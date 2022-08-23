Top 10 Best waterfall bathroom faucet brushed nickel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

LED Light Bathroom Sink Faucet



About The Faucet



Material: BrassColor: BlackSupply hoses: 24 inch supply hoses includedInstallation Type: Desk mounted one hole typeHeight: 4.9 inchSpout Reach: 4.9 inchSingle handle and Cold and hot water mixerLED light faucet: YES

Three colors led light powered by water, No Battery needed



Blue

When the temperature is below 89 degrees Fahrenheit

Green

When the temperature ranges between 90 to 102 degrees Fahrenheit

Red

When the temperature is above 105 degrees Fahrenheit

LED Waterfall Spout



Stable water spout Prevents spraying from the basin.

LED Light shows better in the dark environment.

Combination of Brass and stainless steel



Solid brass construction ensures your daily water use healthier.

Stainless steel is easy to clean and resisting corrosion.

Enjoy your life with LOOPAN faucet



3-COLOR CHANGING LED LIGHT: 3 colors changing according to water temperature: Blue-cold water, Green-warm water, Red-hot water. LED color changing according to the temperature,water power drives Led light no further battery needed.

Combination of Brass and stainless steel. Brass water way construction ensures your daily water use healthier. Stainless steel surface is easy to clean and resisting corrosion.

Modern single lever handle is designed for ease of use for water flow and temperature adjustments

Pre-drilled hole size requirement:1.3inch-1.57inch.6 inch deck plate included is Compatibles with 1 hole or 3 holes 4 inch basin.

Durable ceramic cartridge for smooth and long lasting operation