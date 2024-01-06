Top 10 Best water pump electric Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

1.6HP Homdox 845GPH Booster Water Pump/Electric Water Transfer Pump designed to transfer water from tanks, pools, rain barrels, and ground water.

1.6HP Homdox Garden Pump



With a corrosion resistant stainless steel head, the iron handle and Aluminum housing construction, the Homdox 1.6 HP 845 GPH well jet pump is sturdy and not easy to rust and ensures the long-term use, offers superior performance to 23 feet depth of water at 66 PSI.

The compact and durable design allows you to carry around conveniently and ensures long time use. Featuring an emergy-efficient motor with thermal overload protection, it also makes only little noise when operating.

It’s ideal for the supply of fresh water to rural homes, farms, and cabins, and perfect for irrigation, such as watering flowers and washing car and so on.

More Features:

Ideal for: For Garden Watering

High Frequency: 845 GPH with 3200L/H capacity

Automatic ON/OFF Switch

Lightweight and Portable

Oil-free design

Your device at a glance

1. Intake

2. Drain Plug

3. Pressure Joint

4. Iron Handle

5. On-Off Switch(filter plug)

6. Filter Housing

How to use this Homdox Garden Pump?



Operation Steps:

1. Unscrew filter housing (6) and remove filter.

2. Fill completely with water.

3. Reinstall filter and screw filter housing and seal back on.

4. If you want to shorten the intake time, fill the suction line as well (onlu possible with the check valve).

5. Open pressure line (trun on water spigot or nozzle), so that air can escape during intake.

6. Switch the device on.

7. When water runs out evenly, turn the device off.

The max suction height is 7/23ft and it takes some time before automatic pumping. Adding some pilotage water to the head of the pump will help accelerate the flow rate of inlet. The closer water inlet pipe and the pump is, the better the effect. Impurities are not allowed in the water and there is a jam if the diameter is more than 1mm. There is a dewatering outlet designed for draining the left water in the machine if it will not be in use for a long term. Water Inlet and outlet need to be sealed up when you connect pipes.

Sprinkler Water Pump

Portable and convenience to carry for use as sprinkler water pump to irrigate your garden.

Booster Water Pump

Transfer water for your swimming pool/pond as a booster water pump, fill water or drain water quickly to save time and energy.

Industrial Water Pump

The semi-stationary form of the device is designed for conveying clean water as a fountain, rain and industrial water pump.

1.6HP Garden Pump

More powerful than those 0.5HP,1 HP, 1.5HP pumps on the market, get it for sprinkling.

Material

Metal and Plastic

Weight

7.28KG

Power

1200W/1.6HP

Voltage/Frequency

115V/60Hz

Max suction level

7m/23ft

Max.height

42m/137ft

Rope Length

110cm/42.9inch

Max Liquid Temperature

55 C or 130F

Size

12.9 x 7.8 x 9 inch(L x W x H))

Professional Drainage — Homdox 1200W 850GPH Stainless Booster Water Pump/Electric Water Transfer Pump designed to transfer water from tanks, pools, rain barrels, and groundwater. Easy to set up and let it drain away from the accumulated water, ideal for both in-ground and above-ground pools.

High Quality & Power — With a corrosion resistant stainless steel head, the iron handle and Aluminum housing construction, the Homdox 1.6 HP 845 GPH well jet pump is sturdy and not easy to rust and ensures the long-term use, offers superior performance to 23 feet depth of water at 66 PSI.

Easy to Use — Easy to assemble on your own with the manul, it is portable and convenience to carry for use when you would like to put it in a shallow well or the lawn.

Automatic Switch — Homdox Electric Water Transfer Pump uses the Automatic ON/OFF Switch Technology turns pump on and off to sense the presence of water. Designed to transfer water from tanks, pools, rain barrels, ground water and so on for sprinkling, irrigating or transportating.

Superior Customer Service — we would exdend our item to 1 year warranty after 30 days free return to protect your profit. Shipped by our US warehouse and receive it only 5-7 days after ordering. we desire to provide the best service with the best product so if there is any problem about our item, please feel free to contact us at any time.