Top 10 Best waterproof ankle weights for pool Reviews

Product Description

Real shots pictures ↓↓↓



Maximize the use of space

There are 8 ports in one row and four rows before and after. One port can install up to 3 galvanized steel plates. Up to 96 galvanized steel plates can be installed. Maximize the use of space.

Freely adjustable size and weights

All body types, obese and thin men or women can try it. The weight of the electroplated steel plate can be adjusted according to personal physique and load-bearing capacity.

Velcro closure

The seal adopts Velcro design for every port to prevent the electroplated steel plate from falling during the movement. Rest assured and comfortable.

Our brand story

The LEKÄRO brand is a new brand established in 2020 by a group of hardworking and aggressive young people. We are committed to satisfying your different workout needs by providing high-quality products.

Product parameter



Name: Adjustable weight vest

Material: PVE elastic rubber, double nylon mesh material

Filling: electroplated steel plate

Colour: Black

Shoulder width: 10.5cm

Number of steel plates: 96 pieces

Steel plate size: 15*2.5*0.7CM

Steel plate weight: 200g/piece

Strong Velcro on both sides.

It is comfortable to stick, easy to wear and adjust, beautiful atmosphere, very firm, not easy to shake during exercise.

Use anti-wear webbing

The electroplated steel plate will not pierce the vest easily, and has abrasion resistance, thickening and double protection.

Soft buffer layer can extend service life

The soft cushioning layer can effectively alleviate the impact. Soft, breathable and comfortable, it can effectively dissipate the heat generated during exercise and prolong its service life.

weight

11 lbs

22 lbs

11 lbs + 22 lbs

11 lbs + 44 lbs

22 lbs + 44lbs

11lbs + 22lbs + 44lbs

Number of steel plates

22

44

66

118

140

162

Package Dimensions‏:‎20 x 10 x 5.5 inches; 43.75 Pounds

Date First Available‏:‎August 6, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎LEKÄRO

ASIN‏:‎B08FC3G6S1

·This product can improve your athletic ability and push you to the limit. Please note when purchasing: This product contains 96 electroplated steel plates, each of which is about 200 grams. Each socket can install up to three steel plates, a total of 8 sockets in a row, double row + front and rear four rows. You can adjust the weight as needed.

· In terms of material, we choose PVE elastic rubber, double-layer nylon mesh material. The 3D soft cushioning layer can effectively relieve the impact. Soft, breathable and comfortable, it can effectively dissipate the heat emitted during exercise, and can extend the service life. Although choosing high-quality materials will lead to high costs, in order to enhance customer experience and comfort, we firmly resist inferior materials.

· The weight of the sports vest is evenly distributed on the vest, the shoulder width is 10.5cm, the inclined shoulder design is suitable for the human body, and the shoulders are evenly stressed. As a result, you will get maximum comfort for all types of exercise without feeling back or shoulder fatigue. This way you can train better.

· Quick-drying, stylish, lightweight, UV resistant and adjustable dark design.

· This vest is ideal for strength training, muscle training, climbing stairs, weight loss, weightlifting, walking, running, etc. It effectively enhances your cardiorespiratory function, while increasing your physical strength and flexibility. It is also suitable for various indoor and outdoor sports, such as: training, fitness, running, climbing, diving, underwater hunting, sailing, kayaking and other sports.