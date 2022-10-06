Top 10 Best water pump pipe Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Solar panel voltage: 9VPhoto voltaic panel electrical power: 3.5WUtmost stream of pump: 180L/hLeading raise: 1.2mMax Spray Peak: 60-70cmSupport existence: ?10000hrsColoration: blackMaterials: Ab muscles and Computer systemWaterproof quality: IP68Package size: approx. 19.6*18.5*5cm/7.72*7.28*1.97inchDeal bodyweight: approx. 430g

Packing List:

1*Solar Panel with Pump

7*Nozzle

1*Nozzle Base

4*Anti-collision Bar

1*Person Handbook(English)

Notice:

1. This merchandise is simple to use. Pick sunny back garden swimming pools, swimming pools, and so forth., tear off the protecting movie on the photo voltaic panels, activate the item in opposition to the solar and set it in the drinking water, the product can be turned on, and the pump will work when the solar is whole through the day The electrical power is furnished by solar electrical power, and the remaining battery is saved in the internal battery. When the sunlight is weak, the product will instantly switch to battery power to assure the ordinary operation of the water pump.

2. This product has functions this kind of as drinking water scarcity security, effectively prolonging the company existence of the pump. If you obtain that the pump stops working during use, please check out whether or not the pump is brief of water, or look at no matter if the h2o inlet of the pump is blocked by foreign objects, be sure to clean it in time, and it can get the job done typically. Shell out notice to frequent cleansing of particles and dust on the photo voltaic panel.

3. Continue to keep the floor of the solar panel clean. Do not use the solar pump fountain in filthy or corrosive drinking water. Adjust the h2o often to prevent dirt from obstructing the pump.

