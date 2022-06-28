Top 10 Best water pump for pool cover Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Foeller Pump Co. M-53 Mighty Mate apparent effluent or dewatering submersible pump. Option of many plumbers and contractors. 1/3 HP solid iron housing with plastic vortex impeller. 9ft. electric power cord. Actually a all star pump. Powder coated epoxy CI and SS fasteners. Oil filled motor with thermal overload. CSA UL SSPMA

3/10 HP pump for household sump pits or septic tanks

1½” discharge, passes 1/2″ spherical solids

Automated product with integral float-activated change

Forged iron change case, motor, and pump housing, plastic base

Overall performance: 43 GPM at 5′ TDH, shut-off: 19.25′ TDH. 100% factory analyzed