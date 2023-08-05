Top 10 Best weatherproof led solar lights for pool cage Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Warm Tips

1. No dim mode, Motion activated.

2. Be sure to turn on switch with key pin before leaving them in sunlight.

3. The first use, cloudy or winter day needs more recharging time.

4. Unable to light on at day, only work at darkness.

5. Keep a certain distance of each lamp when you install.

6. If the lights can’t work, strobe or very dim, please turn off and turn on switch again. Let it be fully charged with sunlight for 1-2 days to try again.

Easy to Use

1. Remove the protecting film from the solar panel. Insert the key pin into the tiny hole to press on the switch.

2. Put the lamps in direct lights to be full charged for 1 or 2 sunny days for optimum battery performance.

3. After charging, use your palm to cover the solar panel to see whether it can light on successfully or not.

4. After testing, you can install it to a sunny side.

5. 180-day allowable replacements here! Give you response within 12 hours

Package includes: 4 lights, 8 expansion pillar-hinges, 8 installing screws, 2 key pins, 1 manual

A.Why is lhe outdoor light blink? If the solar light is blink, it means the power is too low to work property. Please charge it under the sunlight with enough power. Otherwise the device will stop working soon.

B.What can you check first if the light couldn’t work normally or stop working? Please check whether the lights are lack of sunlight, the solar panel are covered by something or there is other light sourcing around the lamp, which might cause the light failing to light up. The rainy, cloudy or snow days need more recharging time. After ruling out for the above outdoor reasons, you can follow the steps to try again. If they still can’t work, don’t hesitate lo connect to us. (1)please take off the motion light and reset its on/off switch. (2)Please put the light in direct sunshine (with solar panel exposed in sunshine) for charging. (3)After charging for 4-5 hours, please test the light by covering the solar panel to see if the LED will light up. (4)lf the LED light up, please let the light charge for one more day and it will be good for use.

LED Quantity

100LED

Detecting Angle

125°

Detecting Distance

10-16ft

Max Output

2000LM

Li-ion Battery

3.7V 2400mAh

【Ultra-Bright Outdoor Solar Light】High-powered 28 led beads provide excellent illumination of up to 400 lumens with size of 5.1*4.3*2.7 inches, 6.77 ounces, which makes a clear vision in the dark and provides security for your home.

【High-Efficient Solar Power Lights】Our motion sensor solar light is charged through the day by exposure to sunlight. Its Li-ion can work all night from just 6-8 hours of charging during the day. No dim mode is for more power saving.

【Smart Solar Motion Detector】The motion sensor lights will turn on automatically in darkness which can swiftly pick you up about 10-16 ft away with the angle up to 120°. It will light up for 30 secs and then shut off until detect next motion.

【Wireless and Easy-to-install】Just use the key pin to activate the solar wall lights and mount them with provided plugs and screws in your deck, porch, front door, yard, garden, fence, stairs, pathway, etc. Optimum setup height: 6. 5-13 ft.

【Weatherproof and Durable】Certified by TUV, CE, RoHS, FCC test, made of high-strength ABS, it is IP65 waterproof and heatproof. No matter how hot or cold it is, as long the lamp can get enough sunlight at day, it behaves well in the dark.