.93″X1.67″ with 2 Premium Sensors

Better clarity, True color view – 1/1/1/2 Optical Clarity

Cheater Lens / Magnifying Lens Compatible Design

Increased battery life,Superior Comfort with the pivot style headgear

