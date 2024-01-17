Top 10 Best waterproof shower curtains for bathroom Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Best waterproof shower curtains for bathroom in 2023 Comparison Table
- Shower In A Pristine Oasis: As you step under your warm, soothing showerhead, it’s extra-pleasant when your surroundings are spotless, too. Your shower curtain should be odor-free and impermeable to keep the mist where it’s wanted. Our durably constructed 72” x 72” curtain liner delivers, carefully crafted with stabilizing magnetic weights, and rustproof metal grommets.
- Protect Treasured Bath Decor: Beautiful bathroom decorations like fabric outer curtains, wall art, and linen baskets last longer when they avoid water exposure from leaky, ineffective liners. Feel confident that shower sprays will stay contained when your BigFoot lining is sturdily in place. The 12 attractive grommets hold firm from above, and three strong magnetic weights along the curtain’s bottom keep the barrier from sliding around as you wash and move about in the shower.
- Ensure That Step-Out Isn’t Slippery: With your full-coverage, end-to-end plastic liner in place, there’s no need to worry about slipping on a wet floor or stepping onto a soggy, unappealing bathroom rug. Water puddles on bathroom floors are less than ideal and create extra work—no one wants to mop up a mess after a relaxing shower. BigFoot’s reliable, stay-put plastic liner is the right choice for keeping your tile, wood, carpet, or bath mats invitingly dry for those freshly scrubbed toes.
- No Harm, No Foul: In making sure your shower liners are as easy-to-maintain as possible, we took care to use top-quality materials. It's free of odors and a breeze to wipe clean as it resists soap scum and stains. This enduring barrier is also rip- and puncture-resistant for years of loyal performance.
- True Conspiracy—BigFoot Puts You First: Customer satisfaction is #1 for the BigFoot team. We won’t slink into the woods if you ever have questions or concerns, so reach out any time—we are here to please. Trust us for superior home and apartment essentials, knowing we put every effort into offering you the utmost in quality, design, and durability with every product.
- SOFT & 100% WATERPROOF: This shower curtain liner is made of premium fabric with the ultimate waterproof coating tech, making it completely water proof but still soft feeling
- DURABLE: The lightweight shower curtain liner features a reinforced header and rustproof metal grommet eyelets, easy to hang naturally and drapes nicely, long term use as shower liner or curtain
- MAGNET-WEIGHTED HEM: 3 magnets at the bottom of the curtain to add extra weight, helps keep the fabric shower curtain liner in place and reduce billowing
- QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: This fabric shower curtain with hotel quality is odorless and PVC free & BPA-Free, NO plastic smell like PEVA/EVA. The tightly woven fabric protects curtain from soaking and keep your floors free from splashes and sprays of water
- EASY CARE: This polyester shower liner dries quickly, great for use in moisture-rich bathroom environments, machine washable for keeping it fresh and reusable, 72 x 72 inches standard size fits for most shower or bathtub
- Lightweight: 4 Gauge PEVA inner shower curtain liner features light weight to easy on, convenient fold, simple and low cost. It’s a good choice for the person who like light weight for the bathtub. Classic clear liner is easy to combine with any decorative shower curtain
- Waterproof: The qualified PEVA liner has the merits of plastic material properties like PVC free. It can perform water proof well, allowing water glide off easily. Convenient to wipe and clean with a damp cloth
- Weighted bottom: Magnets at the bottom play a better role in adding weight, to some extent, to help hold back the shower curtain liner from blowing. Effectively avoid the disadvantages of light weight and thin which is easy to cling to the body
- Durable: Reinforced top header along with 12 rust proof metal grommets keeps the shower curtain liner long lasting use
- Standard Size: 72 inch width by 72 inch height, which is suitable for most of standard bathtubs
- Standard Size: The size of the lightweight clear shower curtain liner is 72" x 72", ideal for most standard size showers and bathtubs. It works with straight or curved shower rods.
- Premium PEVA: We focus on quality of life for many years and use 100% top-quality PEVA material. It is a great choice for you and your family.
- Water Repellant: The shower liner is repellant water to keep your floor dry and clean, playing the role of excellent assistant in your bathroom.
- Weighted Bottom Hem: 3 weighted magnets at the bottom stick to the tub's side to keep the shower curtain liners in place and reduce blowing when you are showering.
- Durable and Long-lasting: Reinforced top header with 12 metal grommets can make this plastic shower curtain liner easy to hang and hard to tear.
- PEVA MATERIAL: LOVTEX plastic shower curtain liner is made from thoroughly tested PEVA material, which is a safer alternative to plastic without unpleasant smells. Our peva shower curtain liner is a better choice for you and your family's health!
- WATERPROOF FABRIC: The Inside shower curtain liner is like an umbrella, which quickly forms water droplets to slide off when it meets water and does not leave dirt on the surface of the shower stall curtain liner. Meanwhile,it does a great job of keeping water inside the shower,keeping your bathroom dry and clean.
- WEIGHTED MAGNETS: This bathroom shower curtain liner with 3 heavy duty magnets on the bottom, keeping the liner in place and away from your body. Besides,the transparent design is see-through and allows light in, whitch creates a bright bathroom atmosphere.
- PACKAGE INCLUDED: Package comes with 1 piece 72x72 shower curtain liner. And each shower liner has 12 durable grommets but without hooks. Hookless shower curtain liner works with straight or curved shower rods and easily fits any standard size tub or shower.
- EASY CARE: It's an easy task to clean this clear shower liner,just a quick rinse or wipe after a shower can make it.And it can be used as a stand-alone shower curtain or paired with your favorite fabric shower curtain.
- HOTEL LUXURY QUALITY: Superior quality polyester liner is applicable to hotel and home décor. Closely knit thicker than ordinary fabric, a luxury and spa-like feel is delivered when showering or bathing
- QUICK DRY: The fabric is to let water bead stay on the surface, dry quickly. Need 100% waterproof one? Try our TPU liner(asin: B07R63L7RQ)
- DURABLE and LONG LASTING: Reinforced top header with 12 button holes prevents from tearing and promotes the shower curtain liner long lasting. 2 magnets on bottom corners
- PVC FREE: High quality fabric with no vinyl and pvc smell, best replacement of PVC or PEVA for bathroom decoration
- EASY CARE: Machine washable for easy home care, keep your shower curtain fresh and clean. Rinse and dry quickly. 70 width by 72 length inches standard size available for any standard bathroom shower or bath tub
- Waterproof and family-friendly material - AmazerBath white shower curtain is made of premium EVA material, there is no plastic smell. Super smooth surface design is created to resist water and promote water bead formation for swiftly rolling off the shower liner, keeping your floor dry and clean.
- Durable 8G thick design - This weighted shower curtain liner is designed to last for a long time and keep from tearing. Each clear shower liner provides 12 rustproof metal grommet holes to accommodate standard or decorative shower curtain hooks. The metal grommet holes and reinforced header promote easier hanging and long-lasting strength.
- Heavy-duty clear weighted stones - The 2 weighted clear stones at the bottom give weight to the plastic shower curtain liner, keeping the shower curtain in place and away from your body. And water won't splash out all over the floor.
- Easy care and convenient - Wipes clean the heavy shower curtain liner with a damp cloth. An excellent choice for bathroom and bathtubs in your home, camper, hotels, motels, dorm showers, and more. It can be used as a standalone curtain or as a liner for cloth shower curtains.
- Multi options - Features 14 classic solid colors is sure to complement any bathroom decor, 72"x72" shower curtain liner fits any standard size shower or tub and works with straight or curved shower rods. The elegant design of this shower liner will never go out of style.
- WATERPROOF DESIGN - Ultra smooth specialty design created to resist water and to promote water bead formation so water swiftly rolls off the surface, keeping your bathroom dry and clean. With 3 timeless color options to choose from, use it as a stand-alone curtain for a bright & airy atmosphere, or pair it with your favorite fabric shower curtain.
- CONVENIENT & DURABLE - Measuring 72" x 72", the Liba shower liner fits any standard size shower or tub, whether you have a straight or curved shower rod! Three heavy duty magnets on the bottom keep the curtain in place- and away from your body. Features 12 rust-proof metal grommets and a reinforced header that prevents tearing and ensures long-term functionality.
- EARTH & FAMILY-FRIENDLY - Made with 100% high quality and safe PEVA material. Contains no PVC & chlorine, which means no unpleasant plastic smell or harmful chemical fumes. Reducing volatile compounds more significantly than PVC liners, Liba’s PEVA shower liner is certainly the better choice for you and your family’s health!
- #1 SELLING CURTAIN LINER BRAND - Raved by major news publications like Real Simple, Yahoo Life, Women’s Health, and more! We go the extra distance to ensure our shower curtain liners quality rises above the rest.
- Reliable PEVA shower curtain liner: EHZNZIE shower curtain is made from thoroughly tested PEVA material, which is made to withstand bathroom environments.100% PEVA material that does not let off a chemical smell. PVC-free.PEVA which doesn't expose your family and the environment to harmful chemical fumes.The shower curtain won't emit the harmful chemicals that often come with vinyl or plastic curtains.
- Waterproof and easy to clean: It is effortless to maintain and easy to use. You can do a quick rinse and clean up with water or a damp cloth,which ensures that shower curtain remains healthy. It's machine washable, so you don't have to invest in a new one every time you do a deep clean of your bathroom.
- EHZNZIE shower liner blends into any bathroom design:As for design, this is a case where we have to give in to the concept that sometimes the classiest things are the most simplistic. It's a no-nonsense pure clear color that will match any bathroom. The PEVA is smooth but highly textured to promote water bead formation and prevent the curtain from soaking.Plus, the curtain has some little well-thought-out extras that make it stand out, including reinforced hole hooks and a weighted hem.
- Durable and longer lasting: Rust proof metal grommets allow for easy sliding. Reinforced grommet header and weighted hem ensures its longevity and keeps your curtain in place, throughout long-term use and prevents tearing .
- Easy to install: Our shower liner comes with 12 rustproof metal grommets for your easy to install the curtains with the shower curtain rings. An excellent choice for showers and bathtubs in your home, camper, hotels, motels, dorm showers, and perfect for your camp trailer.
Our Best Choice: Yougai Shower Curtain for Bathroom with 12 Hooks, Polyester Fabric Machine Washable Waterproof Shower Curtains 72 x 72 Inch ( Boho Damask)
Product Description
Yougai Shower Curtain:
Prevent water from splashing out of the shower stall.Environmentally Fade resistant; retains color wash after wash.Soft and comfortable feeling Can serve as a simple and understated shower curtain by itselfe.Quipped with 12 hooks for easy installtion without any effort.
ECO BATHROOM CURTAIN SET
Made from high quality polyester fabric materialThe premium quality will will keep your curtain looking clean and fresh longer
WATERPROOF MATERIAL
Made of polyester fabric, waterproof and durable.Water droplets are not easy to stay and can be used without a liner.
GREAT FOR BATH TUB
DIMENSIONS: 72-inch width by 72-inch length, That is available for any standard bathroom shower or bath tub.APPLICATION: for bathroom, window, belcony, Keep your home clean.
Easy TO INSTALL,PERFECT FOR BATHROOM.
Equipped with 12 hooks for easy installation with minimal effort.Suitable for all kinds of bathroom.Modern, looks simple and stylish.Your home will be clean and fresh with this waterproof shower curtain.The Shower Curtain is non-toxic, eco, friendly and safe for your family.
EASY TO CLEAN
Machine washableWash cold by gentle cycleMild detergent needs to be usedDo not bleach
Color
Blue and White
Teal and White
Ombre Blue
Leaves
Blue Petal
Xmas Red
Material
Polyester
Polyester
Polyester
Polyester
Polyester
Polyester
Size
72*72 Inch
72*72 Inch
72*72 Inch
72*72 Inch
72*72 Inch
72*72 Inch
Machine Washable
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Seen Through
No
No
No
No
No
No
Water Resistant
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Material of Bathroom Curtain: The shower curtain is made by 100% premium polyester fabric, which is made to withstand moisture-rich bathroom environments. with 12 plastic hooks, along with 12 metal grommets.
Waterproof and Durable: Yougai turquoise shower curtain are extremely durable polyester fabric made, it prevents water splashing outside the bath area floor.Keep your home clean and fresh.
Size: The shower curtain size of 72 x 72 inch will fit standard size shower / tub areas, No liner needed.
Featuring a perfectly weighted hem, reinforced top header and rust-resistant metal grommets.it is convenient for decorating and using soon once received.
Machine Washable & Quick Dry: it is made by quick dry material that convenient for using through next round in a short time.Easy to care and fully-packed shower curtain.