Top 10 Best water safety Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

ProCase Swim Buoy provides a safe way to float and rest during your swim by adding extra visibility and floatation. The bright color design increases your visibility in any open water environment. In case of need or urgency, you may use it as a float to rest on it. Light and durable for storage and easy carrying on a paddleboard or kayak trip. Great for open water swimming, triathlon, and many other water sports trips.

High Visibility in Open Water

Our brightly-colored swim buoy is extremely noticeable and displays your location prominently in any open water environment, making it easy for people to spot you from a distance.With the obvious safety color design, you don’t need to worry about getting hit by incoming seaplanes, battleships or aircraft carriers, giving you confidence and a sense of security.

Safe to Float and Rest

The swim bubble gently tows behind you and doesn’t interfere with swimming. In case of need or urgency, you are able to grab the float for self-rescue or a short rest, providing a great way for safe swim.Light swim buoy (only 8 oz) without any additional weight, easy to bring with you for swimming or kayaking in the open water.

More Details



Made of environmental PVC material, safe and durable, strong enough for long-lasting use.

Only takes 10 seconds for rapid inflation or deflation. It can be folded into compact size for easy carrying after being deflated.

Adjustable buckle strap waist belt fits different waist sizes. You can wear this bag on your waist securely while surfing, sailing, or swimming.

Diagonal size

Up to 7.0″

Up to 7.0″

Up to 7.0″

Up to 7.0″

Up to 7.0″

Up to 7.0″

Feature

Touch sensitive; Secure lock

Touch sensitive; Secure lock

Touch sensitive; Secure lock

Floating; Touch sensitive

Touch sensitive; Secure lock

Full Transparent; Touch sensitive

Diagonal size

Up to 7.0″

Up to 7.0″

Up to 7.0″

Up to 7.0″

Up to 7.0″

Up to 7.0″

Feature

Floating + Neck strap

Touch sensitive; Secure lock

Touch sensitive; Secure lock

Touch sensitive; Secure lock

Touch sensitive; Secure lock

Touch sensitive; Secure lock

Size/ Capacity

23.6″ x 13.8″ x 13.8″

26″-50″ (Waist)

26″-50″ (Waist)

35 Liters

28 Liters

8.6″ x 6.5″

Feature

Capacious & Water-resistant

Eye-catching color; Durable

Eye-catching color; Durable

Safety float + Dry bag

Safety float + Dry bag

Versatile & Adjustable

Size/ Capacity

Multiple sizes

Multiple sizes

Up to 7oz / 200g (Load)

Up to 7.0″ (Diagonal)

Up to 7.0″ (Diagonal)

20 Liters

Feature

Breathable & Quick-Dry

Breathable & Quick-Dry

Floating; Bright color

Touch sensitive with Touch ID

Touch sensitive; Secure lock

Sack + Shoulder strap

Date First Available‏:‎May 24, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎ProCase

ASIN‏:‎B07S8BXZ5X

Brightly-colored swim buoy is exceptionally noticeable in lakes, oceans and other open water, making the swimmer more visible to lifeguards, boaters, surfers, jet ski, kayaks, canoes and other open water vehicles; Eye-catching color also can keep dangerous sea animals away, providing a safe way to float and rest while swimming

The swim bubble gently tows behind you without pulling you back or adding extra drag to your swim; Plenty of air capacity buoyancy provides reassurance for safer swimming, you can grab the float in case you cramp up or simply need rest

Made with high quality eco-friendly PVC material, non-toxic, safe and durable; Our swim buoy is very lightweight (only 8 oz), easy to bring along for swimming, paddleboard or kayak trip

Built-in inflatable nozzle, easy to inflate and deflate; Adjustable and removable buckle strap waist belt fits for different waist 26″-50″, easy to adjust the waist size you want

Light and small after being deflated, convenient for storage and portability; A good choice for open water swimmers, triathletes, or anyone else who would benefit from added confidence in the water