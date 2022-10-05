Top 10 Best water pump wrench Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Our Tools are manufactured and tested in Taiwan factory with professional engineers to meet the highest industry standards. They are good for cars, trucks, motorcycles and bicycle maintenance.

Best about our tool set

ST-01A-1

Our 4-way lug wrench, 14” length.

ST-01B-1

Our telescoping lug wrench.

ST-18A-1

Our 1/2” drive breaker bar can be applied on any use.

ST-10A-2

Our 1/2” torque wrench with larger torque value extending to 250 ft.-lb. can be applied on truck, lawn and garden equipment.

40 picece Ratchet / Socket Set

69 picece Ratchet / Socket Set

45 picece Ratchet / Socket Set

122 pcs Ratchet/Wrench/Socket Set

Drive Size

1/2″ Drive

1/2″ Drive

1/2″ Drive

1/2″ Drive

Drive Size

3/8″ Drive

3/8″ and 1/4″ Drive

3/8″ Drive

3/8″ and 1/4″ Drive

3/8″ and 1/4″ Drive

Ratchet Tooth

72 Tooth

72 Tooth

72 Tooth

90 Tooth

72 Tooth

Socket Size

6-Point

6-Point

6-Point

6-Point

6-Point

Socket Depth

Standard and Deep

Standard and Deep

Standard and Deep

Standard and Deep

Standard and Deep

Drive Size

1/2″ Drive

1/2″ Drive

1/2″ Drive

1/2″ Drive

Style

6 point Deep

6 point Deep

6 point Shallow

6 point Shallow

Size Range

10 to 24mm

3/8” to 1”

3/8” to 1-1/4”

11 to 32mm

Drive Size

1/2″ , 1/4″, 3/8″

1/2″ Drive

1/2″ , 1/4″, 3/8″

Material

Cr-V

Cr-V

Cr-V

Durability: Made from Hardened treated Chrome Vanadium steel alloy (Cr-V)

Telescoping handle extends to 19 inches for maximum leverage

Compacts to 13 inches for easy storage

1/2″ Drive Head: 17mm, 19mm(3/4″), 21mm(13/16″), 22mm(7/8″) socket sizes provided.

Easy Storage: A convenient carry bag is included for storage