Top 10 Best water safety test kit Reviews

- ✓ SAVE MONEY / TEST 100 TIMES! - Testing each element separately at a lab can cost hundreds of dollars, which prevents people from testing every six months. Use this test to stay updated on your water quality without spending hundreds! 100 Strips means 100 tests!
- ✓ SIMPLE AND ACCURATE - No need to be a professional. Get your results quickly and easily whether it’s your tap, well, filtered, or any other water source!
- ✓ COMPLETE TEST - Our test currently offers the widest array of parameters on the market. This 17 parameter kit covers all the main contaminants you need to worry about. Includes: Lead, Bacteria (E. Coli / Water Contamination), Mercury, Fluoride, Iron, Copper, Sulfate, Zinc, Hydrogen Sulfide, Total chlorine, Nitrite, Nitrate, pH, Total Alkalinity, Hardness, Sodium Chloride, and Manganese!
- ✓ SUPPORTS CHARITY - A portion of all sales are donated to our brand partner, Water For Good, a non profit charity tackling water poverty in the Central African Republic. Test your water knowing you're making worldwide change! #CleanWaterWorldwide
- ✓ LIVE CUSTOMER SUPPORT - Our team of water quality experts offer very fast and effective responses through our 24/7 live chat, as well as our email! Our customers voice is very important to us, and thats why we make it so easy for them to contact us!
- It's Never Been More Important: With stay-at-home orders, you must ensure that your home resources are safe for the whole family to consume. Even with water filters or water purifiers, you should screen your water monthly to be 100% sure of its safety.
- Complete, Easy-to-Use Test Kit: This test kit contains everything you need to screen your drinking water for harmful contaminants: tests for lead, pesticides, bacteria, nitrates/nitrites, chlorine, and more! Easy instructions – great science project!
- The World's Most Sensitive Lead Test: Our Rapid Lead Test has been validated in an EPA-certified laboratory to detect lead in drinking water at miniscule levels - no other water test kit can claim that.
- 25-Year Trusted Brand: The Watersafe brand has been keeping American families safe for close to 25 years. The product is Made in the USA to EPA standards, and we guarantee satisfaction or your money back!
- Comforting – detects chemicals that are colorless and odorless
- EXCLUSIVE BRAND of water test kits to earn the Good Housekeeping Seal. Ranked Best Overall Water Test Kit in the USA by ‘Good Housekeeping Institute' and by ‘The Spruce’. Named one of the Top-10 New Products at the National Hardware Show.
- MADE IN THE USA and supported by certified scientists with over 150 years of combined experience in testing drinking water.
- TESTING AT EPA CERTIFIED LAB guarantees accurate results. See attached image for a complete list of parameters to be tested. Testing for informational purposes only.
- LAB FEES & RETURN-SHIPPING are included. Detailed report available on any electronic device in 7-10 business days after we receive your water sample or your next kit, is Free!
- YOUR PURCHASE MAKES A DIFFERENCE in people’s lives. Safe Home donates a portion of every test kit sale to clean water initiatives around the globe. See video to learn more!
- EPA Lab Testing Methods and Quantified Results for 100+ Chemicals
- PLUS: Unbiased Health and Treatment Support from PhD Berkeley Scientists and Professionally Certified Engineers
- INCLUDES: Sterilized and Preserved Water Sampling Vials, Return Shipping Labels, and Special Insulated Packaging
- TESTS: Lead, Arsenic, Heavy Metals, VOCs, Nitrates, Chlorine(s), THMs, E.coli bacteria and more
- Water Testing Performed by Professional Lab Technicians
- Test For 150 Contaminants, including: 85 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), 8 Pathogenic Bacteria 62 Essential Elements, Heavy Metals & Inorganic Chemicals
- SPECIAL TEST ADDED FOR WELL WATER*** Iron-related Bacteria, aka 'Slime-forming' Bacteria
- ✅ A SIMPLE, ACCURATE AND LOW-COST WAY to screen your water for the presence of potentially harmful contaminants.
- ✅ MADE IN THE USA IN LINE WITH OFFICIAL EPA LIMITS - Compare your results with EPA-approved guidelines for drinking water quality. Don't rely on Chinese-made "bulk" strip kits, these are often merely wastewater tests with unapproved and unsafe Lead, Iron, and Copper readings.
- ✅ COMPREHENSIVE TESTING FOR PEACE OF MIND - Not only does this test kit detect even the smallest amounts of Lead and Copper, it also tests for Bacteria and other crucial water quality parameters. Having unbalanced levels of Chlorine, Hardness, pH, Alkalinity, Nitrate or Nitrite can indicate serious issues.
- ✅ NO SCIENCE DEGREE AND NO MAILING REQUIRED - This home water-testing kit is simple enough for anyone to use with zero expertise or equipment. Get your results quickly and easily - whether it’s from a tap, well, municipal, or spring. Just follow the included step-by-step instructions.
- ✅ HUNDREDS OF DOLLARS SAVED ON LAB TESTS - Let’s be honest, most of us don’t test every 6 months like recommended. Testing separately for every element at a laboratory would cost stupid amounts of money. This kit makes it possible to find out what’s in your water without breaking the bank.
- Laboratory test your water for PFAS and PFOS (aka 'forever chemicals')
- INCLUDES: Sterilized and Preserved Water Sampling Vials with Pre-Paid Shipping Label for the Lab
- Tap Score testing of PFAS detects analytes to concentrations below 3 parts per trillion (PPT).
- Uses EPA Method 537.1
Drinking Water Test Kit for Home Tap and Well Water – Easy to Use Testing Strips for Lead Bacteria pH Copper Nitrate Chlorine Hardness and More | Made in The USA in Line with EPA Approved Limits
Product or service Description
You don’t need a science diploma or a lab to test your water with this kit. Our assessments are uncomplicated to use at dwelling, and you’ll get most of your outcomes in just a few minutes. Simply just match your take a look at strip to the colour-coded card to see the degrees of each and every contaminant.
Exam your h2o for a portion of the value! No need to have to pay back high-priced lab or mailing expenses to obtain out what is in your drinking water. Examination as often as you want with this uncomplicated, skilled kit.
Each check kit is produced in the Usa and calibrated to the EPA’s advisable stages. That suggests you are going to get reliable results that are effortless to examine and act on. If you have inquiries, do not hesitate to attain out. Our h2o screening industry experts are below to help!
About Health Metric
Earning the complicated uncomplicated. We do this by generating it as quick as achievable to defend your wellness from prevalent dangers.
You can often count on our workforce of air and water quality specialists to assistance you have an understanding of the dangers and stay risk-free. Above all, we’re in this article to retain you pleased and wholesome.
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Package deal Dimensions:5.71 x 4.37 x 2.44 inches 3.53 Ounces
Date First Available:December 29, 2016
Manufacturer:Health Metric
ASIN:B01N5K7LR3
Place of Origin:USA
