Top 10 Best water sink filter Reviews

Product Description

WHY CHOOSE FRIZZLIFE?

Frizzlife Solution provides diverse sets of water filtration systems that delivers effective and efficient water solutions to your family and workplace. Back by dedicated Frizzlife support team, your satisfaction is our top priority.

Why choose Frizzlife MV99?

Advanced filtration performance

Money-saving choice

Long-lasting service life

Get Unlimited fresh and tasty water to meet your outdoor needs!



How does it work?

With unique filtration technology and utilizing premium filtration materials such as Japan imported activated carbon, high standard exchange resin and micro net PP, the filtration precision of compounded block filter of MV99 reaches 0.5 micron, eliminating more than 99% of harmful contaminants from water.

The water filter purifier can effectively remove more than 99% of Chlorine, Sediments, Lead & Other Heavy Metals, VOCs, Bad Taste & Odors, and other contaminants from water.

All the essential minerals needed is remained in the water such as Calcium and magnesium.

The system offers unlimited safer, cleaner and better tasting water for multiple usage: drinking, washing, cleaning, gardening, and camping.

Premium Quality

The complete package of MV99 RV water filter comes with lead-free brass fittings, a brass water pressure regulator, and a filter holder. It is much stronger and more sturdy with superior leakage-protection design.

Fast Water Flow

After connected to outdoor water source, you are able to get instant access to fast water flow at 1.5 GPM @ 60psi, getting a cup of water within 3 sec.

Ultra Long Service Life

Approximately, one filter of MV99 is equivalent to 15,000 plastic bottles of water. The service life of each replacement filter is more than 2 times longer and thus is more budget friendly!

Easy Installation & Quick Change

Anything needed for installation is included in the package. You can do the installation all by yourself with in 5 min following instructional video on YouTube.

· Comprehensive manual

· Instructional video

· Twist-in design for replacement.

Money Saver & Green Choice

Frizzlife realize the green idea of only changing the inner core of the filter, saving more plastic waste and thus lowers the cost of the replacement filter.

· Refuse single-use bottles

· Reuse filter housing

· Reduce plastic waste

Multiple Usage

Installing the RV/marine water filter, your endless fresh water source has been guaranteed for multiple usage:

· Gardening

· Washing

· Drinking

· Camping

Not a TDS Removal Filter

Since the system does not remove essential minerals from raw water, the TDS value will not be dropped drastically. It is not designed for removing TDS.

· Remove only harmful elements

· Leave in beneficial materials

· TDS is not effective in evaluating general water filter

Filtration Stages

2-in-1

2-in-1

2-in-1

7

7

6

Filter Type

Compound filter (5 micron sediment filter & 0.5 micron carbon block)

Compound filter (5 micron sediment filter & 0.5 micron carbon block)

Compound filter (5 micron sediment filter & 0.5 micron carbon block)

CP Compound filter, 600GPD RO membrane, alkaline remineralization filter

CP Compound filter, 500GPD RO membrane, alkaline remineralization filter

5-10 micron PP sediment filter, 3-5 micron block carbon, 0.5 micron block carbon

Removes dissolved solids, chemicals, heavy metals and VOCs

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Lead Removal

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Chlorine Removal

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Reduce Chloramine

✓

✓

✓

Alkaline Remineralization

✓

✓

Maximum Per Minute

2 GPM

1.5 GPM

1.5 GPM

0.48 GPM

0.4 GPM

2 GPM

Other Features

Direct Connect

External Filter for Refrigerator

Drinking Faucet Included

Drinking Faucet Included

Drinking Faucet Included

Direct Connect

[Certified Trusted Water] Frizzlife MV99 Lead Free RV water filter system is certified by IAMPO R&T against NSF/ANSI 42&53. With TOP TIER composite activated carbon block at 0.5 micron filtration accuracy, the water purifier can reduce more than 99% of Chlorine, Sediments, Lead & Other Heavy Metals, Bad Taste & Odors, and other harmful contaminants from water while leaving in essential minerals, ensuring much safer and better tasting water for your outdoor usage.[Solid Brass Connections with Pressure Regulator] The connection fittings of the RV water filtration system are made of high standard LEAD-Free brass material. No more worries on leakage or crack issues caused by flimsy plastic parts! The brass fittings are compatible with any standard 3/4” garden hoses. Moreover, Frizzlife MV99 RV water filter comes with a copper made water pressure regulator to protect the system from extra high pressure of the garden dispenser or outdoor water source.[Extra-Long Service Life & Fast Flow] Frizzlife MV99 inline RV filter is much bigger and more sturdy when compared to traditional RV hose filters, serving with 2-4X ultra long lifespan. Search Frizzlife FZ-2 to purchase the replacement filter. Tested water flow > 1.5 GPM @ 60 psi from provided braided water hose. The fresh water is suitable for multiple usage such as dish washing, cooking, cleaning, boats, gardening, car rinse, swimming pool, Camping, and drinking![Auto Shut Off Design] A filter holder with metal pegs is included in the filter package which is perfectly designed for outdoor usage. It helps keep the water filter upright while in use, reducing hose kinking and maximizing the filtration performance. The RV water filtration system can also be mounted on the wall by using provided screws. The water filter is featured with AUTO SHUTOFF design. Namely, you don’t even need to shut off the water supply when you are about to change the filters.[Easy Installation & Eco friendly]The package has everything needed for installation. No plumber needed. It is easy to be installed within 5 min following comprehensive manual and step-by-step installation video. Thanks to TWIST-IN design, the filter can be replaced within 3 sec which is super easy even for elders. Instead of throwing away the entire plastic filter cartridges, you only need to replace the inner core filter. Refuse plastic bottles, reuse plastic housing, reduce plastic pollution!

