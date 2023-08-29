Home » Pool » Top 10 Best waterway filter for pool Reviews

Top 10 Best waterway filter for pool in 2023 Comparison Table

INTEX 28637EG C1000 Krystal Clear Cartridge Filter Pump for Above Ground Pools:1000 GPH Pump Flow Rate – Improved Circulation and Filtration – Easy Installation– Improved Water Clarity – Easy-to-Clean
  • ✔ MULTI-COMPATABILITY - Compatible with 18ft Easy Set Pool; 18ft, 20ft Frame Pool; 16.5ft, 20ft Prism Frame Oval Pool.
  • ✔ HYDRO AERATION TECHNOLOGY BY INTEX - transforming the Above Ground Pool industry, by bringing revolutionary water aeration benefits such as improved circulation and filtration, improved water clarity, increased negative ions at the water surface.
  • ✔ EASY INSTALLATION - Just hook up hoses and plug in! (Partial assembly required)
  • ✔ 1000 GPH PUMP FLOW RATE - Water flow rate at pump (pump capacity): 1,000 gph (3,785 lph); in pool (system flow rate): 750 gph (2,839 lph).
Aquabeacon Premium 30-Pack Original Longer Lasting Pool Skimmer Socks Ultrafine Mesh Perfect Pool & Spa Savers for Filters, Baskets, and Skimmers
  • TRAP GUNK AND DEBRIS - Want to keep your pool clear and filters working? Our pool skimmer socks effectively catch and trap grass, pollen, leaves, bugs, dust, dog hair, oil, leaves, pine needles, and much more.
  • PROTECT YOUR FILTERS - Our skimmer basket socks actually save you money! They prevent your filtration system from becoming clogged, thereby extending its lifespan
  • BEST VALUE 30-PACK - These Premium-grade, economically priced pool skimmer pre-filters offer great value with no compromise on quality
  • UNIVERSAL SUITABILITY - Our pool filter saver socks work with in-ground and above-ground pools, hot tubs, and spas. Made from ultrafine nylon mesh with durable elastic, they fit most baskets
  • KEEP YOUR POOL PRISTINE - A skimmer basket liner makes removing debris easy! Ours can be washed and reused or discarded; just replace them every 4-8 weeks. Want to maintain your pool without getting messy? Buy these filter savers!
Intex Above Ground Plunger Valves with Gaskets & Nuts Replacement Part (2 Pack)
  • Replace your old plunger valve(s) or upgrade to the Intex Plunger Valve system, makes changing hoses and pumps a breeze
  • Includes 2 plunger valves, 2 hose o-rings, and 2 step washers
  • For use with 28635EG, 28633EG, 28671EG, 28645EG, 28647EG, 28651EG, 28677EG, & 28681EG filter pumps
  • Part #: 25010
Super Pro 80960BU Pool Spa Filter Water Pressure Gauge, 0-60 PSI, Bottom Mount, 1/4-Inch Pipe Thread
  • 2" DIAL FACE
  • Range: 0-60 PSI
  • 1/2" NPT BRASS bottom Mount
2 pack Scumbug (tm) Oil-Absorbing Sponge Devours Scum, Slime & Grime From Pools & Spas
  • Country Of Origin: United States
  • Model Number: TB-2
  • 300% more surface area than the "Ball" and cannot get clogging in the water lines
  • Item Package Weight: 0.05070632026 lb. Item Package Dimensions: 8.199999991636" L x 6.899999992962" W x 2.799999997144" H
  • Sucks up oils, scum, slime and grime from pool and spa water
POOLPURE PLF120A Pool Filter Replaces Hayward C1200, CX1200RE, Pleatco PA120, Unicel C-8412, Filbur FC-1293, Clearwater II 125, Waterway Pro Clean PCCF-125, 120 sq.ft. L x OD:23 1/4'x 8 15/16' 1 Pack
  • ➤SPECIFICATIONS: Length: 23 1/4"; Outside Diameter: 8 15/16"; Top Bottom Opening: 4"; Bottom Opening: 4"; Material Area: 120 Sq.ft; Filter Material: Trilobal Filtration Fabric.
  • ➤COMPATIBLE MODELS: PLF120A Pool Filter compatible Hayward Star Clear Plus C1200 / CX1200RE, Unicel C-8412, Clearwater II ProClean 125, Aladdin 22002, Filbur FC-1293, AK-7005. ★NOTE: This is a compatible spare part and the manufacturers' names and part numbers have been used for reference purposes only. POOLPURE is an independent brand.
  • ➤NSF/ANSI 50 CERTIFIED: Poolpure Pool and Spa filter is tested and certified by IAPMO against NSF/ANSI 50 for safe material. The filter fabric with a precision of 50 microns can remove hair, leaves, dust, sediment, sand and other fine particles.
  • ➤POWERFUL DIRT HOLDING CAPACITY: The unique trilobal filtration fabric has a greater effective surface area, which can increase back press- sure throughout your entire filtration system, and provide you with clean, fresh and clear water.
  • ➤EASY TO CLEAN: Uniformity and high-performance trilobal fabric make it easier to capture and release stains, so it's easy for you to wash the filter after use. It is recommended that you clean the cartridges every 2 weeks dependon usage to maximize your pool's performance.
poolrcfilters 2-Pack Hayward SPX1700FG Pool Pump Pipe Plug with Gasket Replacements for Swimming Pool Maintenance, Home Improvement Necessities
  • MADE IN THE USA. Fits Most Models - Our ring plug is compatible with most Hayward Pool Cleaner Pumps & Power-flo LX Pump series.
  • Ideal Spare for Future Use - Constantly losing your pool filter pump plugs? Stock on our handy pool cover pump plugs & add them to your essential pool accessories.
  • Smoother Performance - Can’t clean the pool without the pumps? Make pool maintenance easier & more efficient with our reliable set of replacement pipe outdoor plug with gasket for your Hayward pool filter pumps.
  • Heavy Duty Build - Made with durable plastic material, our drain plug set can withstand rough & frequent usage.
  • Cost Effective - These drain pump pipe plugs are made specifically for a series of models so you can cut back on time, effort, & expenses for your essential outdoor pool upkeep.
FibroPool Swimming Pool Skimmer Basket with Handle (2 Pack) Replacement Strainer for Leaves and Debris - Compatible with Above Ground Pools
  • CLEAN AND CLEAR: Measuring roughly 6 inches by 4 inches, FibroPool skimmer baskets are a perfect replacement for above ground pools
  • ALWAYS PREPARED: 2 pack gives you a spare basket to make it through the season
  • COMPATIBILITY: Fits common above ground pool skimmers; not compatible with in ground pools
  • OUT OF THE WAY: Pivot handle conviently moves to avoid trapping sticks and other debris
POOLPURE Garden Hose End Pre Filter for Pool, Hot Tub, Spa, Greatly Reduces Chlorine, Heavy Metals, Odor, Fits Any Standard 3/4' Garden Hose Thread, Up to 8,000 Gallons, 1 Pack
  • 【NSF Certified Material】NSF certified natural coconut shell activated carbon can remove Chlorine, odor, VOC, THM's to provide you with healthy and pure water.
  • 【Multiple Uses】The filter fits any standard 3/4" garden hose thread. Filling above ground pools, kiddie pools, spas, hot tubs, and ponds, outdoor pet baths, spot-free car washes, watering gardens & more.Note: Not suitable for drinking water.
  • 【Long Service Time】Active carbon garden hose pre-filter Filters up to 8,000 gallons, and makes hard water soft by removing minerals, heavy metals and sediment from it.
  • 【Easy to Use】Simply attach the hose to the pre-filter and turn it on. Allow water to flow for 30 seconds before placing the hose in your pool or spa to fill it.
  • 【Six-Months Return Policy Guaranteed! 】Product Life Time Warranty on Every Filter Confirmed With Defects in Material and Workmanship Within Each Filter's Service Life. We promise a risk-free shopping experience backed up with our reliable Quality Control, Customer Service and Technical Support Team which is located to Los Angeles.
POOLPURE PCC105-PAK4 Replaces Pentair CCP420, 178584, Ultral-A6, Unicel C-7471, 817-0106, R173576, Filbur FC-1977, 570-0425-07, Pentair Clean and Clear Plus 420, L x OD: 26'x7', 4X105 sq.ft. Cartridge
  • ➤SPECIFICATIONS: Length: 26"; Outside Diameter: 7"; Top Opening: 3"; Bottom Opening: 3"; Material Area: 105 Sq.ft; Filter Material: Trilobal Filtration Fabric.
  • ➤COMPATIBLE MODELS: PLF105A Pool Filter compatible Pentair CCP420, 160301, Waterway Crystal Water 425, 570-0425, SD-00163, AK-60431, Aladdin 20503, Filbur FC-6470. ★NOTE: This is a compatible spare part and the manufacturers' names and part numbers have been used for reference purposes only. POOLPURE is an independent brand.
  • ➤NSF/ANSI 50 CERTIFIED: Poolpure Pool and Spa filter is tested and certified by IAPMO against NSF/ANSI 50 for safe material. The filter fabric with a precision of 50 microns can remove hair, leaves, dust, sediment, sand and other fine particles.
  • ➤POWERFUL DIRT HOLDING CAPACITY: The unique trilobal filtration fabric has a greater effective surface area, which can increase back press- sure throughout your entire filtration system, and provide you with clean, fresh and clear water.
  • ➤EASY TO CLEAN: Uniformity and high-performance trilobal fabric make it easier to capture and release stains, so it's easy for you to wash the filter after use. It is recommended that you clean the cartridges every month dependon usage to maximize your pool's performance.
Product Description

POOLPURE Pool & Spa FilterPOOLPURE Pool & Spa Filter

Poolpure focuses on bringing great technologies and products to the market that truly provide the cleanest water filtration possible for the health, safety and happiness of every pool and spa owner.

How to find NSF Certification Information？

Step 1: Go to pld.iapmo.org

Step 2: Select search category: Listed Model / Additional Company

Step 3: Enter “PLF120A” in the brand name/model field

Pleatco pa120Pleatco pa120

How to find a replacement cartridge for your pool or spa?

If you already know your filter cartridge’s part number or the replacement number, you can use the search the part number on our product page to quickly confirm whether the filter is compatible.

If you do not know the replacement part number for your cartridge, then choosing the right cartridge can be accomplished by measuring your existing one. Use the following steps as a guide:

Measure the outside diameter of the cartridge in inches (+/- 1/16).Measure cartridge length from end cap to end cap (+/- 1/16). Exclude any handles or extensions.Identify the correct top and bottom type. If the top and/or bottom is open, measure the inside diameter of the opening (+/- 1/16th inch). If the end cap is closed make note of its identifying features (i.e. “Handle”, “Cone”, etc.).Make note of the manufacturer and model number of the filter into which the replacement cartridge will be installed.Take note whether or not there is a center core (PVC pipe in center).

POOLPURE PLF120APOOLPURE PLF120A

Specifications of PLF120A:

Length: 23 1/4”Outside Diameter: 8 15/16”Top Opening: 4″Bottom Opening: 4″Filtration Area: 120 sq. ft.Core: PVC Core

POOLPURE Replacement Filter for Pool and Spa Cleaning Systems

This filter used in pools / spas made by:

Endless Pools | Hayward | Sta-Rite and other manufacturers

Note: All manufacturers’ names and part numbers remain the property of their respective holder(s) and are used for compatibility information only.

Replacement Part Numbers:

Aladdin 22002 | Baleen AK-7005 | Darlly 81202 | Excel Filters XLS-802 | Filbur FC-1293 | Filbur FC-1293M | Harmsco H-8412 | Hayward 120 sq. ft. Star Clear Plus C1200 Series | CX1200RE | Pleatco PWWCT125 | Pleatco PWWCT125-M | Pleatco PA120 | Pleatco PA120-M | Pleatco PA120-4 | Pure N Clean PC-1293 | SD-00105 | SD-01084 | SD-00722 | SD-00723 | Unicel C-8412 | Unicel C-8412RA | CX-1200RE | 817-0125N | APCC7301 | Waterway Clearwater II | Pro Clean 125 | Waterway PCCF-125 | TOREAD TRF-8412

safe meterialsafe meterial

High Chlorine Resistance End CapHigh Chlorine Resistance End Cap

Long Service Life, Save Your MoneyLong Service Life, Save Your Money

Top Quality Material

Poolpure only uses Lead-free and BPA free materials. Assure you of safe and no-worry happy times.

Upgraded High-Strength Core

The upgraded high-strength core increases the pressure bearing capacity, prevents cracking and eventual collapse of the cartridge, and protects the structural integrity of the cartridge.

Long Service Life, Save Your Money

The Poolpure filter can be used repeatedly after proper cleaning and maintenance, which increases the service life of the pool filter and saves money.

11

22

33

assurancey policyassurancey policy

Return & Life Time Assurance Policy

Return Policy

We offer 6-Month Return Policy Assurance!Within 30 days counted from the date of purchase, you are free to request return directly from Amazon.After 30 days return window but within 6-month counted from the date of purchase, you are still eligible to initiate a return request by simply contacting us.

Product Life Time Assurance Policy

Product Life Time Assurance on Every Filter Confirmed with Defects in Material and Workmanship Within Each Filter’s 1-year Service Life.If your order contains multiple filter units, each filter has its own 1-year product assurance counted from the date of using.For any defects confirmed due to materials, designs or workmanship, we will either offer customer a refund, free replacement filter, or both. We promise a happy shopping experience backed up with our reliable service and technical support team.

Model

PLF90A

PLF120A

PLF175A

Filtration Area

90 sq. ft.

120 sq. ft.

175 sq. ft.

Length

17 3/8″

23 1/4″

28 3/8″

Outside Diameter

8 15/16″

8 15/16″

8 15/16″

Top & Bottom Opening

4″

4″

4″

Compatible with

Hayward CX900RE / Pleatco PA90 / Unicel C-8409 / Filbur FC-1292

Hayward CX1200RE / Pleatco PA120 / Unicel C-8412 / Filbur FC-1293

Hayward CX1750RE / Pleatco PA175 / Unicel C-8417 / Filbur FC-1294

【NSF/ANSI 50 Certified】 Poolpure Pool and Spa filter is tested and certified by IAPMO against NSF/ANSI 50. Poolpure filter delivers safe and clear purified water to inspire the highest sense of happiness. Enjoy your unique leisure time.
【Compatible Models】 Length: 23 1/4″; Outside Diameter: 8 15/16″; Top & Bottom Opening: 4″. PLF120A Pool Filter compatible Hayward Star Clear Plus C1200 / CX1200RE, PA120-M, Unicel C-8412, Clearwater II ProClean 125, Aladdin 22002, Filbur FC-1293, AK-7005. NOTE: This is a compatible spare part and the manufacturers’ names and part numbers have been used for reference purposes only. POOLPURE is an independent brand.
【100% Money-Back Guarantee】Six-Months Return Policy Guaranteed! Product Life Time Warranty on Every Filter Confirmed With Defects in Material and Workmanship Within Each Filter’s 12 Months Service Life. We promise a risk-free shopping experience backed up with our reliable Quality Control, Customer Service and Technical Support Team which is located to Los Angeles.
【Powerful Filtration Performance】 Innovated “Dirt-Locking” technology make the fabric traps much more contaminants than regular fabric. This filter efficiently removes hair, leaves, dust, sediment, sand, etc. Enjoy clean leisure time in your pool.
【Long Service Life】 Unique Trilobal Filtration Fabric Structure make it easier to capture large volume of contiminants. It is also easy to wash/clean to recondition the filter. This filter lasts for 1-2 years when proper maintenance is performed. We are committed to providing the best quality at good price.

