Top 10 Best waterway filter for pool Reviews

Product Description

Poolpure focuses on bringing great technologies and products to the market that truly provide the cleanest water filtration possible for the health, safety and happiness of every pool and spa owner.

How to find NSF Certification Information？

Step 1: Go to pld.iapmo.org

Step 2: Select search category: Listed Model / Additional Company

Step 3: Enter “PLF120A” in the brand name/model field

How to find a replacement cartridge for your pool or spa?

If you already know your filter cartridge’s part number or the replacement number, you can use the search the part number on our product page to quickly confirm whether the filter is compatible.

If you do not know the replacement part number for your cartridge, then choosing the right cartridge can be accomplished by measuring your existing one. Use the following steps as a guide:

Measure the outside diameter of the cartridge in inches (+/- 1/16).Measure cartridge length from end cap to end cap (+/- 1/16). Exclude any handles or extensions.Identify the correct top and bottom type. If the top and/or bottom is open, measure the inside diameter of the opening (+/- 1/16th inch). If the end cap is closed make note of its identifying features (i.e. “Handle”, “Cone”, etc.).Make note of the manufacturer and model number of the filter into which the replacement cartridge will be installed.Take note whether or not there is a center core (PVC pipe in center).

Specifications of PLF120A:

Length: 23 1/4”Outside Diameter: 8 15/16”Top Opening: 4″Bottom Opening: 4″Filtration Area: 120 sq. ft.Core: PVC Core

POOLPURE Replacement Filter for Pool and Spa Cleaning Systems

This filter used in pools / spas made by:

Endless Pools | Hayward | Sta-Rite and other manufacturers

Note: All manufacturers’ names and part numbers remain the property of their respective holder(s) and are used for compatibility information only.

Replacement Part Numbers:

Aladdin 22002 | Baleen AK-7005 | Darlly 81202 | Excel Filters XLS-802 | Filbur FC-1293 | Filbur FC-1293M | Harmsco H-8412 | Hayward 120 sq. ft. Star Clear Plus C1200 Series | CX1200RE | Pleatco PWWCT125 | Pleatco PWWCT125-M | Pleatco PA120 | Pleatco PA120-M | Pleatco PA120-4 | Pure N Clean PC-1293 | SD-00105 | SD-01084 | SD-00722 | SD-00723 | Unicel C-8412 | Unicel C-8412RA | CX-1200RE | 817-0125N | APCC7301 | Waterway Clearwater II | Pro Clean 125 | Waterway PCCF-125 | TOREAD TRF-8412

Top Quality Material

Poolpure only uses Lead-free and BPA free materials. Assure you of safe and no-worry happy times.

Upgraded High-Strength Core

The upgraded high-strength core increases the pressure bearing capacity, prevents cracking and eventual collapse of the cartridge, and protects the structural integrity of the cartridge.

Long Service Life, Save Your Money

The Poolpure filter can be used repeatedly after proper cleaning and maintenance, which increases the service life of the pool filter and saves money.

Return & Life Time Assurance Policy

Return Policy

We offer 6-Month Return Policy Assurance!Within 30 days counted from the date of purchase, you are free to request return directly from Amazon.After 30 days return window but within 6-month counted from the date of purchase, you are still eligible to initiate a return request by simply contacting us.

Product Life Time Assurance Policy

Product Life Time Assurance on Every Filter Confirmed with Defects in Material and Workmanship Within Each Filter’s 1-year Service Life.If your order contains multiple filter units, each filter has its own 1-year product assurance counted from the date of using.For any defects confirmed due to materials, designs or workmanship, we will either offer customer a refund, free replacement filter, or both. We promise a happy shopping experience backed up with our reliable service and technical support team.

Model

PLF90A

PLF120A

PLF175A

Filtration Area

90 sq. ft.

120 sq. ft.

175 sq. ft.

Length

17 3/8″

23 1/4″

28 3/8″

Outside Diameter

8 15/16″

8 15/16″

8 15/16″

Top & Bottom Opening

4″

4″

4″

Compatible with

Hayward CX900RE / Pleatco PA90 / Unicel C-8409 / Filbur FC-1292

Hayward CX1200RE / Pleatco PA120 / Unicel C-8412 / Filbur FC-1293

Hayward CX1750RE / Pleatco PA175 / Unicel C-8417 / Filbur FC-1294

【NSF/ANSI 50 Certified】 Poolpure Pool and Spa filter is tested and certified by IAPMO against NSF/ANSI 50. Poolpure filter delivers safe and clear purified water to inspire the highest sense of happiness. Enjoy your unique leisure time.

【Compatible Models】 Length: 23 1/4″; Outside Diameter: 8 15/16″; Top & Bottom Opening: 4″. PLF120A Pool Filter compatible Hayward Star Clear Plus C1200 / CX1200RE, PA120-M, Unicel C-8412, Clearwater II ProClean 125, Aladdin 22002, Filbur FC-1293, AK-7005. NOTE: This is a compatible spare part and the manufacturers’ names and part numbers have been used for reference purposes only. POOLPURE is an independent brand.

【100% Money-Back Guarantee】Six-Months Return Policy Guaranteed! Product Life Time Warranty on Every Filter Confirmed With Defects in Material and Workmanship Within Each Filter’s 12 Months Service Life. We promise a risk-free shopping experience backed up with our reliable Quality Control, Customer Service and Technical Support Team which is located to Los Angeles.

【Powerful Filtration Performance】 Innovated “Dirt-Locking” technology make the fabric traps much more contaminants than regular fabric. This filter efficiently removes hair, leaves, dust, sediment, sand, etc. Enjoy clean leisure time in your pool.

【Long Service Life】 Unique Trilobal Filtration Fabric Structure make it easier to capture large volume of contiminants. It is also easy to wash/clean to recondition the filter. This filter lasts for 1-2 years when proper maintenance is performed. We are committed to providing the best quality at good price.